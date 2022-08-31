ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

India quarterly growth rises to 13.5% after pandemic slump

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bGF4O_0hcSvwkb00
1 of 3

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s economy grew by 13.5% in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, pushed up by a boost in agriculture and manufacturing as pandemic curbs eased, official figures released Wednesday show.

The jump follows a 4.1% slump in the January-March quarter, but is lower than the 20.1% annual growth registered in the same quarter the previous year.

However, economists have cautioned that the growth this quarter may be followed by a slowdown. In July, the International Monetary Fund revised its growth forecast for India from 8.2% to 7.4% for the current fiscal year, which began in April.

Despite the revision, India would still be among the fastest-growing major economies in the world.

The double-digit growth in the April-June quarter comes at a time when the global economy is under strain, with major countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom facing high inflation. Prices have been rising as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, triggering increased prices for energy and food.

India’s economy, Asia’s third largest, had been recovering from a pandemic-induced slump when a surge in omicron-fueled coronavirus cases starting in January prompted authorities to bring back some virus-related restrictions.

Multiple waves of COVID-19 outbreaks have badly hit India’s large informal sector, with unemployment rising to nearly 8.5% in August, according to data from the think tank Center for Monitoring Indian Economy.

India’s central bank projected inflation at 6.7% this fiscal year and raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.4%, in its third such hike since May.

The economy expanded by 8.7% in the previous fiscal year after contracting by 6.6% in fiscal year 2020-21.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The U.S. housing market downturn will be worse in 2023, forecasts Goldman Sachs

The U.S. entered into its first housing downturn of the post–Great Financial Crisis era. And the worst still awaits. On Tuesday, researchers at Goldman Sachs released a paper titled “The Housing Downturn: Further to Fall.” The investment bank now forecasts that activity in the U.S. housing market will end 2022 down across the board. The firm projects sharp declines this year in new home sales (22% drop), existing home sales (17% drop), and housing GDP (8.9% drop). For perspective, Russia’s souring economy is only expected to see its GDP fall 3% this year.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics
TheStreet

Oil Prices Slide Below $88 A Barrel As China Demand Fades, U.S. Output Rises

Global oil prices slumped lower Monday following disappointing economic data from China that could re-set bets on demand from the world's biggest crude importer. China published data on Sunday showing slower-than-expected retail sales growth, a disappointing pace of industrial production and softer-than-forecast government investment as Beijing struggles to establish any momentum for the world's second-largest economy amid its 'zero Covid' health policies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Voices: This is why I’m refusing to pay my energy bills, and you should too

When you’ve got level-headed, practical people like Martin Lewis begging the government to take action on energy bills, and the head of Scottish Power describing what’s going to happen in October as “horrific”, you know there’s a problem. A big problem.This country is facing a harrowing winter. Many of us already can’t pay our bills and are faced with mounting costs across the board: energy, food, transport. Come October, it is estimated that one in three UK households will be plunged into fuel poverty – and by January, with the average energy bill potentially topping £500 a month, it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Power games over the Pacific: US shows China its military might with 'training missions' as tensions continue to simmer over Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

Nuclear stealth bombers fly over the Pacific in a defiant show of American airpower amid mounting tensions with China. The two US B-2 Spirit stealth bombers and four F/A-18 Hornet Fighters were pictured alongside an Australian E-7A Wedgetail spy plane. Pacific Air Forces described the exercise as 'bilateral training missions',...
MILITARY
Fortune

Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy