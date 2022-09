A Lewisville man was sentenced to 50 years in prison yesterday (Friday) in the Brazos County District Court. 24 year old Cristian Gonzalez plead guilty to the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Angie Saucedo. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison by District Court Judge John Brick. On October 6,...

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO