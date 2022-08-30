ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shedd Aquarium To Offer Free Days And Extended Hours In September

Illinois residents are getting a special treat as summer winds down. John G. Shedd Aquarium has announced a full month of free days and extended hours for everyone. Whether you've visited Chicago's Shedd Aquarium in the past or this will be your first time you'll be utterly excited for what is coming after Labor Day.
Q985

5 of The Best and Biggest Corn Mazes in Illinois and the World

Illinois corn maze fans, we are so blessed to have some of the most incredible corn mazes. Enough styles and locations to please every kind of taste. On more than one occasion, I've heard people make this statement about Illinois, in a rather derogatory tone. "Illinois is nothing but cornfields."
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Does This Odd Illinois Dome Home For Sale Prove That Aliens Live Among Us?

This is a definite 'must-see' property in the town of Somonauk, Illinois. As of the 2020 census, the human population was 1,786, but I want to know who lived here. If you've ever wanted to own a home that was truly out of this world, this is your American dream. Pack your bags, you're moving into a flying saucer in a tiny little northern Illinois town. Doesn't that sound just like where an alien family might try to hide?
SOMONAUK, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while hanging out in garage on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Two people were shot while hanging out in a garage in Ashburn Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of West 85th Place. At about 8 p.m., two people were in a garage when a dark-colored Kia drove by and an occupant fired shots, striking both victims, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Popular McDonald’s Michael ‘McJordan’ Burger from the 90s Recipe Hack

I just learned how to make the Michael Jordan 'McJordan' burger from 1992, thanks to this hack. It was only available in Chicago for a short time, until now. In the 1990s, you did not have to live anywhere near Chicago, or even in the state of Illinois, to be caught up in all excitement that was the Chicago Bulls basketball team. One player was a bit larger than life, the G.O.A.T. (yeah, that's what I said), Michael Jordan. Every fan wanted to be near him, and every business wanted to hire him as a pitchman. Few businesses spent the kind of money to hire him as Nike and McDonald's did. If you weren't wearing his sneakers, you were being 'like Mike' and eating a McJordan Burger special from McDonald's. I wish that could've been me.
CHICAGO, IL
insideedition.com

Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime

The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Illinois Video Arcade is Largest in US With Over 885 Free Play Games

This isn't an arcade in a shopping mall, this is an arcade the size of a shopping mall. Leave your quarters and tokens at home because you don't need them. It doesn't matter where you grew up, spending a Saturday at the mall playing video games was the perfect way to spend a day. It's that thing about no quarters being needed that immediately shoots me back to my misspent youth. I grew up in Madison, Wisconsin and my spot for video games was Aladdin's Castle Arcade at East Towne Mall. On those days when you didn't have enough quarters, there were always a few extras you could grab out of the fountain just outside the arcade's entrance. Trust me when I tell you that I was not the only kid in that arcade with a wet shirt sleeve from stealing quarters out of that fountain.
BROOKFIELD, IL
Q985

THC Sando, Very Popular Illinois Chicken Sandwich is More Than You Think

Sando, that's a pretty strange name for a sandwich. Pretty sure you've never heard of a sandwich with THC before either, until now. The hero, hoagie, a submarine sandwich, open-faced, pocket sandwich, finger, ice cream sandwiches. The club, the Cuban, and the monte cristo. Don't forget the dagwood, the Denver, and the Elvis, too.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

If Someone Steals Your Illinois Plate, Can You Get In Trouble?

You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunfire hits man, 30, on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man was walking toward his car when he was hit by gunfire on Chicago's West Side Thursday morning. The victim was in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when he was struck twice in the arm and once in the back around 2 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Former Illinois Small Town Sports Reporter Headed to NBC5 Chicago

Once upon a time, Samantha Rivera was lighting up the small screen here in Rockford and now she's headed down the long road of I-90 to join the NBC5 Chicago team. We LOVE seeing our former Rockfordians succeed and that's what's happening right now for Samantha Rivera who was once a part of Eyewitness News on WTVO and FOX39.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
