A 29-year old Lakota (ND) woman was killed in a rollover accident on Highway 2 Sunday night. The North Dakota Patrol says the victim was traveling west when the SUV entered the median and rolled southeast of Crary (ND). Authorities say as the vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes it continued to roll ejecting the driver who was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident was reported shortly before 10:00 p.m. A juvenile passenger was not injured.

COOPERSTOWN, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO