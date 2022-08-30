Read full article on original website
Times-Online
Highly pathogenic avian influenza returns to North Dakota
With a recent positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in North Dakota, North Dakota State University Extension specialists continue to encourage biosecurity practices for bird owners of all sizes and around wild birds. “While we hoped there would not be a resurgence of HPAI this fall, we knew...
valleynewslive.com
Erica Thunder named to newly created position in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Erica Thunder has been named the director of diversity and cultural competency at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In her new role, Thunder will assist Native Americans and people of other ethnic backgrounds who are in the criminal system. She will...
The health of honey bee colonies in North Dakota
It is estimated that the honey bee’s annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Farm Bureau President shares insights on Towner County deaths and current state of farming in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Farm Bureau's President is talking about one of the victims of a triple-murder suicide and sharing updates on how successful farming is looking across the state. Triple Murder Suicide... NDFB President Daryl Lies joined WDAY Midday to speak on both topics. He started with the...
Is It Against The Law To Drive Barefoot In North Dakota?
We decided to break down the ND Century Code on the subject.
Popular North Dakota Recreation Lake on Algae Advisory List
We are transitioning into the algae bloom season. Watch where you play in the water.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota wheat harvest one third complete
(Bismarck, ND) -- Wheat harvest in North Dakota is one-third complete. The crop report for this week shows a deterioration in soil moisture across the state as farmers work to bring the rest of the crop in. The National Agricultural Statistics Service rates the majority of most major crops in...
KFYR-TV
Pumpkin patches opening soon in North Dakota
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It may still feel like summer across much of the region, but pumpkin patches are getting ready to open for their fall seasons over the next couple of weeks. Berry Acres in Minot opens Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. Papa’s Pumpkin Patch in Bismarck kicks...
Just How Big Is The Biggest Home In North Dakota? A Look Inside
Sometimes size DOES matter and this is a MASSIVE home.
7% of North Dakota drivers do not have a legal license
North Dakota drivers are not always following the law behind the wheel. In fact, our state has the highest percentage of suspended drivers in the nation on the roads today. That’s according to a study by one insurance company, Insurefy. From over a 3-year period, North Dakota prosecutors have filed over 25 thousand “driving under […]
Small Town in Minnesota Might be the Most Haunted Place in the State
There's a pretty small town in Minnesota that's in the Twin Cities the population is only 301 people and based on stories I've heard and read, this may be the most haunted place in the whole state. The town is called Grey Cloud Island. It's not exactly an island but...
North Dakota’s Favorite Fast Food Burger & Restaurant
We love our dead flesh in North Dakota. I would much rather BBQ my own burger at home but sometimes life's hectic pace makes fast food a necessity. In fact, I have to credit a fast food joint for giving me my first opportunity behind a microphone. I"m not sure if it was because they thought I had a good voice for drive-thru or because I was too slow at making burgers. Either way, my time behind the microphone at a Burger King in Grand Forks, North Dakota back when I was in high school eventually led to my career in radio. Coincidence? Maybe, but it certainly gave me some confidence talking to people.
froggyweb.com
Total Lunar Eclipse November 7-8
The total lunar eclipse falls on November 7-8 this year and most of North Dakota will be able to view it! The Fargo area should be able to see all total+partial and if you go all the way out to the western part of the state around Williston, you’ll be able to see the entire eclipse. Check out the map.
Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State
The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
DNR investigates bear with taste for backyard chickens in Northern Michigan
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI – A black bear with a taste for chickens is roaming near Boyne City at night, and officials are advising residents to take precautions, WPBN/WGTU reports. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has received reports of the bear attacking chickens and knocking over bird feeders, the...
America’s Favorite Steakhouse Has Four Locations In Minnesota
I love cooking steak. Recently, I discovered an add-on for pellet grills that helps make a perfectly seared steak every time. It's called a grill grate and it lays on top of your grilling surface. Thanks to technology that I don't really understand it gets much hotter than your grill surface ever would. Check out the picture and product link below.
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
Area lakes, dams added to harmful algae bloom list
(KXNET) — Several lakes and dams in the KX viewing area have been added to the current Harmful Algal Bloom Water Advisory/Warning list. As of the August 30 update by the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, 7 of the 11 listings involve locations in western North Dakota. They are: Grant County: Lake Tschida – […]
6 Things North Dakota Drivers Do That Annoy People
Here's a list of some of North Dakotans' worst offenses.
