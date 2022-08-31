ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOMI Owensboro

Comments / 27

Gerard Rogers
4d ago

first I want to say didn't you not sign the secrecy act paperwork I'm a retired master electrician and did nothing but government work and you should stop talking now

Reply
15
Rusty Jackson
4d ago

Why are they exposing the existence of these bases seems like a threat to national security this should never happen.

Reply
12
Dan
4d ago

Gerard, thank you, I am pissed off that even the possibility that this is true.That a US CITIZEN would OUT INFO COMPROMISEING

Reply
6
Related
99.5 WKDQ

See Inside an Exotic Doomsday Bunker Available Under Missouri

It doesn't look like much when you drive by it, but the truth is there is an exotic doomsday bunker that's available under Missouri kind of in the middle of nowhere. This real estate gem is available through 20th Century Castles on Missile Bases.com. It's located near Polo, Missouri with a mammoth population of just over 340. Here's a snippet of how they describe the place:
POLO, MO
FOX2Now

The health of honey bee colonies in Missouri

It is estimated that the honey bee’s annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific pollinators for their survival and prosperity.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Base#Missouri#Beneath Us#Command And Control#Google Maps#Tiktok#St Louis New Madrid#Penn State#American
Center for Science in Public Interest

Targeting truth: gagging pharmacists in Missouri

There’s so much COVID-19 misinformation out there, it’s easy to become desensitized to it. But, a recently passed Missouri law (the Gag Rule) takes misinformation to a new height (low?) and may shock even the most cynical among us. The Gag Rule, which went into effect this week,...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Fact Finders: Background checks at Missouri gun shows

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - President Biden is pressuring Congress to re-instate a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. The push comes after mass shootings in New York, Illinois, and at a Texas school. So, our viewer Loren wants to know, “Can someone buy an assault rifle at a gun show...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

A colorful new variant of a dangerous drug found in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about Rainbow Fentanyl, a colorful variation of the drug that health officials say are meant to lure younger people into trying them. “[The drugs], they’re colorful because they kind of create more excitement, and young people are certainly more likely to be influenced by a […]
MISSOURI STATE
whiterivernow.com

Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas

A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
MANILA, AR
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy