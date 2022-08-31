Read full article on original website
Serving It Up: Denton Volleyfest
PORTALES, N.M. – Eastern New Mexico Volleyball hold a winning record, 3-2, as they head to Denton, Texas for the Denton Volleyfest this weekend. The Hounds will meet Northwestern Oklahoma State, 9 a.m., and Ouachita Baptist, 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2. The Greyhounds will then face East Central and Missouri Southern State, at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., respectively. All the games will be played at Kitty Magee Arena, on the campus of Texas Woman's University in Denton, Texas.
Volleyball Picks Up Two Wins In Opening Day Of Denton Volleyfest
DENTON, Texas – Starting the weekend on a high note, Eastern New Mexico Volleyball picked up a pair of wins over Northwestern Oklahoma State, 3-0, and Ouachita Baptist, 3-2. The Greyhounds now stand at 5-2 on the season, with Northwestern Oklahoma falling to 4-2 and Ouachita Baptist slipping to 3-3 on the year.
Pitch Preview: Missouri S&T and Southwest Baptist
PORTALES, N.M. - Eastern New Mexico men's soccer is headed to the Show-Me state for a pair of matches over Labor Day weekend. Before the team heads east on I-40, take a look at the Pitch Preview:. Last Time Out – The Greyhounds battled a pair of programs in Oklahoma...
ENMU opens season with win
LAS VEGAS, N.M. – Eastern New Mexico beat in-state foe New Mexico Highlands, 34-18, to open the 2022 season. Transfer junior quarterback Kason Martin made it difficult for the Cowboys defense to keep rhythm as he threw 24-for-31 for 313 yards and three touchdowns. "The goal for today was...
KCBD
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Sept. 1
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores for Thursday, Sept. 1.
Football Individual Game Tickets Are Out Today
PORTALES, N.M. – Eastern New Mexico football's home opener is almost here!. Individual game tickets will be released today at 12 p.m. Fans need to purchase tickets by clicking this link. Some new features to the gameday experience include a ticket giveaway program, kid zone, and in-the-game contests for...
Texas Tech Fans Are Confirmed as the Best in College Football
Texas Tech fans have once again proved to the masses that they are the best fans (on Twitter) in the entire country. On the Red Raiders' road to victory in the FOX College Football Best Fanbase Poll, they dispatched Texas A&M in round 1. Then, dominated huge storied programs in LSU and Florida State. Both of those matchups at close to 70-30 closing poll results in favor of Texas Tech.
Jones AT&T Stadium Doesn’t Want Your Dirty Cash Anymore
Texas Tech Football kicks off a new season with a new head coach and a new attitude on Saturday when the team hosts Murray State. There will also be new things to experience when fans head to over to Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, including new food, drinks, pregame festivities, and ways to get concessions.
Dalhart High School Student Suffers Head Injury, Taken to ICU in Lubbock
A student from Dalhart High School was taken to an Intensive Car Unit in Lubbock after sustaining a head injury during a football game. KAMC News reports that sophomore Yahir Cancino was injured during the 4th quarter of a junior varsity football game against Sundown High School. Yahir lost consciousness during the game and was airlifted to Lubbock after first responders were unable to revive him.
Obituary: Ricky Woten
Ricky Woten passed away July 13, 2022 in Clovis, NM. He was 71. Born Sept. 1, 1950 in Oskaloosa Iowa to Charles and Delores Woten. He graduated High School in Denver Colorado and attended some college. He served in the army. He was passionate about being a coal mining Fire Boss in Colorado for several years and then house painting till he moved to Clovis, NM where he continued to paint a few more years. He was an avid Denver Broncos fan who had a great sense of humor and got along with everyone, and a loving husband who loved to travel with his wife of 24 years, Paula Woten. They made their home in Clovis, NM. He will forever be remembered and truly missed in our hearts.
Video shows haboob on Texas Tech campus in Lubbock
On Tuesday night, John Honoré, a Texas Division of Emergency Management meteorologist, posted a tweet showing a dust storm billowing in the distance. "Thunderstorms around Lubbock stirred up a decent-sized #haboob on the campus of Texas Tech University this evening," the tweet said with a series of hashtags including #TXwx, #DustStorm and #WreckEm, the latter being a nod toward the university's athletic department.
Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
33 Arrestees Spend Their Thursday in the Lubbock County Detention Center
The rain subsided yesterday, and a Thursday night in Lubbock that can only mean one thing: college night. That means all of Lubbock's college students were out at the Depot District and either came to class this morning with poorly scrubbed X's on their hands or a wristband that they struggled to get off in their sleep. For my LCU family, I know all of you were out at a late-night Bible study and helping the community, you were not spending any time in the Depot District. (*Insert angel singing here*)
23 People Arrested in Lubbock August 31st, One With a $350,000 Bond
Wednesday in Lubbock can usually mean things get weird, but this time it was wet. For those of you who packed your pool floaties and safely made it to and from work, congrats. I personally prefer to ride boulders like the pioneers once did but enough with the SpongeBob references, even though it did feel like most of the Lubbock area was under water.
How much rain did Lubbock get this week? Here are the totals
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock and much of the South Plains received a large amount of much-needed rain between Saturday and Thursday, with most areas receiving at least one to two inches of rain. Lubbock got 2.68 inches of rain in that timeframe, according to the National Weather Service. Wolfforth...
Flash Flood warning continues with more rain expected
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock set a record for rainfall on Wednesday, receiving 2.22 inches, beating the previous record of 1.02 inches set in 1942. That brings us to 5.92 inches for the month. Flash Flood Warnings continue across the South Plains into Wednesday night. Borden, TX. Dawson, TX. The...
Ambulance rolls heading to Lubbock
Ambulance crash sends four to the hospital. At approximately 4:10 pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, an ambulance from Andrews Texas heading north on US 62/385 was driving through Wellman, and according to the Terry County Sheriff’s Dept. the ambulance hydroplaned on the wet highway causing the ambulance to slide into the median and roll on the passenger side. The ambulance came to a rest in the median facing south.
These 24 People Were Arrested In Lubbock on August 29th
Mondays are usually considered the most boring day of the week unless there happens to be a three-day weekend. But maybe it's not boring but just plain criminal?. As I was going through the roster of people who were arrested I decided to look and see how many people were arrested on a Monday. Boy, howdy was I ever wrong to say Monday was boring. There are tons of people in Lubbock apparently doing things they shouldn't.
One killed, 3 seriously hurt in South Lubbock crash, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was killed and three people had serious injuries after a crash at 114th Street and Indiana Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 4:54 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police. LPD asked the public to avoid […]
