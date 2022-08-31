ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

FOX Carolina

Officers investigate reported shots fired after Lil Baby concert in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville Police Department said officers investigated reports that gunshots were fired after the Lil Baby concert on Saturday night. Officers said people were running on the concourse after the concert and reporting that someone had fired gunshots. According to officers, they investigated the claims and...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

1 injured in stabbing in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a stabbing in Greenville County. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident at Bagwell Circle. Upon arrival, deputies found a man with at least one stab wound. He was transported to the hospital where he is in stable condition. Deputies were […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Police: Shooting that injured 14-year-old teen was accidental

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a shooting Thursday that injured a 14-year-old student appears to be accidental. We previously reported that Asheville City schools were placed on temporary lockdown Thursday morning after a 14-year-old student was shot in the area. According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to the area […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Man pleads guilty to killing 1, injuring 2 after trying to flee deputies

HAYWOOD,N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Jackson County man pleaded guilty on Thursday to killing one person and injuring two others after he drove into oncoming traffic while trying to flee from law enforcement. According to the district attorney’s office, the chase started when a Haywood County detective spotted 21-year-old Dalton...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Bond request denied for man accused of killing Greenville teen

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of three me charged in connection to the killing of Cobey Smith in 2015 appeared before a judge Friday. Jayveon Deonte Sanders had a motion for a bond hearing on Friday where he requested a $30,000 surety bond. Sanders was denied bond by a...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Police: Asheville City Schools on lockdown after teen shot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville City Schools near Erskine are on a temporary lockdown after a teen was shot Thursday morning, according to the Asheville Police Department. Police say they were called to Erskine Avenue at 8:01 a.m. where a teen had been shot. The victim was taken to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Saturday morning in a crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 4:30 a.m. on Highway 101 near Bates Road. Troopers said a Jeep Wrangler was traveling north when it went off the side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned. […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens County

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. According to deputies, 32-year-old Christopher Jesus Martinez was last seen at the Dream Center in Easley on August 21 and is known to frequent the Holly Springs area in Pickens. Deputies say Martinez...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect charged in Anderson County shots fired call

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office identified the man that deputies say fired shots near Cheddar Road on Wednesday. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says Charles Pitts is accused of firing shots in the Belton area today. He reportedly went back to his home on Cheddar Lane - prompting SWAT to negotiate with him.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

