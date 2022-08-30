ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, TN

Franklin Co. bus driver strike continues; school board passes motion for budget changes

By Michael Warrick, Danielle Jackson, Joylyn Bukovac
WSMV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Bus driver strike expected to end in Franklin Co. after commission meeting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tn. (WSMV) - After refusing to work without a pay raise, some school bus drivers in Franklin County are hopeful they’ll be back on the job Thursday morning. The county commission called an emergency meeting Wednesday night to vote on whether to pass the school board’s budget, which includes a $10,000 raise for privately contracted bus drivers. The school board submitted the budget Tuesday night in its emergency meeting. The county commission had denied it because it included a multi-million dollar activity center, which has since been removed from the budget.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Franklin County, TN
Government
Franklin County, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Franklin County, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Winchester, TN
WSMV

Crime Stoppers offer cash reward for information regarding Shelbyville homicide

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead in an apartment in Shelbyville Friday. Shelbyville Police said at 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Davis Estates apartment complex located at 238 Anthony Lane for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 43-year-old Rafael Mendoza-Pineda, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
SHELBYVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy