World

Tory leadership contest: Timeline of how and when the new prime minister will be announced

By Jon Stone and Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Voting in the Tory leadership contest concluded on Friday 2 September, with polls suggesting Liz Truss is the favourite to become prime minister, beating Rishi Sunak .

The eight-week contest saw a total of 12 official hustings events, with Mr Sunak and Ms Truss touring the country to take part.

Over the weekend, at last, the ballots were counted, with only the 160,000 or so members of the Conservative Party allowed to vote their say on the country’s next leader.

Here's a timeline of what happens next as the new PM is unveiled.

Unusual circumstances mean that some of the details will this time be handled differently to what has become customary.

Monday 5 September

The winner of the Tory leadership contest will be announced at 12.30pm today from Westminster.

The event will be covered live by The Independent across our platforms.

MPs are also returning from their summer recess on Monday, with Parliament expected to sit from 2.30pm.

Tuesday 6 September

Tomorror, Boris Johnson will be received by the Queen at Balmoral as his final engagement as prime minister, where he will formally offer his resignation.

This will be the first time the 96-year-old Monarch has received a PM's resignation from Scotland.

She traditionally does this at Buckingham Palace but is currently at her residence in the Highlands for her summer break.

Later that same day, Ms Truss or Mr Sunak – whoever wins – will also meet with her.

Usually an outgoing PM and their successor make an address from Downing Street to make their departure and arrival.

It remains to be seen whether this will happen this time, however, given they will be in Scotland.

Ms Truss or Mr Sunak will then begin making appointments to their Cabinet once they have met with Her Majesty and been confirmed as PM.

Wednesday 7 September

The new PM will make then their first appearance in the House of Commons in on Wednesday.

They will face Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions at noon.

The winner, Ms Truss or Mr Sunak, will meanwhile be moving into Downing Street this week and take up a salary of £75,440 on top of their MPs’ wages of £84,144.

The Independent

Liz Truss snubs handshake with Rishi Sunak after winning Tory leadership contest

Liz Truss appeared to snub Rishi Sunak as she walked onto the stage to give a speech after being announced as the new Conservative leader.The two rivals sat one seat apart as Sir Graham Brady announced the results of the ballot, which confirmed Ms Truss’s win with 57 per cent of the vote.As she got up to speak, Ms Truss did not acknowledge Mr Sunak when she walked past.Three years ago, when the result of Boris Johnson’s leadership battle against Jeremy Hunt was announced, the pair shook hands before Mr Johnson took to the stage.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Truss promises energy bill action 'within one week' if made prime ministerLiz Truss delivers first speech after winning race for prime ministerMoment Liz Truss announced as new Tory leader and next UK prime minister
TheDailyBeast

Liz Truss is Britain's New Prime Minister—God Help Her (and Us)

Almost two months after Boris Johnson finally put his faltering premiership out of its misery, Liz Truss was chosen on Monday to be his successor in 10 Downing Street. Hurrah. Truss—who served as Johnson’s foreign minister and remained loyal to him even throughout a seemingly endless cavalcade of scandal this year, including the sex assault cover-up imbroglio which finally brought him down—was confirmed on Monday afternoon. After a bitter, weeks-long leadership race run against Johnson’s former finance minister Rishi Sunak, Truss secured the top job by beating Sunak by 57 to 43 percent in a vote of 172,000 Conservative party members. It is the third time in just six years that Tory members alone—a tiny fraction of the electorate—have chosen a new leader for the U.K.
BBC

Priti Patel and Nadine Dorries to step down ahead of new PM

Home Secretary Priti Patel and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries have said they will step down when Liz Truss becomes prime minister on Tuesday. The BBC has been told Ms Dorries was asked to stay on but wants to return to writing books. Ms Patel announced her decision in a letter...
The Independent

Queen to remain in Scotland for audience with Boris Johnson and new prime minister

Queen Elizabeth II will remain in Scotland for her audience with Boris Johnson and the new incoming prime minister.The 96-year-old monarch has traditionally met with outgoing and incoming prime ministers at Buckingham Palace.This year, the audience will be held at her residence in the Scottish Highlands, Balmoral Castle.Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have been going head-to-head to replace Boris Johnson, with the winner of the Conservative Party leadership race due to be announced on Monday, 5 September.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson’s own moral failings have lowered all around him
BBC

Queen postpones senior ministers meeting to rest

The Queen has postponed an online meeting of the Privy Council after being advised to rest by doctors, Buckingham Palace has said. The palace said that after "a full day" on Tuesday the monarch, 96, had accepted the medics' advice. In a break in tradition she met outgoing Prime Minister...
The Independent

Nadine Dorries to quit as culture secretary and ‘could be given peerage by Boris Johnson’

Nadine Dorries is to stand down as culture secretary following Boris Johnson’s departure from No 10.Sources close to Ms Dorries – who was a prominent supporter of Liz Truss during the leadership election – said she believed it was the right time to go.It is understood she was given the opportunity to carry on in cabinet but had chosen instead to return to the backbenches.It is expected that she will now be given a peerage in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list, triggering a by-election in her Mid Bedfordshire constituency.Penny Mordaunt, the former international development secretary, who was an...
The Independent

Liz Truss warned against ‘bad’ Boris Johnson mistake of filling cabinet with friends

Conservative leadership favourite Liz Truss is on course to repeat Boris Johnson’s mistake of packing her first cabinet with only allies, a senior Tory peer has warned.Polling guru Lord Hayward urged Ms Truss, widely expected to be named winner of the Tory contest today, to offer top positions to people aligned with rival Rishi Sunak.Truss is set to give allies Kwasi Kwarteng, Suella Braverman and James Cleverly top roles as chancellor, home secretary and foreign secretary respectively – but few Sunak supporters are in line for any cabinet roles.“To govern you are going to have to bring in some...
The Independent

Timeline of what’s next for Liz Truss as Queen to take executive power for an hour

New prime ministers usually head to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen when they are first appointed. However Liz Truss is making a 1,000 mile round trip to Scotland for her meeting. The change over at the top of government will all take place within Balmoral Castle on Tuesday. Boris Johnson will first tender his resignation and then Ms Truss will be invited to form a government by Her Majesty. Ms Truss will then turn her attention to her very full inbox, and most particularly how to deal with the cost of living crisis. Here’s the timeline of what...
The Independent

France says it wants a ‘new start’ with UK if Truss becomes PM

France has said it hopes for a “new start” in relations with the UK when the new British prime minister is announced later today.Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told RTL radio on Monday she hoped relations would improve when the announcement is made, with Liz Truss widely expected to be Britain’s next leader.“I do not know if Mrs Truss will be designated. If it is her, let’s hope it is a new start”, Colonna said.The new prime minister will be declared following a lengthy selection process by the Conservative Party after scandal-ridden Boris Johnson resigned in July, following intense opposition...
The Independent

What happens to Larry the cat when Boris Johnson leaves office?

As Liz Truss prepares to enter Downing Street as Britain’s new prime minister, a key question on the public’s mind will be – what happens to Larry the cat?More beloved than any serving PM, Larry is a pillar of government and has been the friendly, furry face of No 10 for more than a decade. The tabby cat was recruited by then-prime minister David Cameron on 15 February 2011 to deal with a pack of rats seen scuttling close to the British leader’s official residence and has been in residence ever since.He holds the title of chief mouser to the...
The Independent

Drakeford: Relationship with Welsh Secretary off to reasonable start

Mark Drakeford has said his relationship with the reappointed Welsh Secretary is “off to a reasonable start”.The Welsh First Minister said he was meeting with Sir Robert Buckland on Wednesday afternoon, hours after the MP survived Liz Truss’s Cabinet reshuffle.Mr Drakeford also urged the new Prime Minister to use Labour’s already “costed plan” to tackle the energy crisis.Sir Robert was first appointed to the role in July in the final days of Boris Johnson’s premiership, and has been kept on by Ms Truss despite initially backing her rival, Rishi Sunak, in the Tory leadership contest.Speaking from a school in Pembrokeshire...
The Independent

Liz Truss’s government denies abandoning climate targets despite plan to legalise fracking

Liz Truss's new government has denied that it is abandoning its net zero target climate commitments despite bringing forward plans to legalise fracking.Levelling-Up Secretary Simon Clarke on Thursday morning confirmed that the government would lift the ban on the controversial gas extraction process – Ms Truss's first announcement as PM.But environmentalists warned that the measure would do little to help with energy security and that they were "the root of so many of the problems we currently face".Britain already produces around half of its gas domestically, with most of the rest coming from Norway – but prices have surged because...
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why Truss is off to Scotland to become UK leader

Liz Truss, a onetime accountant who has served in Parliament for the past 12 years, will become Britain’s prime minister on Tuesday when Queen Elizabeth II formally asks her to form a government.The ceremony, which will take place at a royal residence in Scotland, follows a bruising two-month contest to succeed Boris Johnson, who will formally offer his resignation to the queen shortly before Truss arrives to take up the mantle. The handover of power is governed by rules and traditions built up over the centuries, as the U.K. evolved from an absolute monarchy to a modern parliamentary democracy...
The Independent

Liz Truss – live: PM expected to freeze energy bills at £2,500 and scrap fracking ban

Liz Truss is expected to announce she will freeze energy bills at £2,500 and scrap the ban on fracking when she sets out a new package to help deal with the energy crisis.The prime minister’s energy plan, which she will unveil in a statement to the Commons today, will freeze average bills at a level of about £2,500 by setting a cap on the price of a unit of energy, with anything above paid by the government.However opposition parties have warned the plan to ease the cost-of-living crisis without taxing energy firms could saddle Britons with debt for decades.Labour...
The Independent

Martin Lewis issues fresh warning to anyone with a fixed-term energy deal

Consumer champion Martin Lewis issued a fresh warning to households who have recently fixed their energy bills to stem soaring prices ahead of the October price cap increase. Ahead of Liz Truss’ support package announcement to tackle soaring energy prices rumoured to involve freezing the price cap, Mr Lewis has urged consumers who have just fixed their energy bills to consider cancelling it to save money. The prime minister is expected to announce she will freeze the energy cap at £2,500 and scrap the ban on fracking when she sets out a new package to help deal with the energy...
The Independent

Liz Truss rewards allies Coffey and Kwarteng after sacking Sunak supporters

Liz Truss rewarded close allies Kwasi Kwarteng and Therese Coffey with top Cabinet jobs as she culled a number of prominent Rishi Sunak supporters during a major Government reshuffle.The new Prime Minister appointed Mr Kwarteng as Chancellor and Ms Coffey as Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary, as she made James Cleverly her successor as Foreign Secretary on Tuesday.Former attorney general Suella Braverman was appointed Home Secretary, meaning that for the first time in history none of the great offices of state are held by white men.The Rt Hon Suella Braverman QC MP @SuellaBraverman has been appointed Secretary of State...
