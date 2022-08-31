As Ukraine pushes to retake the south, families fear being caught in the crosshairs

Read full article on original website
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Russian Soldiers Riot, Refuse To Fight Over Lack of Supplies—Kyiv
A U.S. think tank has said it is likely that Russian forces are reinforcing frontline positions with inexperienced and forcibly mobilized elements that lack the will to fight.
Putin Forces 'Confused' by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General
Morale was plunging and the potential for disease was rising among Russian troops, according to U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
Video shows Ukraine attack on key bridge used by Russia
CNN’s Sam Kiley reports on Ukraine’s counter-offensive to recapture Kherson in the southern part of the country.
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts
Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
Lawyer reveals the most significant question Graham may have to answer about Trump
Constitutional lawyer Page Pate discusses a federal judge’s ruling that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) must answer questions before a grand jury about Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
Donald Trump has repeatedly called for lengthy jail sentences for those who he claimed mishandled classified information
Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for the lengthy jailing of opponents of his who he claimed mishandled classified materials.
Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review
A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
Israeli military admits Shireen Abu Akleh likely killed by Israeli fire, but won't charge soldiers
The Israel Defense Forces have admitted for the first time that there is a "high possibility" Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed by Israeli fire while covering an Israeli military operation in May.
After Mar-a-Lago search, Meadows turns over more texts and emails to Archives
Within a week of the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows handed over texts and emails to the National Archives that he had not previously turned over from his time in the administration, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.
Trump rally highlighting January 6 case of alleged Nazi sympathizer sparks criticism
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the House panel investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, on Sunday called out former President Donald Trump for featuring a speaker during his Saturday rally who highlighted the plight of a January 6 rioter and alleged Nazi sympathizer who was convicted on all five charges he faced in May.
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
Benghazi Mission Attack Fast Facts
Read CNN's Benghazi Mission Attack Fast Facts to learn more about about the September 11, 2012, attack on the US mission in Benghazi, Libya.
'My father was killed because he understood early the plans of Putin': Zhanna Nemtsova
Zhanna Nemtsova, journalist and daughter of murdered Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, discusses Putin’s illiberal rule and her new podcast, “Another Russia”.
Here's what a 'special master' is and what it means for the Mar-a-Lago investigation
A special master is a third-party attorney appointed by a court to oversee part of a certain case. If appointed in the case around former President Donald Trump, the special master would oversee the DOJ's review of the evidence gathered from his beach club and filter out privileged material.
Camp David Accords Fast Facts
Read CNN's Camp David Accords Fast Facts and learn more about the 1978 agreement between Israel and Egypt that was brokered by US President Jimmy Carter.
Hamas executes five in Gaza, including two accused of spying for Israel
Hamas executed five Palestinians in Gaza, including two on charges of cooperating with Israel, the militant group announced on Sunday -- the first known executions in Gaza in more than five years.
Attorney explains judge's comments on Trump special master ruling
A federal judge has granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a “special master” to review materials that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month. CNN’s Sara Murray and Kara Scannell break down the judge’s ruling with constitutional law attorney Page Pate.
