ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towner County, ND

Comments / 0

Related
kvrr.com

Four Dead In Shooting In Rural Towner County

TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – Four people are dead after a shooting in Towner County, North Dakota. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a wheat field on Monday. They found four people dead at the scene. Investigators determined all four people had gunshot wounds. They found a...
TOWNER COUNTY, ND
kvrr.com

UPDATE: Four Dead In Rural Leeds, N.D. In Apparent Murder-Suicide

TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier says four men were found dead in a wheat field near Leeds, N.D on Monday evening. He says evidence indicates it was a murder-suicide. Deputies discovered the bodies when they responded to reports of unresponsive people around 6pm. All...
LEEDS, ND
wdayradionow.com

Authorities in Towner County respond to crime scene in field

(Towner County, ND) -- Authorities from the Towner County Sheriff's Office, Benson County Sheriff's Office and North Daktoa BCI are investigating a crime scene in the southwestern part of Towner County. WDAY Radio has received reports that four bodies may have been found in a field, and that a possible...
TOWNER COUNTY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cando, ND
County
Towner County, ND
kfgo.com

Victim of fatal crash near Devils Lake identified

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO) – The State Patrol has released the name of a woman who died in a Sunday night rollover southeast of Crary. Killed was 29-year-old Bridget Fahey of Lakota. Fahey lost control of the SUV she was driving on Hwy. 2. She went into the median,...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
valleynewslive.com

ND woman dies following rollover crash

CRARY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A young woman is dead following a rollover crash in Ramsey County, ND. The Highway Patrol says it happened along Hwy. 2 near Crary on Sunday, August 28. The crash report says 29-year-old Bridget Fahey and a girl were driving an SUV west on...
RAMSEY COUNTY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
KNOX News Radio

Dangerous few days on ND highways

A 29-year old Lakota (ND) woman was killed in a rollover accident on Highway 2 Sunday night. The North Dakota Patrol says the victim was traveling west when the SUV entered the median and rolled southeast of Crary (ND). Authorities say as the vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes it continued to roll ejecting the driver who was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident was reported shortly before 10:00 p.m. A juvenile passenger was not injured.
COOPERSTOWN, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy