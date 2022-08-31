Read full article on original website
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Nathan Arvin, 44, of Loogootee, was arrested by the Washington Police Department on counts of OVWI with endangerment and OVWI with refusal. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. John Michael, 41, of Vincennes, was arrested by the Daviess County sheriff’s department on a count of failure to...
WANE-TV
ISP: Sullivan man charged with molesting child under 14
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Sullivan man was arrested Friday and charged with child molesting, according to Indiana State Police. ISP started the investigation after receiving information that a girl younger than the age of 14 had been molested. The investigation revealed 25-year-old Bryce Robison of Sullivan allegedly...
MyWabashValley.com
Three arrested in connection to a burglary
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were arrested in connection to a burglary investigation in Greene County. The arrests happened on September 2nd, at around 9:30 a.m. According to a press release, a search warrant was executed by the GCSD and the Indiana Conservation Officers on a residence...
14news.com
Police: Search warrant leads to drug arrest in Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department assisted the Department of Child Services on a case that lead to a drug arrest. Just before noon on Thursday, both agencies went to the 400 block of Herbig Lane to speak with the homeowner, 40-year-old Calvin Helming. A large odor of...
WTHR
Sullivan man jailed for child molesting underage girl
SULLIVAN, Indiana — Indiana State Police arrested a Sullivan man following a criminal investigation into allegations of child molesting. After receiving information that a girl under the age of 14 had been molested, police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Robison. Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler reviewed evidence in the case and...
MyWabashValley.com
One arrested after incident at VCSC school
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
wevv.com
Impaired 18-year-old arrested after driving 100 MPH on Highway 41, police say
An Evansville, Indiana woman is behind bars after police say she was caught driving down the highway at 100 miles per hour while under the influence. The Indiana State Police says a trooper was patrolling on Highway 41 in Gibson County around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he saw a driver passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed.
wakoradio.com
KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION
Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
MyWabashValley.com
2 injured in train vs car accident
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin, said the driver 68-year-old, Dasil Mills, and 62-year-old passenger, Nancy Benjamin both from Washington, Indiana suffered minor injuries. Original: Two people were sent to the hospital following a car vs train accident in Knox County. Assistant Chief of...
wevv.com
Man taken into custody following standoff in Evansville
Evansville police were on the scene of a potential standoff with a suspect Thursday. The call came in just after 7:30 pm. There were about a dozen police cars on the scene along with a Bearcat at the home on Herbert Avenue. According to our crew on the scene, a...
One dead, one hospitalized after rollover on I-69
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a rollover wreck in Daviess County. According to the Washington Police Department, first responders were sent to the southbound lane of I-69 on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. for a rollover crash. One person had been ejected from the vehicle and another person was […]
EVSC teacher charged with second OMVWI in one month
(WEHT) - Police charged an Evansville special education teacher with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated on Wednesday after she was arrested with the same charges one month prior.
wevv.com
Body found off of North First Avenue in Evansville
Authorities are investigating in Evansville after a body was found on Friday afternoon. Crews were called to the area of Pigeon Creek and North First Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Friday after a body was found in the area. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say that detectives and officers...
wevv.com
Man accused of headbutting police officer after following woman to EPD headquarters
A man is facing several charges including battery against a public safety official and public intoxication after police say he headbutted and officer while being arrested. Officers with the Evansville Police Department said they were originally sent to a domestic situation around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday after a woman called 911 and said that her ex, 38-year-old Aaron Fenwick, was following her in a vehicle.
freedom929.com
AREA / REGIONAL COURT NEWS
(OLNEY) In Richland County Court, 61 year old Michael Mattox of Dundas has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a count of first degree murder in connection with the death of two Olney women back on December 26th, 2020. A part of the plea agreement is that Mattox will serve 100% of the prison term handed down this week.
985theriver.com
Update: 2 crashes backed up traffic on Interstate 70
CLARK CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Two separate accidents involving a total of 6 vehicles caused traffic delays on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70. It happened on the evening of September 1, just east of Marshall near the area of 151. According to Sgt. Christopher Watson with the...
14news.com
EPD: Body found under Pigeon Creek Bridge
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is on scene at Pigeon Creek Bridge where they say a dead body has been found. EPD Sergeant Anna Gray confirms the body was found on First Avenue under the bridge. Officials say the situation is being investigated as a death investigation.
WANE-TV
ISP: Trooper delivers a woman’s baby in French Lick
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A quick-thinking Indiana State Police trooper who is also a certified EMT helped deliver a woman’s baby at a home in French Lick on Wednesday. Emergency dispatchers received a call from a woman who was in labor at her home at about 5:20 p.m., state police said in a media release. The woman did not think she could get to the hospital in time, and that’s when Trooper Mackenzi Alexander heard the location of the home and began making her way there.
14news.com
Caught on camera: Man vandalizes several cars in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after some cars were damaged early Tuesday morning. One of the victims is hoping some surveillance will help find the suspect. It shows a man kicking in the side mirrors of at least four vehicles. It’s from some cameras at 2nd and...
14news.com
Woman facing more than 50 counts of theft and fraud
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon woman was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Wednesday on dozens of charges. 44-year-old Kimberly Williams faces close to 60 charges total. More than 40 of them are theft between $750 and $50,000. Several others are fraud charges. Williams had a $10,000 cash...
