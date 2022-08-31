ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox5dc.com

Students ride to school on floor of school bus

Some parents in Anne Arundel County say their children were forced to sit on the floor of their school bus after seats were removed to accommodate students with disabilities who use wheelchairs. FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke to parents about the incident.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Driver Hits 4th Grade Montgomery County Student Getting Off School Bus

A driver struck a fourth-grade student who had just stepped off of a school bus in Montgomery County, Maryland, seriously injuring the girl, authorities say. Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, the bus pulled up on Walkers Choice Road in Montgomery Village. Witnesses on the bus said the girl looked both ways when she got off the bus. Then, suddenly, the driver of a Saturn sedan darted out from behind the bus and hit her in the middle of the road, according to witnesses.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

‘Comfort Closets’ come to 27 Prince George’s County schools

For decades, teachers and other staff members at schools around the country have dipped into their own pockets to help families who needed a boost. The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated that, to the point that schools started giving meals out not just during school, but sometimes after and even in the summer. Now, what are called Comfort Closets aim to take things even farther: A new Comfort Closet at Apple Grove Elementary School in Oxon Hill, Maryland, was dedicated Thursday.
californiaexaminer.net

Baltimore Schoolyard Murder: A Student Was Fatally Shot

According to Baltimore Police, a student from Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School was shot and killed on Friday in the playground. On Monday, the new school year began. The girl, 17, was approached by the suspect while walking home from school. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison stated during a Friday...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Police: Child shot at apartment complex in Lanham

LANHAM, Md. (7News DC) — Prince George's County Police department is investigating a shooting that injured a child. Police say the shooting happened at an apartment complex on Good Luck Road at Greenbelt Road in Lanham, Maryland. 7News is on the scene in Largo where Prince George’s County Police...
LANHAM, MD
wwnytv.com

Shooting kills student at school in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (Gray News) - A student was fatally shot Friday at a high school in Maryland, police said. Baltimore police said in a news conference they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal. A suspect was taken into custody. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison...
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police union threatens to file grievance over special events staffing

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's police union apologized to its members on Saturday after learning that some officers had received notifications that they would need to cancel their Labor Day Weekend plans in order to provide security for the city's weekend events.The union issued the apology in a letter signed by Fraternal Order of Police Union President Mike Mancuso. The union made the letter public on its social media account.In the letter, Mancuso claimed that the poor planning of city officials and the Baltimore Police Department would cost the city $1 million in overtime pay "that will not be recouped from the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two juveniles shot, leaving a 14-year-old dead in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- A shooting following a Friday night football game in Baltimore County killed one teenager and injured another.Baltimore County officers responded to calls of a report of a shooting near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Once there, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. Both teens were taken to an area hospital. Shortly after arriving, the 14-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel. The other juvenile victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The shooting happened after Milford Mill Academy's home football game win against Franklin High School, according to Sgt. Gladys Brown. The scene was about a half mile away, "within walking distance," she added. "Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with the friends, the family and the entire community that is grieving over the loss of a 14-year-old," said Sgt. Brown. "That's why we're appealing to the public: if you have any information in reference to this, please call."The teen boy who died and the second injured victim have not been identified by authorities.  Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this homicide.   Anyone with any information are urged to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
93.9 WKYS

MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event

  The Maryland Health Department is currently investigating after several people reported feeling sick after attending a Best of Baltimore event last month. Organizers of the event held on Aug. 18 reached out to the health department after several people were reported sick. MDH sent out a survey to attendees to try and located the […] The post MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD

