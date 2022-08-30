Read full article on original website
Bond set for man accused in Rapid City double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Bond is set for one man accused in the double homicide in the Knollwood Apartments in late August. Chase Quick Bear, 20, appeared in Pennington County Court on Thursday. He’s charged with conspiracy first-degree murder for the deaths of 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear and 37-year-old Petan Milk.
Very hot for the weekend
The United Way kicked off the month of caring with a lot of different projects around Rapid City. A historic moment Thursday morning when the Oglala Sioux Tribe and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office signed the memorandum that would allow both parties to work closer together. The Six Stevens Lockdown.
Box Elder structure fire held to single alarm
BOX ELDER, S.D. — On Friday, the Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department reported a response call to a fire in an occupied residential structure in the 2200 Block of Sky Street. The department reports that first-arriving firefighters found a free-burning fire with heavy smoke conditions originating from a single-story residential structure. The structure also had fire extending into the roof assembly.
Teen wanted in connection to Surfwood killings is found
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City teenager wanted as a person of interest in the Aug. 20 double homicide on Surfwood Drive is now in custody. Rochelle Janis, 15, was found in a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Also taken...
Rapid City pool goes to the dogs to support the Humane Society of the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a paws-itevly good event. The Black Hills Humane Society is hosting its annual end-of-summer bash for your favorite dogs. Wags and Waves lets the dogs take over Jimmy Hilton Pool Sunday, September 4, from 1 pm to 4 pm. Just let your dog chill in the pool, listen to “Who Let the Dogs Out”, and show off their fetching skills with unlimited tennis balls.
Murder charge filed in connection with Rapid City investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s an update on a double-murder investigation in Rapid City. One person, who was previously arrested, is facing charges. 20-year-old Chase Quickbear is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The charge stems from the August 20 shooting deaths of Joseph Standing Bear and Petan Milk on Surfwood Drive.
Persons of interest in South Dakota double homicide located
Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service.
Agreement between OST, PCSO designed to help lower crime rates
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a historic agreement that both sides say will make fighting crime a little easier. Thursday morning, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office signed a Memorandum of Mutual Support. Both parties have been working on...
Rapid City to expand police department amidst rising crime rates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With recent violent crime in Rapid City and the growing population, the Police Department is planning to expand and that’s not all. Over the last month, Rapid City has seen a rash of gun violence and homicides. Chief Don Hedrick says this is a growing concern for his department.
South Dakota DCI Forensic Examiner honored for work fighting human trafficking
South Dakota DCI Forensic Examiner Hollie Strand has earned the Freedom Fighter Award for her work combatting human trafficking by the advocacy group Freedom’s Journey. “Hollie’s dedication, persistence and attention to detail helps build cases that lead to the successful prosecutions that help make our communities safer,” said South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo who attended the award ceremony at a fundraising dinner for Freedom’s Journey held at Box Elder’s Courtyard by Marriott on Saturday, Aug. 27. “She is well deserving of this recognition.”
More than half of cannabis sales for a Pine Ridge dispensary come from off the reservation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Currently recreational cannabis is illegal in South Dakota, but this is not stopping some people from heading to the No Worries marijuana shop in Pine Ridge. Adonis Saltes, owner of the No Worries dispensary, said that more than half of the customers that visit his...
Box Elder man arrested for 1st degree murder
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County are investigating the death of a woman. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says police on Wednesday afternoon were called to the Valley Village Mobile Home Park for a report of a possible assault. On scene, the Box Elder Police...
Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
Woman in Box Elder homicide has been identified
BOX ELDER, S.D.- A woman is dead after a suspected murder in Box Elder. Shortly after 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, Box Elder Police Department officers arrived at Valley Village Mobile Home Park, located at 240 N. Ellsworth Rd., to investigate reports of a possible assault. They found a deceased female who...
Iowa man identified in fatal Deadwood crash
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the 51-year-old victim in a fatal ATV crash south of Deadwood last Friday. Chad Shaw of Garner, Iowa, was travelling east on Experimental Forest Road with two other passengers when the vehicle left the road and rolled. None of the passengers were wearing a seatbelt.
Box Elder woman found dead, suspect arrested
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was found dead in a Box Elder home Wednesday afternoon. Box Elder police were called to the Valley Village Mobile Home Park at 240 North Ellsworth Road to investigate a possible assault. There authorities found a female deceased and a male suspect who attempted to flee the scene.
First Rapid City medical marijuana dispensary opens
Business is open for the state's first West River, state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary. Candy Rich became the first customer to buy marijuana legally from Puffy’s Dispensary on west Main Street. Rich was the first person in western South Dakota to purchase marijuana from a dispensary licensed by the state.
Man convicted of attempted enticement at 2020 Sturgis Rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pennsylvania man caught during a sex trafficking operation during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally could spend up to life in federal prison. On Thursday, A jury found 31-year-old Cody Hopkins guilty of attempting to entice a minor using the internet. The U.S. Attorney’s...
34th Annual Black Hills Powwow dates announced
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Monument announced Friday that the 34th Annual Black Hills Powwow will be held in the Summit Arena Oct. 7-9. The powwow, also known as He Sapa Wacipi Na Oskate, is a storied preeminent Black Hills event that has been held at The Monument for the last 34 years.
Box Elder man pleads not guilty to marijuana possession, distribution charges
DEADWOOD — A traffic stop in which a local man on probation was allegedly speeding 99 mph in a 75-mph zone on Interstate 90 near mile marker 26 reportedly yielded a significant amount of marijuana in the vehicle he was driving. On Aug. 18, he pleaded not guilty to...
