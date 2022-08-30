ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, SD

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

Bond set for man accused in Rapid City double homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Bond is set for one man accused in the double homicide in the Knollwood Apartments in late August. Chase Quick Bear, 20, appeared in Pennington County Court on Thursday. He’s charged with conspiracy first-degree murder for the deaths of 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear and 37-year-old Petan Milk.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Very hot for the weekend

The United Way kicked off the month of caring with a lot of different projects around Rapid City. A historic moment Thursday morning when the Oglala Sioux Tribe and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office signed the memorandum that would allow both parties to work closer together. The Six Stevens Lockdown.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Box Elder structure fire held to single alarm

BOX ELDER, S.D. — On Friday, the Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department reported a response call to a fire in an occupied residential structure in the 2200 Block of Sky Street. The department reports that first-arriving firefighters found a free-burning fire with heavy smoke conditions originating from a single-story residential structure. The structure also had fire extending into the roof assembly.
BOX ELDER, SD
kotatv.com

Teen wanted in connection to Surfwood killings is found

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City teenager wanted as a person of interest in the Aug. 20 double homicide on Surfwood Drive is now in custody. Rochelle Janis, 15, was found in a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Also taken...
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
County
Lawrence County, SD
Lawrence County, SD
Government
KEVN

Rapid City pool goes to the dogs to support the Humane Society of the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a paws-itevly good event. The Black Hills Humane Society is hosting its annual end-of-summer bash for your favorite dogs. Wags and Waves lets the dogs take over Jimmy Hilton Pool Sunday, September 4, from 1 pm to 4 pm. Just let your dog chill in the pool, listen to “Who Let the Dogs Out”, and show off their fetching skills with unlimited tennis balls.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Murder charge filed in connection with Rapid City investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s an update on a double-murder investigation in Rapid City. One person, who was previously arrested, is facing charges. 20-year-old Chase Quickbear is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The charge stems from the August 20 shooting deaths of Joseph Standing Bear and Petan Milk on Surfwood Drive.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Agreement between OST, PCSO designed to help lower crime rates

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a historic agreement that both sides say will make fighting crime a little easier. Thursday morning, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office signed a Memorandum of Mutual Support. Both parties have been working on...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollar Bills#Patrick Street#Kevn Black Hills
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City to expand police department amidst rising crime rates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With recent violent crime in Rapid City and the growing population, the Police Department is planning to expand and that’s not all. Over the last month, Rapid City has seen a rash of gun violence and homicides. Chief Don Hedrick says this is a growing concern for his department.
RAPID CITY, SD
drgnews.com

South Dakota DCI Forensic Examiner honored for work fighting human trafficking

South Dakota DCI Forensic Examiner Hollie Strand has earned the Freedom Fighter Award for her work combatting human trafficking by the advocacy group Freedom’s Journey. “Hollie’s dedication, persistence and attention to detail helps build cases that lead to the successful prosecutions that help make our communities safer,” said South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo who attended the award ceremony at a fundraising dinner for Freedom’s Journey held at Box Elder’s Courtyard by Marriott on Saturday, Aug. 27. “She is well deserving of this recognition.”
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Box Elder man arrested for 1st degree murder

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County are investigating the death of a woman. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says police on Wednesday afternoon were called to the Valley Village Mobile Home Park for a report of a possible assault. On scene, the Box Elder Police...
BOX ELDER, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KELOLAND TV

Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Woman in Box Elder homicide has been identified

BOX ELDER, S.D.- A woman is dead after a suspected murder in Box Elder. Shortly after 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, Box Elder Police Department officers arrived at Valley Village Mobile Home Park, located at 240 N. Ellsworth Rd., to investigate reports of a possible assault. They found a deceased female who...
BOX ELDER, SD
KELOLAND TV

Iowa man identified in fatal Deadwood crash

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the 51-year-old victim in a fatal ATV crash south of Deadwood last Friday. Chad Shaw of Garner, Iowa, was travelling east on Experimental Forest Road with two other passengers when the vehicle left the road and rolled. None of the passengers were wearing a seatbelt.
DEADWOOD, SD
KEVN

Box Elder woman found dead, suspect arrested

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was found dead in a Box Elder home Wednesday afternoon. Box Elder police were called to the Valley Village Mobile Home Park at 240 North Ellsworth Road to investigate a possible assault. There authorities found a female deceased and a male suspect who attempted to flee the scene.
BOX ELDER, SD
sdpb.org

First Rapid City medical marijuana dispensary opens

Business is open for the state's first West River, state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary. Candy Rich became the first customer to buy marijuana legally from Puffy’s Dispensary on west Main Street. Rich was the first person in western South Dakota to purchase marijuana from a dispensary licensed by the state.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man convicted of attempted enticement at 2020 Sturgis Rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pennsylvania man caught during a sex trafficking operation during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally could spend up to life in federal prison. On Thursday, A jury found 31-year-old Cody Hopkins guilty of attempting to entice a minor using the internet. The U.S. Attorney’s...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

34th Annual Black Hills Powwow dates announced

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Monument announced Friday that the 34th Annual Black Hills Powwow will be held in the Summit Arena Oct. 7-9. The powwow, also known as He Sapa Wacipi Na Oskate, is a storied preeminent Black Hills event that has been held at The Monument for the last 34 years.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy