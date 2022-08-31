Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Gun buyback gets green light in Oakland County
Oakland County commissioners have agreed to a $45,000 pilot gun buyback program. County officials didn’t announce exact details on how the program will work, but described it as a voluntary buyback program. People turning in firearms can do so anonymously in exchange for gift cards ranging from $50 to $250, based on each gun’s value.
The Oakland Press
Project to close parts of Maybee Road in Orion Twp.
Daily closures are underway on Maybee Road, between Rohr and Baldwin roads in Orion Township for a drainage improvement project, according to county road commission officials. An estimated 6,800 vehicles travel this section of Maybee Road daily. The closures, from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m., will continue through Sept. 9,...
The Oakland Press
‘Cannabis Conversations’ on marijuana production and sales to be held in Farmington Hills
The public is invited to two outreach and public feedback sessions on the marijuana industry. The “Cannabis Conversations” will be held in the Farmington Hills city council chambers on Oct. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. At the sessions, information will be shared from information gathering efforts held earlier this year on cannabis business operations including production and retail distribution, their potential impact on public safety, community concerns and more. Also, the sessions will give community members the opportunity to voice their opinions on the industry.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County football rankings: Same top 3, but Lake Orion slides into back end of top 10 after Week 2
Here are Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 2 of the 2022 regular season:. 1 West Bloomfield (2-0) — The Swamp is the best home field advantage in the OAA. 2 Rochester Adams (2-0) — Nick Patera is just plain nasty on both sides of the...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac sidewalks getting repaired
Sidewalk repairs are happening in Pontiac, starting on District 2’s Chamberlain Street. “We have a lot of sidewalks in the city that are in very serious need of repair,” Mayor Tim Greimel told council members during the board’s Aug. 30 meeting. The previous council had approved using Community Development Block Grant money rather than having homeowners pay the cost.
The Oakland Press
Police arrest Macomb County woman for impaired driving with three kids in vehicle
A Macomb County woman was arrested for suspected drunk driving over the weekend after she was stopped by police in Royal Oak for speeding with children and a dog in her vehicle. Michigan State Police said the a 36-year-old Roseville woman was pulled over about 6:20 p.m. Sunday for driving...
The Oakland Press
Oakland Town Hall announces 2022-2023 lecture season in Bloomfield Hills
Oakland Town Hall announces the 2022-2023 lecture season which includes authors, an authority on Broadway musicals, a cartoon artist for The New Yorker and a discussion on Einstein. The lectures begin at 10:30 a.m. at St George Cultural Center, 43816 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills. Advance registration is required. For more...
The Oakland Press
Springfield releases new activities brochure
Check your mailbox the Springfield Township parks and recreation 2022 Fall and 2023 Winter brochure. Programs and events include: a co-ed basketball league, karate classes, a spaghetti dinner and tennis and pickleball clinics. Many programs and events have a minimum number of participants for the program or event to be...
The Oakland Press
Motown Museum offers look at next phase of expansion
The Motown Museum is offering a look at what the next phase of its expansion will look like. The facility has released artist renderings of Phase 3 of the project, which will includes nearly 40,000 feet of square feet for exhibits, some interactive and the Ford Motor Company Theater, which will host performances. The original Hitsville USA headquarters and two other houses on West Grand Boulevard block will be encased within the structure, which will also include a walkway with a mural dedicated to Motown’s iconic Studio A.
The Oakland Press
Macomb County’s top criminal lawyers say faulty THC test could impact convictions
The revelation that more than 3,000 criminal marijuana-impairment convictions may be impacted by a faulty test could have ramifications for recent convictions and cases going forward. That is according to Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido and Public Defender Tom Tomko. “It can have big impact in both serious cases and...
The Oakland Press
Driver dies after being ejected through moon roof
A man from Brown City is dead, and his passenger injured, in a Pontiac crash early Sunday, Sept. 4. Brody Thompson, 20, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 northbound on Woodward, near Osmun Street, around 1:45 a.m. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson struck a curb, causing his vehicle to leave the road.
The Oakland Press
Two more suspects charged with murder in slaying of Oak Park jeweler
A court hearing Tuesday for a Detroit man charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an Oak Park jeweler was delayed now that two additional suspects have been charged. Roy Larry, 44, has been jailed without bond since shortly after the June 1 slaying of jeweler Daniel Hutchinson,...
The Oakland Press
Prep notebook: Hoopster D.J. Lee excelling in football at new CHSL home at Catholic Central
Before last week, Derrick “D.J.” Lee was best known around Oakland County for his prowess on the basketball floor. Now, he’s one of top wide receivers in the Catholic League. The 6-foot-4 senior has caught touchdowns in each of his first two games playing for Novi Detroit...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Walled Lake Central at No. 14 Walled Lake Northern boys soccer
With less than 30 ticks left on the clock, No. 14-ranked Walled Lake Northern found the back of the net to tie Walled Lake Central 3-3 in Lakes Valley Conference action Tuesday, Sep. 6, 2022 in Commerce Twp.
The Oakland Press
Public invited to provide input on Birmingham strategic plan
The public can have a voice in directing the city of Birmingham’s plan for its future. The city is gathering input for its strategic plan, expected to be completed this fall. The public is invited to a strategic plan workshop at 6 p.m. Sept. 14. Attendees will work with...
The Oakland Press
Sheriff: Oakland County deputy fired for violating ‘code of conduct and ethics’
An Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy was fired from his job at the Oakland County Jail on Tuesday following a preliminary investigation for alleged “wrongdoing” that “violated the code of conduct and ethics,” according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. Bouchard said his office was alerted...
The Oakland Press
Irish Fest returning to Berkley after 2 years
The County Oakland Irish Festival is returning to Berkley on Saturday following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. That means bagpipers, dancers, musicians and men in kilts will once again take to 12 Mile Road between Buckingham and Kenmore for the open-air street fair. The event runs from...
The Oakland Press
Verdict in for woman accused of killing her child’s father
A retrial of a Pontiac woman accused of fatally shooting her child’s father in 2019 ended with a guilty verdict Sept. 2. An Oakland County jury found Solana Cervantes, 26, guilty of manslaughter and felony firearm in the death of Rolando Rosario, Jr., 23, who died Nov. 13, 2019 after being shot once in the abdomen.
The Oakland Press
No. 9 Northville’s shooting practice pays off, as Mustangs hand Novi Wildcats their first loss, 5-0
NOVI — It’s always good to immediately get to see the fruits of your Labor (Day). No. 9-ranked Northville took some extra time on the holiday weekend to work on shooting, then proceeded to snipe their way past rival Novi on Tuesday, 5-0, in Kensington Lakes Activities Association action at Novi Meadows, handing the Wildcats their first loss.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from No. 9 Northville at Novi boys soccer
No. 9-ranked Northville scored early and often in Tuesday’s Kensington Lakes Activities Association game at Novi Meadows on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, beating rival Novi, 5-0, in the first of two divisional games on the season.
