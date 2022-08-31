Read full article on original website
Cancer Cells That Survive After Treatment Lead to Relapse
Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have identified how some cancer cells cheat treatment-induced cell death. In doing so, they persist and lead to cancer recurrence. The findings may serve as the basis for drugs that prevent relapses by inhibiting cancer cells from gaining these persistence traits. The research was published today in Cell.
Landmark Genetic Study Aims To Wipe Common Childhood Cancer Off the Map
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the most common childhood cancer. Now, researchers at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have created a roadmap of the genetic mutations present in patients with ALL. The study, published today in Nature Genetics, is the first to offer a thorough view of the...
Inhibiting Key Enzyme Selectively Kills Melanoma Cells, Study Shows
Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys, led by Ze’ev Ronai, Ph.D., have shown for the first time that inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme selectively kills melanoma cells and stops tumor growth. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
CRISPR Screening: Studying Evolution in a Dish
CRISPR screening enables the rapid and unbiased identification of genes relevant to a specific biological pathway. We explore how researchers are using this cutting-edge tool to shape our understanding of biology and advance medicine. In 2012, the invention of CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology marked a new era in biology –...
ADME 101 Drug Transporter Studies: Lysosomal Trapping Webinar
Presenter: Andrew Taylor, Ph.D., Services Technical Support Manager. This ADME 101 video discusses how compounds can become trapped by lysosomes, which can lead to high organ-to-blood ratios and mistaken for active drug transport, how concomitant administration of lysosomotropics could lead to elevated drug exposure levels, and how accumulation of lipophilic amines can lead to drug-induced phospholipidosis due to decreased phospholipid catabolism. This short, information-packed webinar features:
Tiny Brain Area Controls Work for Rewards
A tiny but important area in the middle of the brain acts as a switch that determines when an animal is willing to work for a reward and when it stops working, according to a study published Aug. 31 in the journal Current Biology. “The study changes how we think...
Tree Compound Has Potential To Kill Drug-Resistant Bacteria
University researchers have found a naturally occurring compound, known as hydroquinine, has bacterial killing activity against several microorganisms. Antimicrobial resistance has become one of the greatest threats to public health globally. It occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines, making it difficult to treat infections. Because of this, there is a pressing need for the development of new antimicrobial drugs to combat infections.
Biosensor Protein Could Be Used To Detect Deadly Nerve Agent
A team that includes Rutgers scientists has designed a synthetic protein that quickly detects molecules of a deadly nerve agent that has been classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction and could be used in a chemical warfare attack. This development could pave the way for...
Thermo Scientific TriPlus RSH SMART Robotic Autosampler
Expand automated sampling capabilities beyond liquid, headspace, and solid-phase microextraction (SPME) injections. The advanced, built-in robotics of the Thermo Scientific™ TriPlus™ RSH SMART Autosampler deliver exceptional precision, sample handling flexibility, and reliable unattended operation. Enabling SMART consumables tracking, it offers easier, safer and traceable operations. The TriPlus RSH SMART combines highly versatile sample injection capability with automated sample preparation procedures, eliminating typical GC-MS workflow bottlenecks. Daily operations ranging from sample/standard dilution to more complex derivatization protocols, can be fully automated and easily programmed with the Sampling Workflow Editor Software. Enhance data quality and laboratory efficiency by automating your entire sample handling workflow.
Lucica® Glycated Albumin-L Test for diabetes: Comparisons and Clinical Utility With Shane O’Neill
In this episode we are joined by Shane O’Neill, director of scientific affairs at EKF Diagnostics. Shane provides an introduction to the glycated albumin (GA) test for intermediate-term glycemic control in diabetic patients. The GA test is now FDA-cleared and available for use in the United States. It was...
Harnessing Saffron's Power for Food and Therapeutics
Saffron is the world’s most expensive spice. Usually obtained from the stigma of Crocus sativa flowers, it takes 150,000–200,000 flowers to produce one kilogram of saffron. Now, KAUST researchers have found a way to use a common garden plant to produce saffron’s active ingredient, a compound with important therapeutic and food industry applications.
Astrocyte Study Goes Beyond the Neuron To Understand Brain Disorders
Neurons often get most of the credit for keeping our brains sharp and functioning—as well as most of the blame when it comes to brain diseases. But star-shaped cells called astrocytes, another abundant cell in the human brain, may bear the brunt of the responsibility for exacerbating the symptoms of some neurodevelopmental disorders. Salk Institute scientists have now identified a molecule produced by astrocytes that interferes with normal neuron development in Rett, fragile X and Down syndromes.
Brain Changes Linked to Alzheimer's Risk Gene Revealed
Recent breakthroughs have revealed a great deal about Alzheimer’s disease, but researchers have yet to paint a complete picture of how genetic risk for the illness causes the brain damage that ultimately leads to memory loss and cognitive decline. A new study from the Keck School of Medicine of USC, just published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, adds a crucial piece to that puzzle. It documents, in real time, that APOE4, the main susceptibility gene for Alzheimer’s disease, leads to molecular changes in the brain’s blood vessels, which are then followed by changes in the synapses that connect brain cells. The study also suggests potential targets in blood vessels for treatment early in the disease process - before cognitive decline occurs.
Second Law of Thermodynamics Helps the Study of the Brain
Albert Einstein explained the following in his Autobiographical Notes of 1949: “A theory is more impressive the greater the simplicity of its premises, the more different things it relates, and the more expanded its area of applicability. Therefore the deep impression that classical thermodynamics made upon me. It is the only physical theory of universal content which I am convinced will never be overthrown, within the framework of applicability of its basic concepts.”
Circadian Rhythm Disruption Common Among Mental Health Disorders
Anxiety, autism, schizophrenia and Tourette syndrome each have their own distinguishing characteristics, but one factor bridging these and most other mental disorders is circadian rhythm disruption, according to a team of neuroscience, pharmaceutical sciences and computer science researchers at the University of California, Irvine. In an article published recently in...
Anti-Cancer Drug Produced by Reprogrammed Yeast
In the summer and fall of 2019, some cancer patients experienced interruptions in their treatment. The reason was a shortage of the drugs vinblastine and vincristine, essential chemotherapeutic medicines for several types of cancer. There are no alternatives to these drugs that are isolated from the leaves of the Madagascar...
