Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Carolina
Officers investigate reported shots fired after Lil Baby concert in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville Police Department said officers investigated reports that gunshots were fired after the Lil Baby concert on Saturday night. Officers said people were running on the concourse after the concert and reporting that someone had fired gunshots. According to officers, they investigated the claims and...
1 injured in stabbing in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a stabbing in Greenville County. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident at Bagwell Circle. Upon arrival, deputies found a man with at least one stab wound. He was transported to the hospital where he is in stable condition. Deputies were […]
Police: Shooting that injured 14-year-old teen was accidental
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a shooting Thursday that injured a 14-year-old student appears to be accidental. We previously reported that Asheville City schools were placed on temporary lockdown Thursday morning after a 14-year-old student was shot in the area. According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to the area […]
FOX Carolina
Man accused of allowing dog to urinate on victim’s home, arrested on burglary charges
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after he broke into a home and allegedly allowed his dog to urinate on the victim’s home. According to deputies, 29-year-old Michael Anthony Youngblood was arrested on Thursday at around 10:55 p.m. after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash in Burke County, deputies say
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A pursuit of a motorcycle in Burke County ended when the rider lost control and wrecked, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said two deputies were working on recovering a stolen U-Haul on Hayes Waters Road when a deputy saw a 1992 Yamaha XJ600 motorcycle with two […]
Suspect at large after allegedly kidnapping baby in Greenville Co.
A suspect still remains at large after allegedly kidnapping a baby, who was later found safe and stealing a vehicle early Friday morning in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Man pleads guilty to killing 1, injuring 2 after trying to flee deputies
HAYWOOD,N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Jackson County man pleaded guilty on Thursday to killing one person and injuring two others after he drove into oncoming traffic while trying to flee from law enforcement. According to the district attorney’s office, the chase started when a Haywood County detective spotted 21-year-old Dalton...
1 dead, 2 hospitalized following Greenville Co. house fire
One person died and two others were hospitalized after a house fire late Friday afternoon in Greenville County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Bond request denied for man accused of killing Greenville teen
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of three me charged in connection to the killing of Cobey Smith in 2015 appeared before a judge Friday. Jayveon Deonte Sanders had a motion for a bond hearing on Friday where he requested a $30,000 surety bond. Sanders was denied bond by a...
FOX Carolina
Police: Asheville City Schools on lockdown after teen shot
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville City Schools near Erskine are on a temporary lockdown after a teen was shot Thursday morning, according to the Asheville Police Department. Police say they were called to Erskine Avenue at 8:01 a.m. where a teen had been shot. The victim was taken to...
Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Saturday morning in a crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 4:30 a.m. on Highway 101 near Bates Road. Troopers said a Jeep Wrangler was traveling north when it went off the side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned. […]
Airport temporarily closes after police pursuit ends on runway
The airport was shut down for about an hour as police responded to the situation. At this time, the airport has been reopened.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
14-year-old victim in stable condition, resting at home after Asheville shooting
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is investigating the shooting of a juvenile Thursday morning that led to schools in the area going on lockdown. Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was shot in the chest area Thursday morning, Sept. 1, at around 8:01 a.m. on Erskine Avenue.
Lockdown lifted for Asheville schools after 14-year-old shot in the area
Asheville City schools were placed on temporary lockdown Thursday morning after a teen was shot in the area.
Deputies: 20 charged in Oconee Co. drug roundup
Deputies in Oconee County said they have charged 20 people as part of their second drug roundup of the year.
Elderly woman dies following Upstate house fire
A house fire Friday in Greenville County killed one person and hospitalized two others. The fire was reported at a home on Whittlin Way in Taylors around 5:30 PM. Two people were taken by ambulance to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries
SWAT responds to Anderson Co. home after shots fired
SWAT responded to an Anderson County home Wednesday morning after shots were fired.
WYFF4.com
Surprised teacher finds kidnapped baby at front of Greenville County preschool
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The teacher who found a baby girl at a Greenville County school after she was kidnapped early Friday morning says she was "freaked out" by the discovery. Deputies are continuing to search for a man who stole a car with the 8-month-old baby inside. Deputies...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens County
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. According to deputies, 32-year-old Christopher Jesus Martinez was last seen at the Dream Center in Easley on August 21 and is known to frequent the Holly Springs area in Pickens. Deputies say Martinez...
FOX Carolina
Suspect charged in Anderson County shots fired call
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office identified the man that deputies say fired shots near Cheddar Road on Wednesday. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says Charles Pitts is accused of firing shots in the Belton area today. He reportedly went back to his home on Cheddar Lane - prompting SWAT to negotiate with him.
Comments / 0