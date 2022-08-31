Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Students ride to school on floor of school bus
Some parents in Anne Arundel County say their children were forced to sit on the floor of their school bus after seats were removed to accommodate students with disabilities who use wheelchairs. FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke to parents about the incident.
NBC Washington
Driver Hits 4th Grade Montgomery County Student Getting Off School Bus
A driver struck a fourth-grade student who had just stepped off of a school bus in Montgomery County, Maryland, seriously injuring the girl, authorities say. Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, the bus pulled up on Walkers Choice Road in Montgomery Village. Witnesses on the bus said the girl looked both ways when she got off the bus. Then, suddenly, the driver of a Saturn sedan darted out from behind the bus and hit her in the middle of the road, according to witnesses.
Man wanted for exposing himself to University of Maryland student on bus
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland Police Department is looking for a middle-aged man who exposed himself to a student on a bus nearby the College Park Metro station Friday evening. The female student informed the police department that an indecent exposure indecent happened around 5:30 p.m....
bethesdamagazine.com
Landon School responds to video of students chanting racist slur on Metro
Landon School released a statement Friday condemning the behavior of a group of students from the Bethesda private boys school who are shown in a video circulating online chanting a racist slur while riding the Metro on Thursday night. “We are deeply concerned by the video showing a group of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man hit and killed in Anne Arundel County
A man was hit and killed crossing the street in Severn on Saturday night. This happened on Telegraph Road.
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel Co. parents demand delay to new school start times, threaten legal action
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — It’s the first week of school and already Anne Arundel County parents are pushing back against the new start times. They say the change has only made it harder for their children to get to class. They're even preparing to take this fight to court.
NBC Washington
2 Teenagers Shot in Movie Theater Parking Lot: Prince George's County Police
Two teenagers were shot in a movie theater parking lot in Largo, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities say. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the Boulevard at the Capital Centre Mall at 11:15 p.m. A teenaged girl was found shot outside the theater. She was taken to a...
WTOP
‘Comfort Closets’ come to 27 Prince George’s County schools
For decades, teachers and other staff members at schools around the country have dipped into their own pockets to help families who needed a boost. The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated that, to the point that schools started giving meals out not just during school, but sometimes after and even in the summer. Now, what are called Comfort Closets aim to take things even farther: A new Comfort Closet at Apple Grove Elementary School in Oxon Hill, Maryland, was dedicated Thursday.
Anne Arundel County provides update on vacancies, more than 200 teachers needed
Anne Arundel County provided an update on vacancies that impact school operations for the school year.
WJLA
DC mom spends $80/day to take son from Southeast to special ed classes in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (7News) — Thursday afternoon outside Hardy Middle School in Georgetown, Joann McCray walked her 11-year-old son past school buses to a spot where she stopped to call an Uber, then said “22 dollars and 74 centers is what it's going to cost for us to get home.”
californiaexaminer.net
Baltimore Schoolyard Murder: A Student Was Fatally Shot
According to Baltimore Police, a student from Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School was shot and killed on Friday in the playground. On Monday, the new school year began. The girl, 17, was approached by the suspect while walking home from school. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison stated during a Friday...
WJLA
Police: Child shot at apartment complex in Lanham
LANHAM, Md. (7News DC) — Prince George's County Police department is investigating a shooting that injured a child. Police say the shooting happened at an apartment complex on Good Luck Road at Greenbelt Road in Lanham, Maryland. 7News is on the scene in Largo where Prince George’s County Police...
WJLA
9-year-old Silver Spring girl missing, last seen Friday at school, found safe: Police
SILVER SPRING, Md. — UPDATE 9/3/2022 7:25 a.m. The Montgomery County Police Department said Hailey Harvey was found safe and unharmed. Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 9-year-old from Silver Spring. Hailey MaryJane Harvey was last seen on Friday at approximately...
WJLA
2 teens shot outside AMC theater in Largo; Alexandria AMC theater evacuated after threat
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Two teens were shot outside the AMC Magic Johnson Capital Center 12 theater in Largo late Saturday night. Hours earlier, the AMC Theater at Hoffman Town Center in Alexandria closed for the day following a threat to harm call Saturday afternoon, police said. Alexandria PD...
wypr.org
No free lunch for all kids in Maryland could mean some hungry students this year
For the past two years, all students were given free lunch at public schools nationwide funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a coronavirus pandemic economic relief measure. But additional money to keep the program going was not approved by federal lawmakers in Congress so schools are reverting back...
WJLA
Bladensburg High School briefly placed on lockdown after unfounded report
BLADENSBURG, Md. (7News) — Local and county police asked the public to stay clear of Bladensburg High School Thursday afternoon due to police activity in the area after reports of a "prohibited item" inside the school, police said. Prince George's County Police said they got a call around 1...
wwnytv.com
Shooting kills student at school in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (Gray News) - A student was fatally shot Friday at a high school in Maryland, police said. Baltimore police said in a news conference they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal. A suspect was taken into custody. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison...
Baltimore Police union threatens to file grievance over special events staffing
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's police union apologized to its members on Saturday after learning that some officers had received notifications that they would need to cancel their Labor Day Weekend plans in order to provide security for the city's weekend events.The union issued the apology in a letter signed by Fraternal Order of Police Union President Mike Mancuso. The union made the letter public on its social media account.In the letter, Mancuso claimed that the poor planning of city officials and the Baltimore Police Department would cost the city $1 million in overtime pay "that will not be recouped from the...
Two juveniles shot, leaving a 14-year-old dead in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE -- A shooting following a Friday night football game in Baltimore County killed one teenager and injured another.Baltimore County officers responded to calls of a report of a shooting near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Once there, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. Both teens were taken to an area hospital. Shortly after arriving, the 14-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel. The other juvenile victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The shooting happened after Milford Mill Academy's home football game win against Franklin High School, according to Sgt. Gladys Brown. The scene was about a half mile away, "within walking distance," she added. "Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with the friends, the family and the entire community that is grieving over the loss of a 14-year-old," said Sgt. Brown. "That's why we're appealing to the public: if you have any information in reference to this, please call."The teen boy who died and the second injured victim have not been identified by authorities. Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this homicide. Anyone with any information are urged to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.
MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event
The Maryland Health Department is currently investigating after several people reported feeling sick after attending a Best of Baltimore event last month. Organizers of the event held on Aug. 18 reached out to the health department after several people were reported sick. MDH sent out a survey to attendees to try and located the […] The post MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event appeared first on 92 Q.
Comments / 4