Lancaster, PA

Tanger Outlets Lancaster Celebrates TangerKids Grant Winners with TangerKids Day

 3 days ago

Tanger Outlets

Tanger Outlets Lancaster celebrates its first ever TangerKids Day on Sept. 14, canvassing the community to award area schools chosen as this year’s TangerKids Grant recipients. Festivities will continue on Saturday, Sept. 17 with a free kid’s draw string backpack and promo giveaway in Shopper Services, while supplies last.

TangerKids Grants support the education and future of local youth by funding programs designed to enhance learning at neighborhood schools. The 2022 program includes the introduction of member choice awards, which allow customers to steer a portion of this year’s grants to causes that matter most to them. Through Aug. 28, active TangerClub members can log 2022 shopping receipts for a chance to vote on the top five grant recipients to be awarded an additional $1,000.

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Lancaster celebrates local schools with TangerKids Day

TangerKids Grant winners announced in the community with center-wide special deals continuing through the weekend

WHEN: Sept. 17, 2022

WHERE: Tanger Outlet Lancaster

311 Stanley K Tanger Blvd.

Lancaster, PA 17602

HOW: This event is free and open to the public, while supplies last

We list the best events in town for all ages.

