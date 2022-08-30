Franklin Co. bus driver strike continues; school board passes motion for budget changes

Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
Bus driver strike expected to end in Franklin Co. after commission meeting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tn. (WSMV) - After refusing to work without a pay raise, some school bus drivers in Franklin County are hopeful they’ll be back on the job Thursday morning. The county commission called an emergency meeting Wednesday night to vote on whether to pass the school board’s budget, which includes a $10,000 raise for privately contracted bus drivers. The school board submitted the budget Tuesday night in its emergency meeting. The county commission had denied it because it included a multi-million dollar activity center, which has since been removed from the budget.
WSMV
Travel center closed after car crashes into front of building
CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A travel center off Interstate 24 in southern Rutherford County is closed after a car crashed into the front of the store. Love’s Travel Stop on Epps Mill Road off I-24 was struck by a car on Thursday morning. Employees said the driver was in...
WSMV
Murfreesboro PD investigating after man shot in business parking lot
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was hospitalized after he was shot in the parking lot of a business in Murfreesboro. Officers with the Murfreesboro Police Department responded to the shooting around 4 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1500 block of Molloy Lane. The victim was taken to a local...
WSMV
Murfreesboro man dies, 2 injured after plane leaves Knoxville, crashes in Texas, officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed and two were injured after a plane, which departed from Knoxville, crashed between two mobile homes in Spring, TX, according to officials. The pilot died in the crash and the two passengers sustained minor injuries, according to the preliminary report from the FAA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
Crime Stoppers offer cash reward for information regarding Shelbyville homicide
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead in an apartment in Shelbyville Friday. Shelbyville Police said at 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Davis Estates apartment complex located at 238 Anthony Lane for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 43-year-old Rafael Mendoza-Pineda, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Comments / 0