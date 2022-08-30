Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox9.com
Body found after mobile home fire in Beltrami County; woman arrested
CASS LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 34-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder and arson in relation to a suspicious fire and death that occurred near Cass Lake on Tuesday. The suspect, of Bena, Minnesota, was arrested in Brooklyn Center and is currently being held...
Search continues for man who went missing at Minnesota State Fair
Authorities continue to search for a vulnerable man who went missing at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday. The State Fair Police Department says there is little to update regarding the search for Brian Nienstadt, who became separated from his group on the state fairgrounds and hasn't been seen since.
fox9.com
Charges: Man was drunk when he crashed truck, ran into marsh with two children
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A father is accused of driving drunk, crashing into the wall on Interstate 494 in Minnetonka, and then running into a marsh with his two young children, who were only in their underwear. Nicholas Patrick Laforce, 28, of Prior Lake, was charged Friday in Hennepin...
WDIO-TV
Wisconsin man arrested for driving under the influence
Lucy Chuy Chang, 25 years of age, from Menomonie, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with two children under the age of 16. On Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, at 2:36 a.m., Troopers with the Wisconsin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman charged with murder, arson after fatal camper fire near Cass Lake
A Minneapolis woman is facing charges of murder and arson for allegedly lighting a camper on fire near Cass Lake on Tuesday, killing someone who became trapped in the blaze. Prosecutors in Beltrami County on Friday charged Cora L. Quaderer, 34, with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.
Southern Minnesota News
Criminal charges possible in ATV crash that left North Mankato mother dead
Police say criminal charges could be pending in a fatal ATV crash in South Bend Township last month. The crash ultimately killed Karissa Beth Bode, 32, of North Mankato. Bode died in the hospital the day after the crash. Investigators said initial information showed Bode had been operating the ATV...
ccxmedia.org
Sunshine Factory to Hold Sept. 6 Fundraiser for Employee Injured By Suspect Fleeing Police
A Plymouth restaurant is trying to help one of its employees who was severely injured in a crash caused by a suspect accused of ingesting heroin, stealing a truck and fleeing from police. That employee’s husband, Dan Fisher, 57, of Maple Grove, was killed in the crash. The Sunshine...
Rice County warns of 'disturbing trend' after rash of motorcycle crashes
Rice County officials are warning motorcycle drivers to take caution amid an increase in serious crashes. In a Thursday announcement, the county – which includes Faribault and the surrounding areas south of the Twin Cities – highlighted what it called a "disturbing" trend in motorcycle crashes. So far...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
17-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after head-on crash with semi on Hwy. 95
Franconia Township, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after being involved in a head-on collision with a semi-truck on Highway 95 in Chisago County on Saturday afternoon. The teenager, who is from Saint Croix Falls, Wisconsin, was driving a Chevy Impala northbound on Highway 95...
fox9.com
Apple River stabbing: Wisconsin Judge rules Nicolae Miu will stand trial
HUDSON, Wisc. (FOX 9) - The man accused of fatally stabbing a teenager and injuring four others during a tubing trip on the Apple River in Wisconsin will stand trial for murder, a judge ruled Friday in a preliminary hearing. St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman found there...
Minnesota Man Killed After Being Run Over By SUV in Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed after he was run over by another vehicle. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Matthew Johnson of Blaine and a moped were lying on the road in the 1700 block of 119th Ave in Blaine when an SUV, driven by an adult female, ran over Johnson around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WEAU-TV 13
Driver arrested for OWI after crash in Dunn County Saturday morning
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dunn County. 25-year-old Lucy Chang of Menomonie was arrested on suspicion of OWI-1st offense with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. According to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ccxmedia.org
Thousands of Invasive Carp Pulled from Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake
Crews removed more than 3,700 invasive common carp from Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale this summer. Add that to last year’s haul of more than 3,900 carp, and the group believes it has removed 65 percent of the carp in the lake. The city of Robbinsdale shared photos of the...
Wisconsin Officials Investigating Massive Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout
In an area of Wisconsin known for its fly fishing, there’s been a massive fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has opened an investigation into the massive die-off on Isabelle Creek, which flows through Pierce County. The numbers came in at 600 trout dead plus a variety of prey fish (this is a large number for Isabelle Creek, but it pales in comparison to this Minnesota die-off). Since August 17, the WDNR has been on-site multiple times at the creek. The WDNR first put out a statement on the die-off on August 25.
Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident
A woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend told police the gun went off accidentally, killing him. Mark H. O'Dell, 36, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which came after a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE around noon on Monday.
willmarradio.com
SUV collides with pickup pulling boat near Lake Lillian
(Lake Lillian MN-) No one was hurt when an SUV collided with a pickup pulling a boat near Lake Lillian Friday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 3:52 p.m. Friday on Highway 7 at Kandiyohi County Road 2. A pickup pulling a boat, driven by 31-year-old Matthew Bevins of Hopkins, was westbound on Highway 7 and the SUV, driven by 31-year-old Laurel Erickson of Hutchinson was southbound on County Road 2 when the collision occurred.
Hudson Star-Observer
Judge found probable cause after recounting of chaotic scene on Apple River
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandie Hart recalled a chaotic scene depicted in a three-minute video from late July showing numerous people being stabbed, one of them fatally. She was called to testify Friday, Sept. 2, at the preliminary hearing for Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, who...
Police Shoot Dog Attacking Minnesota Family
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Hastings shot a dog that was reportedly attacking its owners Tuesday evening. A news release from the Hastings Police Department indicates officers responded to a residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency call from a juvenile stating the family dog was attacking her mother. The release indicates officers forced their way into the home and had no choice but to shoot the dog, believing it was the only way to save the homeowner’s life.
fox9.com
Fire guts three-plex home in Maplewood
Maplewood, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire tore through a three-plex residence in Maplewood on Saturday afternoon, leaving all three units uninhabitable. Firefighters with the Maplewood Fire Department rushed to the 2800 block of Southlawn Drive at 3:08 p.m. and arrived to find the living room area of the primary unit engulfed in flames, Maplewood Fire Chief Michael Mondor told FOX 9.
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair foods: Where to find them year-round
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair may only come once per year, but some food and drink vendors are available outside the fairgrounds, so you can get your fair fix year-round. The popular root beer has been available in grocery stores, convenience stores and other retail outlets in the Upper Midwest since 2020. Some restaurants and bars in the Twin Cities metro also offer 1919 Root Beer from the keg. You can also order pony kegs of the root beer online.
Comments / 0