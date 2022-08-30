I just learned how to make the Michael Jordan 'McJordan' burger from 1992, thanks to this hack. It was only available in Chicago for a short time, until now. In the 1990s, you did not have to live anywhere near Chicago, or even in the state of Illinois, to be caught up in all excitement that was the Chicago Bulls basketball team. One player was a bit larger than life, the G.O.A.T. (yeah, that's what I said), Michael Jordan. Every fan wanted to be near him, and every business wanted to hire him as a pitchman. Few businesses spent the kind of money to hire him as Nike and McDonald's did. If you weren't wearing his sneakers, you were being 'like Mike' and eating a McJordan Burger special from McDonald's. I wish that could've been me.

