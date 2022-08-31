Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
Knox County Airport receives $222K DOT grant
Knox County has received a federal grant to pay for improvements to the Knox County Airport. According to a press release from U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), the Knox County airport is one of three Ohio facilities included in this latest round of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The...
Mount Vernon News
Sheriff’s Sale Real Estate Case # 22FR03-0047
Plaintiff VS JANE DOE, REAL NAME UNKNOWN, THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE, if any, OF TAYLOR D UGIE, et al. By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:
morrowcountysentinel.com
Rough Trucks takes over Morrow Co. Fair
MORROW COUNTY- Rough Truck invaded the Morrow County Fairgrounds on Thursday night as a special grandstand event. Many were attendance for the show.
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Troopers involved in a pursuit
Marion – Troopers from the Marion Post were involved in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on September 3, 2022 at approximately 7:42 PM that started on US 23 near SR 4 in Marion County. The pursuit involved a 2015 Honda Pilot, driven by Joseph Yapp, 41 of Worthington. The...
WHIZ
House Fire on Airport Road Causes Roof to Cave
The roof to a home caught fire and caved in on Airport Road in Zanesville, Ohio. About five fire departments were on the scene of the fire, which included Zanesville, New Concord, Perry, Wayne and Washington township. Shilo West, fire chief with Perry Township Fire Department, said the owner was...
Delaware Gazette
Changes coming to Union County
PLAIN CITY — Intel isn’t the only company bringing manufacturing to the central Ohio area. In May, Velocys Inc. announced it had signed a 15-year lease for a $10 million, 52,000-square-foot facility to produce alternative fuel cells for jet engines and turbines off of Warner Road in Jerome Township (Union County). An American subsidiary of U.K.-based Velocys LLC, the company already employs 15 in Plain City. Assembly is currently being done in Alabama, but that will change once the new facility is up.
Man found dead, another injured in Ashland home: Investigators
Sheriff's deputies and agents are investigating after a man was found dead and another was in need of medication attention inside an Ashland home.
buckeyefirearms.org
Buckeye Firearms Assoc. exam of Hamilton Co. court records reveal problems with criminal justice system
On June 9, the Cincinnati Enquirer and USA Today Network published the results of an investigation they had done in an attempt to get some more concrete predictions about what life in Ohio with permitless carry would look like. To do so, they took a look at court data -...
crawfordcountynow.com
Five students overdose at Upper Sandusky High School ends in drug arrest
UPPER SANDUSKY— On Friday, Officers with the Upper Sandusky Police Department were dispatched to the Upper Sandusky High School in reference to several students having an adverse reaction to illegal narcotics. When officers and Wyandot County Emergency Medical Services arrived, the student’s medical needs were attended to, and then...
WHIZ
Hagans Arrested in Coshocton Co.
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Matthew Hagans was formally charged with having weapons under disability. The sheriff’s office anticipates more charges being filed after a review of the case by the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities said just before 11am Tuesday, the detective division executed...
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Mansfield Police at the North End Farmers Market
Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com.
Mount Vernon News
Community Calendar
Knox Public Health has posted a notice on vaccine availability that will be updated regularly as conditions change. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination in Knox County, call 740-399-8008. WHERE: KnoxHealth.com. WHEN: Ongoing. Saturday, Sept. 3. Electronic recycling hosted by Kenyon College with support of Knox County Litter Prevention and...
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon OVI checkpoint results
MOUNT VERNON – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Mount Vernon Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation, conducted an OVI checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 26. The location was on State Route 13/South Main Street from 8-9:45 p.m.
Daycation destination: Coshocton, Ohio, America's canal town
Coshocton, Ohio, is less than a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Pittsburgh, located between Columbus and Canton in the Ohio Valley foothills. And it’s the perfect place to take a “daycation.”. Explore lush gardens and tour historic Civil War-era architecture in the once-booming port along the Ohio and Erie Canal....
whbc.com
Canal Fulton Bank Robbery Suspect Had Tracking Device on Car
CANAL FULTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Area law enforcement suspected an Akron man out on parole might be behind a series of robberies. Their decision to place a tracking device on his vehicle ends in his arrest. According to the criminal complaint filed in federal court, 28-year-old...
13abc.com
Man arrested after five Upper Sandusky students were hospitalized due to reactions from narcotics
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to the Upper Sandusky High School on Sept. 2, as several students were having an adverse reaction to illegal narcotics, a press release from the department said. Upon arrival, Wyandot County Emergency Medical Services tended to the student’s needs...
Your Radio Place
Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife Confirms cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in White-Tailed Deer
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife say it has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, or EHD, in white-tailed deer. EHD or “zombie deer” is a flu-like infection caused by biting midges. It causes a list of symptoms like loosing fear to humans, not eating, and drinking massive amounts of water. Deer that become infected could possibly only live for about 36-hours after symptoms set in. Humans and pets cannot be infected with EHD. EHD deaths will subside once the first frost comes around as it will kill the infection causing midges. There have been cases found in our area in Perry and Athens county.
cleveland19.com
Police investigate double homicide in Huron County; person of interest identified
WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Willard police said detectives launched a double homicide investigation Saturday after a disturbance call turned deadly. According to police, officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue for a disturbance. When officers arrived, Willard police said family members reported two dead...
medinacountylife.com
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
Your Radio Place
Sheetz is coming to New Concord
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Sheetz will be coming to New Concord. The Shai-Hess Commercial Real Estate of Granville and village officials have announced the plans for Sheetz to build along the State Route 83/Interstate 70 area. Construction is expected to start this Fall. Sheetz is known as a “kicked...
