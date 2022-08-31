ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Father of 5 found shot to death with broken chair covering body near busy Atlanta intersection

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WMgEO_0hcSpBUY00

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for the person they say shot and killed a father of five at a busy intersection.

Police believe the man’s body was outside of an abandoned Western Union building just after sunrise, but they believe he was killed hours earlier.

The victim was found with a broken chair covering their body. Family identified him as 38-year-old Clemon Walker.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan talked to two of the victim’s children, who gathered with other family members at the scene.

Kyla Evans remembered the last conversation that she had with her father.

“He called me, and he was like, ‘Little bug, I love you,’” Evans said. “He was a very kindhearted man. And he did a lot for people. And not just for his family. It could be for anybody.”

Regan asked Evans who may have wanted to harm her father.

“I don’t know. There’s hatred in this world,” Evans said. “You’ve got to be safe out there.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was at the scene off James Jackson Parkway and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway earlier Wednesday when several of the man’s loved ones arrived after learning about the murder.

Investigators say that Walker’s body was found along a fence line underneath some trees that serves as a popular hangout spot during the day.

Police said they are still gathering information on what exactly led to the shooting.

“Somebody done come over there and shot that man, and he shouldn’t be dead,” said neighbor Vicki Delgado.

The family is begging anyone who knows anything to come forward and find their loved one’s killer.

“Somebody, they know something out here on the streets, and streets gonna talk and they’re going to get seen about it,” Tomeika Zachary, the victim’s sister said. “(He was an) all-around good person, cool, laid back, didn’t cause any problems. They didn’t have to take him out like that.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police have not confirmed how long the victim was left in the parking lot, but neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 4 a.m.

Detectives are looking to see if any security cameras in the area captured images of the crime and can help identify the shooter.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Roswell man who held 13-year-old girl for 3 weeks, filmed sex acts with her, sentenced to 17 years Prosecutors said he engaged in numerous sex acts with the girl, many of them while she was impaired by alcohol or drugs

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 15

(Me)(Me)
3d ago

Too many hang out spots is a problem, it's sad that people actually think it's okay, to commune in these areas and drink and drug and litter and think S won't happen. but, mad when gentrification comes to your hood. This is why, plenty of poor people are tired of seeing this S everyday to. it's time for the city to get bolder most of these men hanging out on corners everyday doing nothing. it's not a good look for kids going to school seeing ratchet people everyday.

Reply
19
Dee Kilgore
3d ago

for the family you have my prayers and deepest condolence

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Police find man stabbed multiple times at Downtown apartment building

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to figure out who attacked a man found stabbed overnight at a Downtown apartment complex. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 10:24 p.m. on Friday to a building on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. First responders found the man with multiple stab...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police reviewing cold case murder of Princella Eppes

ATLANTA - For more than three decades, Princella Eppes' family has had to wonder who shot and killed the 22-year-old inside her apartment. Now, an investigator with the Atlanta Police Department is reviewing the case to try to find them answers. "This right now is everything. I need this," said...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Hours-long stand off at hotel ends with Henry County murder suspect in custody, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An hours-long standoff at a hotel came to an end Friday night with the arrest of a Henry County murder suspect, the sheriff's office said. Authorities were called to the Home2 Suites by Hilton along Mill Road in McDonough around 5 p.m. after they got word of a man believed to be connected with a deadly shooting from earlier this summer, according to Chief Deputy Mike Yarborough with the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Regan
accesswdun.com

Pedestrian killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run

Gwinnett County Police are searching for a black Nissan Sentra driver who is accused of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Friday morning. The pedestrian was a 66-year-old man and his name has not been released. The driver was in a black Nissan Sentra. The accident happened at 6:20 a.m. on Club Drive near McClure Health Science High School. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the pedestrian had no ties to the high school.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Atlanta Police#Broken Chair#Murder#Violent Crime#Western Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

26 Alleged Gang Members Accused of Orchestrating Celebrity Home Invasions in Atlanta

A total of 26 alleged gang members were indicted this week for allegedly carrying out a series of celebrity home invasions across the metro Atlanta area. On Monday, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office released a 220-page indictment accusing the people named of being connected to a gang behind the home invasions and burglaries targeting celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta, WSB-TV reports.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
181K+
Followers
125K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy