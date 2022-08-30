ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

Related
yourbigsky.com

Billings’ Skate Park rock’n summer sounds concert

Get ready for a fabulous and fun Saturday night in Billings for the Downtown Summer Sounds concert series. Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore will be performing in downtown Billings’ at the Skate Park Saturday night. This outdoor concert promises to be loaded with excitement and an evening of musical fun!
BILLINGS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised

If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Jim and Chris Scott 2022 Legacy Award Recipient

The Billings Chamber of Commerce announced the two recipients of the 2022 Legacy Award to the husband and wife team: Jim and Chris Scott. The press release says the couple is well known in the Billings community and Montana for their success in banking, philanthropic work, and involvement with non-profits. The Scotts have called Billings their home for the past 45 years.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Government
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Billings, MT
Lifestyle
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
yourbigsky.com

Try these top-rated pizza restaurants in Billings

If you are hungry for a slice of pizza, there are plenty of options to choose from in Billings. Tripadvisor lists some of the top-rated pizza restaurants that are guaranteed to satisfy. Bullman’s Woodfired Pizza is ranked number one with 4.5 out of 5 stars. Bullman’s makes their pizza dough...
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Chef#Service Dog#Food And Drink#Pets#Ne White House#Tbi
Montana Talks

DAD Camp: Visiting Montana to Make Dads Great Again

Our dads are all uniquely "Dad". Whether you had the cool Dad, who always was there to do things with, and was more of a buddy than a parent... or you had the overly strict Dad, who did something they probably shouldn't have... or you had the Dad who went for cigarettes and milk, but never returned. Dads do their best, but who couldn't use some improvement?
BILLINGS, MT
MY 103.5

Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana

Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
97.1 KISS FM

Billings Ranks First in the United States for Depression Percentage

The quality of mental health in Montana is notoriously terrible. I've covered the terrible state of our mental health before, so it didn't surprise me when I found out about this study from CEUFast.com which put Billings at the top of their list of U.S. cities with the largest percentage of depressed citizens. Number one out of hundreds of cities in the nation is normally great, but in this situation, it's terrifying.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

ICYMI: Montana Guard Rescues Paraglider Near Red Lodge

In case you missed it, these are some great photographs following a successful rescue of an injured paraglider near Red Lodge, Montana. Thankfully I follow the Montana National Guard on their social media accounts and they shared these great photos that came from Montana National Guardsmen and Red Lodge Fire & Rescue.
RED LODGE, MT
NBCMontana

Billings man pleads guilty for trafficking meth in Montana, Idaho, Oregon

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Montana, Idaho and Oregon and was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday. Robert Allen Williams, 58, pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute meth and later led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before crashing near Laurel.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Montana Makes a Big Move to Expand Apprenticeships, Trades Jobs

We caught up with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) on Wednesday morning while we were broadcasting LIVE from the Montana Petroleum Association annual meeting in Billings. We talked energy policy, fire season, and more. Plus, the Governor gave us some very interesting numbers when it comes to expanding apprenticeships opportunities...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy