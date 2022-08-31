Read full article on original website
knuj.net
Around 7am Saturday New Ulm Fire and Police Departments were called back to Lamplighter Sports Bar and Grill in downtown New Ulm. Authorities had responded early Friday morning to extinguish flames at the restaurant. New Ulm Fire Chief Paul Macho’s statement Saturday morning.
willmarradio.com
SUV collides with pickup pulling boat near Lake Lillian
(Lake Lillian MN-) No one was hurt when an SUV collided with a pickup pulling a boat near Lake Lillian Friday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 3:52 p.m. Friday on Highway 7 at Kandiyohi County Road 2. A pickup pulling a boat, driven by 31-year-old Matthew Bevins of Hopkins, was westbound on Highway 7 and the SUV, driven by 31-year-old Laurel Erickson of Hutchinson was southbound on County Road 2 when the collision occurred.
Southern Minnesota News
Criminal charges possible in ATV crash that left North Mankato mother dead
Police say criminal charges could be pending in a fatal ATV crash in South Bend Township last month. The crash ultimately killed Karissa Beth Bode, 32, of North Mankato. Bode died in the hospital the day after the crash. Investigators said initial information showed Bode had been operating the ATV...
willmarradio.com
Death of Kadin Huntley one of 5 in the last 9 years at deadly intersection
(Danube MN-) The death of 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo last weekend is the 5th fatal crash in the last 9 years at the intersection of Renville County Roads 1 and 4, eight miles south of Danube.. East-west traffic on 4 has a stop sign, while north-south traffic on 1 does not. Huntley died after the car he was riding in went through the stop sign Sunday and was hit by a southbound SUV. In June of 2019, 22-year-old Madison Vagle of Redwood Falls was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit by a semi at that intersection and died of her injuries. Two months later, in August of 2019, 88-year-old Anna Jansen of St. Michael and 53-year-old David Swanson of Lincoln Nebraska died in a crash there. And in September 2013, 47-year-old Curtis Schmidt of Danube was killed in a crash at that intersection. No word from Renville County officials at this time on if any safety improvements or studies have been done at that intersection.
KAAL-TV
Vulnerable Mankato man missing after being separated from group at State Fair Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Mankato man. Brian Lawrence Nienstadt, 60, was attending the Minnesota State Fair on August 31, and got separated from his group, according to the BCA. Nienstadt –...
knsiradio.com
Woman Thrown From Boat in Morrison County
(KNSI) – A woman is recovering after a boating accident in Morrison County. First responders were called to Round Lake, about four miles northeast of Randall, after a woman was thrown from a boat at around 7:00 on Wednesday night. The sheriff’s office says 56-year-old Harold Parduhn of Baxter...
Southern Minnesota News
Dog dies after owner left it in vehicle, say charges
A Fairmont man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly left his dog in his vehicle, leading to the animal’s death. Bruce Russell Grotte, 68, was charged with animal mistreatment-torture Thursday in Martin County Court. A criminal complaint says a Fairmont veterinarian called police to report that Grotte had...
willmarradio.com
Three people hurt in two crashes in and near Spicer Wednesday
(Spicer MN-) An Atwater woman was hurt in a one-vehicle rollover Wednesday morning. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at approximately 550 a.m., 61-year-old Patricia Culbertson was driving her pickup westbound on County Road 10, north of Indian Beach Road, when she left the road and rolled. Culbertson was wearing her seatbelt and was treated at Carris Rice Hospital in Willmar for minor injuries.
KEYC
KEYC
Semi-involved crash on Hwy 22
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - A collision between a semi and a motorcycle near Mapleton has left one man fighting for his life. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. last night. According to the State Patrol report, the motorcyclist, Ronald Lee Feye, 61, of Minnesota Lake, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 and the semi was traveling southbound when the two collided.
willmarradio.com
Pennock man hurt in collision with sweet corn truck in Brooten
(Brooten MN-) A Pennock man was hurt in a crash involving a semi loaded with sweet corn in Brooten Saturday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday 43-year-old Jason Arends was driving northbound on Eastern Avenue in Brooten when he went through a stop sign and struck the trailer of a semi going eastbound on Roe Street. Arends was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
knuj.net
FIRE AT LAMPLIGHTER
The New Ulm Fire Department was called out around 1 am to a fire at the Lamplighter downtown New Ulm. Initial reports say someone was walking through the alley behind the restaurant and saw smoke. A post on Lamplighter’s Facebook page says it will be closed until further notice. More details are expected later this (Friday) morning.
willmarradio.com
Morton man injured when his motorcycle strikes deer near Gaylord
(Gaylord MN-) A Morton man was hurt Tuesday when his motorcycle struck a deer in Sibley County. The state patrol says at 1:40 p.m. 24-year-old Dustin Arredondo was driving his Harley northbound on Highway 22 south of Gaylord when he struck the deer. Arredondo was taken to the Mankato Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
knuj.net
RENVILLE COUNTY CRASH TURNS FATAL
A crash in Renville County that injured three, one critically has turned fatal. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says that 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo has died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened Sunday around 12:45 pm eight miles south of Danube. Huntley was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Calin Huntley of Montevideo who was taken to Health-Partners in Olivia with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Their vehicle was struck by a Subaru SUV driven by Derek Voss of Omaha, Nebraska who was treated for minor injuries. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.
willmarradio.com
voiceofalexandria.com
Tornado reported in west central Minnesota Sunday evening
(Prinsburg, MN)--The National Weather Service says that severe weather made its way across parts of Minnesota on Sunday evening. A tornado was reported in the Prinsburg area in Kandiyohi County. Trained spotters reported the tornado on the ground west of the community. Meanwhile, large hail was reported in Cass County...
ktoe.com
Mankato Man Arrested For Drug Possession, Firearm Violation
On 08/30/22 Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force Agents were conducting surveillance looking for 45 year old Michael Benard Eken of Mankato. Eken had an active felony warrant for 3rd degree drug possession and felon in possession of a firearm after he failed to appear for a release conditions violation hearing. Eken plead guilty to felon in possession of a firearm in July and agreed to a 60 month prison sentence. He was released on conditions until his sentencing in November.
klfdradio.com
ABATE of MN State Motorcycle Rally
The ABATE of Minnesota State Motorcycle Rally is taking place this weekend at the Meeker County Fairgrounds in Litchfield. All kinds of events are scheduled today through Monday. There will be games, live music, tattoo contest, silent auction, memorial ride, food court, camping and more. Admission is $50 for members,...
