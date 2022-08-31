ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Oakland Press

Gun buyback gets green light in Oakland County

Oakland County commissioners have agreed to a $45,000 pilot gun buyback program. County officials didn’t announce exact details on how the program will work, but described it as a voluntary buyback program. People turning in firearms can do so anonymously in exchange for gift cards ranging from $50 to $250, based on each gun’s value.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Project to close parts of Maybee Road in Orion Twp.

Daily closures are underway on Maybee Road, between Rohr and Baldwin roads in Orion Township for a drainage improvement project, according to county road commission officials. An estimated 6,800 vehicles travel this section of Maybee Road daily. The closures, from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m., will continue through Sept. 9,...
ORION CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

‘Cannabis Conversations’ on marijuana production and sales to be held in Farmington Hills

The public is invited to two outreach and public feedback sessions on the marijuana industry. The “Cannabis Conversations” will be held in the Farmington Hills city council chambers on Oct. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. At the sessions, information will be shared from information gathering efforts held earlier this year on cannabis business operations including production and retail distribution, their potential impact on public safety, community concerns and more. Also, the sessions will give community members the opportunity to voice their opinions on the industry.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac sidewalks getting repaired

Sidewalk repairs are happening in Pontiac, starting on District 2’s Chamberlain Street. “We have a lot of sidewalks in the city that are in very serious need of repair,” Mayor Tim Greimel told council members during the board’s Aug. 30 meeting. The previous council had approved using Community Development Block Grant money rather than having homeowners pay the cost.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland Town Hall announces 2022-2023 lecture season in Bloomfield Hills

Oakland Town Hall announces the 2022-2023 lecture season which includes authors, an authority on Broadway musicals, a cartoon artist for The New Yorker and a discussion on Einstein. The lectures begin at 10:30 a.m. at St George Cultural Center, 43816 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills. Advance registration is required. For more...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Springfield releases new activities brochure

Check your mailbox the Springfield Township parks and recreation 2022 Fall and 2023 Winter brochure. Programs and events include: a co-ed basketball league, karate classes, a spaghetti dinner and tennis and pickleball clinics. Many programs and events have a minimum number of participants for the program or event to be...
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

Public invited to provide input on Birmingham strategic plan

The public can have a voice in directing the city of Birmingham’s plan for its future. The city is gathering input for its strategic plan, expected to be completed this fall. The public is invited to a strategic plan workshop at 6 p.m. Sept. 14. Attendees will work with...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
The Oakland Press

Irish Fest returning to Berkley after 2 years

The County Oakland Irish Festival is returning to Berkley on Saturday following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. That means bagpipers, dancers, musicians and men in kilts will once again take to 12 Mile Road between Buckingham and Kenmore for the open-air street fair. The event runs from...
BERKLEY, MI
The Oakland Press

Verdict in for woman accused of killing her child’s father

A retrial of a Pontiac woman accused of fatally shooting her child’s father in 2019 ended with a guilty verdict Sept. 2. An Oakland County jury found Solana Cervantes, 26, guilty of manslaughter and felony firearm in the death of Rolando Rosario, Jr., 23, who died Nov. 13, 2019 after being shot once in the abdomen.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

No. 9 Northville’s shooting practice pays off, as Mustangs hand Novi Wildcats their first loss, 5-0

NOVI — It’s always good to immediately get to see the fruits of your Labor (Day). No. 9-ranked Northville took some extra time on the holiday weekend to work on shooting, then proceeded to snipe their way past rival Novi on Tuesday, 5-0, in Kensington Lakes Activities Association action at Novi Meadows, handing the Wildcats their first loss.
NORTHVILLE, MI
The Oakland Press

Photo gallery from No. 9 Northville at Novi boys soccer

No. 9-ranked Northville scored early and often in Tuesday’s Kensington Lakes Activities Association game at Novi Meadows on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, beating rival Novi, 5-0, in the first of two divisional games on the season.
NOVI, MI

