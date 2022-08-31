Read full article on original website
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com
Commission Approves Road Improvements In Paris and Union Townships
With no old business on the agenda at today’s meeting, the Union County Board of Commissioners sailed through its agenda this morning before breaking into executive session. The Commission learned that monthly insurance premiums to go with the full reproduction costs – rather than the replacement costs – for county-owned buildings will be $1,539. The Board also accepted the amounts and rates of county levies as determined by the Budget Commission and authorized the necessary tax levies and certified the levies to the County Auditor.
wktn.com
Notices to Clean Up Junk and Weeds Served at Several Kenton Residences
Several notices to clean up properties were served by Kenton Police Officers on Wednesday. Notices to remove junk and or vehicles from properties were served at these residences:. .214 South Wayne, 24 North Cherry and 215 North Glendale Streets. They were given 10 days to comply. Notices to remove weeds...
sciotopost.com
A Weather Ballon Drops into Fayette County with Warning
Fayette – A weather balloon dropped into a field in Fayette county on Thursday a local located it and called the fire department. According to an online post Tammy Mayer says she found the ballon in the area of 35 and Bush road. Attached to the balloon was a warning it said, “Do not touch ballon. Ballon may contain a flammable gas it may explode if not handled properly.”
Delaware Gazette
SourcePoint closing Polaris site
SourcePoint’s south office at 1070 Polaris Parkway will close in September. The suite, which was leased in 2018, houses administrative offices for in-home care staff, information and referral specialists, and insurance specialists. Friday, Sept. 2, marks the last day the office is open to the public. The lease expires...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
unioncountydailydigital.com
Reminder: Government Offices Closed Labor Day
All federal, state and municipal government offices will be closed Monday, September 5 in observance of Labor Day. Trash pick up in the City of Marysville will be delayed by one day next week and the Marysville Municipal Pool will be open Monday from noon until 6 p.m.
canalwinchesterohio.gov
Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Substation Finds New Home
Mayor Mike Ebert was pleased to present Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape with the keys to the new Canal Winchester Substation, located at 36 S. High Street. When city offices moved into the Bob McDorman Building along E. Waterloo Street earlier this year, the former municipal building was remodeled to accommodate the deputies. After a brief construction period, the deputies were finally able to transition into the new space in late August.
Ohio Government May Soon Kill a Solar Project in Gov. Mike DeWine's Backyard
State officials recommended against granting a permit to build a solar farm in Greene County capable of powering an estimated 34,000 homes per year.
ODNR: Large portion of Indian Lake to be open for boaters Labor Day
LOGAN COUNTY — Heading into Labor Day weekend the Ohio Department of National Resources said more than 75 percent of Indian Lake will be open for boaters to use. This comes after workers spent all summer trying to remove these weeds. ODNR used machine called “Lake Rakers” to cut...
RELATED PEOPLE
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – August 31, 2022
Deputies and units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Jerome Township Fire Department were dispatched to the US Route 33 Westbound Rest Area for a domestic dispute between a husband and wife. As a result of the investigation, Mickey W. Smith, age 40 of Montgomery Missouri was arrested for domestic violence. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail and a report was taken, #22-0717.
themountvernongrapevine.com
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Double Motorcycle Crash vs Car in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency services are heading to the scene of a two motorcycle crash around 6:30 pm on Friday. Accoridng to early reports the two motorcycle crash occurred around the area of 25250 Shoemaker road in Pickaway County. At least one person is injured. Emergency crews are heading to...
Ohio May Soon Kill a Solar Project Due to Concerns Over 'Rural Aesthetic'
It would provide enough power for 34,000 homes a year
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon OVI checkpoint results
MOUNT VERNON – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Mount Vernon Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation, conducted an OVI checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 26. The location was on State Route 13/South Main Street from 8-9:45 p.m.
18-year-old missing from Galloway found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old reported missing from Galloway Thursday night has been found safe. Whitehall police reportedly found Faith Trischler around 7:30 a.m. Friday after she was reported missing from the Galloway area on Hubbard Road by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
dayton.com
Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties
Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:. The Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show will be held from 7 a.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike. This is Ohio’s largest swap meet and car show. Hundreds of vendors will be selling parts and accessories along with a car show. There will also be cars for sale with a large selection to choose from, and fair food.
columbusmessenger.com
Farm Science Review is celebrating 60th year
The diamond anniversary of Farm Science Review is on the horizon as the annual farm show is set to celebrate 60 years of research, advancement and education Sept. 20-22 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London. “Farm Science Review is a critical component of our land-grant mission to provide...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
columbusmonthly.com
Investors are Scooping up Residential Properties Near Central Ohio’s Future Intel Site
Available housing in the vicinity of Intel Corp.’s future development south of Johnstown and northeast of New Albany is scarce, and demand is already growing, three years before Intel’s manufacturing facility is expected to be operational. Some local real estate agents say they are fielding calls from current...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Fun at the Morrow County Fair
MORROW COUNTY- The Morrow County Fair is currently taking place throughout this week where there is an abundance of fun to be had by all. The fair will continue through September 5.
columbusmessenger.com
Digging up history in Brook Alley
As workers made improvements to Groveport’s Brook Alley they recently dug up a bit of the town’s history. They unearthed old wooden railroad ties, as well as some spikes, that were buried a foot or two under the alley pavement. These railroad ties were once part of a railroad track spur embedded in the alley that extended from the railroad line on the north end of town. The tracks ran down Brook Alley and connected to the former Claycraft brick plant that once operated on the southern edge of Groveport along the Ohio and Erie Canal. The railroad spur’s bed is also still slightly visible in the grass north of Grove Street where it curves off the existing railroad tracks and then down Brook Alley.
Elementary student brought gun to Grove City school
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Grove City elementary student brought an unloaded gun to school on Wednesday, school officials said. A staff member at Monterey Elementary School found the firearm in a “self-contained” classroom Wednesday at approximately 9:31 a.m., according to a news release from the South-Western City School District. Building administrators notified the […]
Comments / 0