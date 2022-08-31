Read full article on original website
Federal Judge Tosses Boat Captain's Manslaughter Charge in Fire That Killed 34
A Los Angeles federal judge threw out an indictment Friday charging a dive boat captain with manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people in a 2019 fire aboard a vessel anchored off the Southern California coast. The ruling came on the third anniversary of one of the deadliest maritime disasters...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Omicron-Targeted Booster Shots On Their Way to Illinois, Chicago
Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave new, 'bivalent' COVID booster shots their blessing, the vaccine, specifically targeting the highly contagious omicron subvariants, are on their way to Illinois and Chicago. And that's good news, Chicago's top doctor says, for this winter and fall -- a time...
After Texas Bused Migrants to Chicago, What to Know About the Program Lightfoot Calls ‘Racist'
Dozens of migrants are waking up in Chicago Thursday for the first time after they arrived in the city Wednesday as part of a program from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, designed to bus asylum-seekers from Texas to northern, Democrat-led "sanctuary cities." "We are very happy to be in Chicago, which...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Vaccine, Chicago's Top Doc Gives Update
New COVID booster shots inched closer to distribution this week, but another critical step in the process will take place Thursday. What do we know about the shots and how effective are they?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. WATCH LIVE: Chicago's Top...
Chicago's Top Doctor Reveals Which COVID Symptoms She Experienced
Chicago's top doctor became the latest high-profile COVID case to hit the Chicago area last week and on Tuesday she described what her experience was like. Having contracted the virus for the first time last week, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she believed she got sick during a family vacation.
Thousands of Illinois Families Qualify For $300M in Energy Bill, Utility Assistance. Here's How to Apply
Though the first few days of September will feel summer-like, colder weather is on the way as the days get shorter and the nights get longer. And according to a prediction from The Old Farmers Almanac, this year’s winter forecast for the Chicago area includes "bone-chilling cold and loads of snow."
IDPH Urges Community to Get Vaccinated as Updated COVID Booster Prepares for Roll Out
Illinois residents may be able to get their hands on an extra COVID booster within the next couple of days, and health officials are encouraging eligible community members to act fast. The new vaccine, which is formulated to fight back against omicron variants of the disease, garnered the approval of...
Coronavirus in Illinois: 26K New Cases, 70 Deaths Reported in Last Week
Illinois health officials reported 26,127 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 70 additional deaths, marking a slight increase in cases from a week prior, as 30 counties within the state remain at a "high" community level for COVID-19. The previous week, Illinois reported 24,297 new cases and...
How and Where to Find $3 Movies Tickets in the Chicago Area for National Cinema Day
For just one day, big screens throughout the Chicago area will offer movie tickets for just $3 as part of "National Cinema Day." The newly-created event is highlighted by the blockbuster deal, with discounted tickets made available across 45 movie theatres in the Chicago area and more than 3,000 in the country -- all on Saturday.
Statewide Amber Alert in Indiana for 9-Year-Old Girl Has Been Canceled, Authorities Say
A statewide Amber Alert issued in Indiana for a 9-year-old girl "believed to be in extreme danger," was canceled Thursday afternoon. Indiana State Police reported the alert was canceled just after 2 p.m., but further details on whether or not the child had been found weren't immediately released. "AMBER Alert...
