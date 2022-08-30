San Juan Unified School District Selects PowerSchool Enrollment and Unified Insights™ Solutions for Digitizing Enrollment and Unifying Data

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Benzinga
California Governor Signs Legislation Seeking to Extend Diablo Canyon Power Plant Operations to Support Statewide Grid Reliability
Plant Would Serve as a Reliable, Low-Cost, Carbon-Free Bridge While State Brings New Renewable Resources Online. PG&E is Committed to the Highest Levels of Safety, Performance and Security at DCPP. Following approval by the California State Legislature, Governor Gavin Newsom today signed Senate Bill 846 into law, seeking to extend...
Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: Cresco, TILT & Ayr Wellness Launch Cannabis Shops
Cresco Labs CRLBF is expanding its Sunnyside retail brand in Florida with three new dispensaries in Cape Coral, Tampa and Panama City Beach, bringing up the total store count to 19 locations in the Sunshine State and 53 nationwide. "We are thrilled to bring Cresco Labs' portfolio of leading cannabis...
Charged With Marijuana Impairment In Michigan? Due To Errors In Lab Testing, Thousands Of Cases May Be Impacted
The Michigan State Police (MSP) Forensic Science Division (FSD) announced they were "halting all testing of cannabis drug samples due to the possibility that the tests were positive for CBD, rather than just THC." Related to the above, the MSP informed that more than three thousand cases involving alleged marijuana...
Comments / 0