ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakopee, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDIO-TV

Wisconsin man arrested for driving under the influence

Lucy Chuy Chang, 25 years of age, from Menomonie, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with two children under the age of 16. On Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, at 2:36 a.m., Troopers with the Wisconsin...
MENOMONIE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hager City, WI
Scott County, MN
Crime & Safety
Shakopee, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Carver County, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Scott County, MN
City
Shakopee, MN
Carver County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Man Killed After Being Run Over By SUV in Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed after he was run over by another vehicle. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Matthew Johnson of Blaine and a moped were lying on the road in the 1700 block of 119th Ave in Blaine when an SUV, driven by an adult female, ran over Johnson around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BLAINE, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Driver arrested for OWI after crash in Dunn County Saturday morning

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dunn County. 25-year-old Lucy Chang of Menomonie was arrested on suspicion of OWI-1st offense with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. According to a...
DUNN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

Wisconsin Officials Investigating Massive Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout

In an area of Wisconsin known for its fly fishing, there’s been a massive fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has opened an investigation into the massive die-off on Isabelle Creek, which flows through Pierce County. The numbers came in at 600 trout dead plus a variety of prey fish (this is a large number for Isabelle Creek, but it pales in comparison to this Minnesota die-off). Since August 17, the WDNR has been on-site multiple times at the creek. The WDNR first put out a statement on the die-off on August 25.
WISCONSIN STATE
Bring Me The News

Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident

A woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend told police the gun went off accidentally, killing him. Mark H. O'Dell, 36, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which came after a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE around noon on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

SUV collides with pickup pulling boat near Lake Lillian

(Lake Lillian MN-) No one was hurt when an SUV collided with a pickup pulling a boat near Lake Lillian Friday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 3:52 p.m. Friday on Highway 7 at Kandiyohi County Road 2. A pickup pulling a boat, driven by 31-year-old Matthew Bevins of Hopkins, was westbound on Highway 7 and the SUV, driven by 31-year-old Laurel Erickson of Hutchinson was southbound on County Road 2 when the collision occurred.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
KFIL Radio

Police Shoot Dog Attacking Minnesota Family

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Hastings shot a dog that was reportedly attacking its owners Tuesday evening. A news release from the Hastings Police Department indicates officers responded to a residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency call from a juvenile stating the family dog was attacking her mother. The release indicates officers forced their way into the home and had no choice but to shoot the dog, believing it was the only way to save the homeowner’s life.
HASTINGS, MN
fox9.com

Fire guts three-plex home in Maplewood

Maplewood, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire tore through a three-plex residence in Maplewood on Saturday afternoon, leaving all three units uninhabitable. Firefighters with the Maplewood Fire Department rushed to the 2800 block of Southlawn Drive at 3:08 p.m. and arrived to find the living room area of the primary unit engulfed in flames, Maplewood Fire Chief Michael Mondor told FOX 9.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota State Fair foods: Where to find them year-round

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair may only come once per year, but some food and drink vendors are available outside the fairgrounds, so you can get your fair fix year-round. The popular root beer has been available in grocery stores, convenience stores and other retail outlets in the Upper Midwest since 2020. Some restaurants and bars in the Twin Cities metro also offer 1919 Root Beer from the keg. You can also order pony kegs of the root beer online.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy