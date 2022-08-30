Read full article on original website
Names released in triple murder suicide in Towner County
According to the Towner County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, this is what the post read:
Four Dead In Shooting In Rural Towner County
TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – Four people are dead after a shooting in Towner County, North Dakota. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a wheat field on Monday. They found four people dead at the scene. Investigators determined all four people had gunshot wounds. They found a...
UPDATE: Four Dead In Rural Leeds, N.D. In Apparent Murder-Suicide
TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier says four men were found dead in a wheat field near Leeds, N.D on Monday evening. He says evidence indicates it was a murder-suicide. Deputies discovered the bodies when they responded to reports of unresponsive people around 6pm. All...
Authorities in Towner County respond to crime scene in field
(Towner County, ND) -- Authorities from the Towner County Sheriff's Office, Benson County Sheriff's Office and North Daktoa BCI are investigating a crime scene in the southwestern part of Towner County. WDAY Radio has received reports that four bodies may have been found in a field, and that a possible...
One of the four men killed in Towner County murder-suicide remembered as ‘pillar of the community’
TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A devoted farmer, an avid hunter, a loving husband and father of two and a dedicated public servant— Those are the words used to describe Doug Dulmage of Leeds, N.D., who police say was gunned down Monday while combining wheat. “He was...
Victim of fatal crash near Devils Lake identified
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO) – The State Patrol has released the name of a woman who died in a Sunday night rollover southeast of Crary. Killed was 29-year-old Bridget Fahey of Lakota. Fahey lost control of the SUV she was driving on Hwy. 2. She went into the median,...
The question Cando, Leeds residents want answered: Why kill farmer Doug Dulmage, others?
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Volunteers were organizing in North Dakota on Wednesday to finish the harvest of a farmer found dead in his wheat field along with three other men in what investigators described as a murder-suicide. Douglas Dulmage, 56, was shot in his combine while harvesting wheat in his field south of Cando, said […]
ND woman dies following rollover crash
CRARY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A young woman is dead following a rollover crash in Ramsey County, ND. The Highway Patrol says it happened along Hwy. 2 near Crary on Sunday, August 28. The crash report says 29-year-old Bridget Fahey and a girl were driving an SUV west on...
Dangerous few days on ND highways
A 29-year old Lakota (ND) woman was killed in a rollover accident on Highway 2 Sunday night. The North Dakota Patrol says the victim was traveling west when the SUV entered the median and rolled southeast of Crary (ND). Authorities say as the vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes it continued to roll ejecting the driver who was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident was reported shortly before 10:00 p.m. A juvenile passenger was not injured.
North Dakota Farm Bureau President shares insights on Towner County deaths and current state of farming in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Farm Bureau's President is talking about one of the victims of a triple-murder suicide and sharing updates on how successful farming is looking across the state. Triple Murder Suicide... NDFB President Daryl Lies joined WDAY Midday to speak on both topics. He started with the...
