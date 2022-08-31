Read full article on original website
wakoradio.com
KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION
Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Nathan Arvin, 44, of Loogootee, was arrested by the Washington Police Department on counts of OVWI with endangerment and OVWI with refusal. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. John Michael, 41, of Vincennes, was arrested by the Daviess County sheriff’s department on a count of failure to...
wamwamfm.com
Bonnie L. Batchelor
Bonnie L. Batchelor, 90, of Washington, passed away on Wednesday August 31, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. She was born April 2, 1932 in Knox County, Indiana to Floyd and Mary Evans. Bonnie loved working on the farm with her husband for many years. Surviving are her daughters Deborah...
The Most Dangerous Road in Indiana Runs Right Through Evansville
Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America", but which of these roads is the most dangerous?. While Indiana is full of roads that offer great scenery and make for a great Sunday drive, we also have a few sketchy roads throughout the state too. Whether they are very narrow, curvy, crowded with other drivers, or just full of potholes, I'm sure we can all think of a few roads that we tend to try to avoid.
wevv.com
Indiana State Trooper delivers baby in French Lick
Wednesday, an Indiana State Trooper saved the day, and delivered a baby at a home in French Lick. Just before 5:30 p.m, dispatch received a call that there was a female who was in active labor at her house, and did not think she could make it to the hospital.
WTHR
Sullivan man jailed for child molesting underage girl
SULLIVAN, Indiana — Indiana State Police arrested a Sullivan man following a criminal investigation into allegations of child molesting. After receiving information that a girl under the age of 14 had been molested, police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Robison. Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler reviewed evidence in the case and...
104.1 WIKY
Hostile Situation In Evansville Results In Arrest
A quiet evening on Evansville’s south side quickly turned into a “hostile situation” after an Evansville officer spotted a man wanted out of Kentucky on a felony warrant. This happened Thursday night just after 7:00 in the 2000 block of Herbert Avenue. The suspect, identified as Brent...
freedom929.com
AREA / REGIONAL COURT NEWS
(OLNEY) In Richland County Court, 61 year old Michael Mattox of Dundas has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a count of first degree murder in connection with the death of two Olney women back on December 26th, 2020. A part of the plea agreement is that Mattox will serve 100% of the prison term handed down this week.
wevv.com
Jail Officers needed in Posey County
The Posey County Sheriff's Office in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, says it's currently taking applications for new Jail Officers. PCSO says interested applicants can visit the officer Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to apply. The sheriff's office says interested individuals can also apply by phone within the...
MyWabashValley.com
2 injured in train vs car accident
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin, said the driver 68-year-old, Dasil Mills, and 62-year-old passenger, Nancy Benjamin both from Washington, Indiana suffered minor injuries. Original: Two people were sent to the hospital following a car vs train accident in Knox County. Assistant Chief of...
MyWabashValley.com
Three arrested in connection to a burglary
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were arrested in connection to a burglary investigation in Greene County. The arrests happened on September 2nd, at around 9:30 a.m. According to a press release, a search warrant was executed by the GCSD and the Indiana Conservation Officers on a residence...
104.1 WIKY
Evansville Teen Arrested In Gibson County
An Evansville teen was spotted by a Gibson County Trooper on Highway 41 driving at a high rate of speed while passing other drivers. 18 year old Haley Goodmon was clocked going 100 mph and was eventually stopped on Coalmine Road. The trooper says he detected an odor of an...
WANE-TV
ISP: Trooper delivers a woman’s baby in French Lick
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A quick-thinking Indiana State Police trooper who is also a certified EMT helped deliver a woman’s baby at a home in French Lick on Wednesday. Emergency dispatchers received a call from a woman who was in labor at her home at about 5:20 p.m., state police said in a media release. The woman did not think she could get to the hospital in time, and that’s when Trooper Mackenzi Alexander heard the location of the home and began making her way there.
104.1 WIKY
Dubois County Man Found With Illegal Drugs In Home
A strong odor of marijuana led to a search warrant for a Dubois County man. The Jasper Police Department assisted the Department of Child Services to a home on Herbig Lane to speak with homeowner, 40 year old Calvin Helming. When officers searched the home they discovered over seven pounds...
ems1.com
Ind. county scrambles to provide EMS after ambulance provider walks from contract
WASHINGTON, Ind. — Martin County officials believe they are close to working out a problem with ambulance service after its service provider walked away with 10 months left on the contract. Martin County had contracted with Knox County Ambulance Service to provide an advanced life support service to the county but that abruptly came to halt earlier this month.
wamwamfm.com
Indiana Military Museum Salute to WWII Veterans
The Indiana Military Museum’s Salute to Veterans of World War II event will take place this year on September 3rd and 4th in Vincennes. The museum’s JD Strange says some World War II veterans are still able to share their experiences this weekend. Strange also anticipates a record...
One dead, one hospitalized after rollover on I-69
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a rollover wreck in Daviess County. According to the Washington Police Department, first responders were sent to the southbound lane of I-69 on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. for a rollover crash. One person had been ejected from the vehicle and another person was […]
Castle High School closed due to possibility of gun on campus
WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – Classes at Castle High School were canceled Friday after administrators learned a gun was possibly on the property. Police say one juvenile was taken into custody. On Thursday, Warrick County school admins were told a gun was possibly brought into the school multiple times throughout the week and that it […]
14news.com
Deputies: Drunk driver crashes into mailbox and ditch
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is facing charges after a crash Thursday afternoon in Vanderburgh County. Deputies say Rachel Hudson was spotted driving down Saint Wendel Road around 4:30 p.m. They say she veered over to the opposite lanes of travel, then off the road and into a...
14news.com
New Ferdinand chief of police stresses ‘transparency’ with the community
FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ferdinand Police Department has a new chief. Kerri Blessinger was sworn in as the Ferdinand chief of police on Thursday. Blessinger spent a little over 20 years at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, but she is not new to the area. She is a 1994 graduate of Forest Park High School and most of her family still lives in the area.
