Read full article on original website
Related
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders
By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Leader Behind Darya Dugina Plot Says Putin's End Will Come 'Quietly'
The National Republican Army head told the Kyiv Post that the Russian president will be removed from power "as soon as he becomes inconvenient for elites."
RELATED PEOPLE
investing.com
Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears
FRANKFURT/GDANSK (Reuters) -Russia has scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via a major gas supply route to Germany, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing winter fuel, after saying it had found faults in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline during maintenance. Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea, had...
investing.com
Is The Silver Turnaround Here? Or Will The Abyss Deepen?
The spot price of silver hit a 27-month low of $17.56 on September 1. Silver is worst performing metal and third worst commodity. Charts suggest a turnaround from here to $18, but hold will be tenuous. The believers of silver just can’t seem to catch a break after spending four...
investing.com
Ukraine's Zelenskiy warns Europe to brace for winter energy crisis
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has told Europeans to expect a difficult winter as the Russian assault on his country leads to cuts in oil and gas exports by Moscow, as the continent's leaders worked on Sunday to ease the impact of high energy prices. Zelenskiy spoke on...
investing.com
Gazprom: Nord Stream 1 gas to stay shut until fault fixed, "workshop conditions needed"
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (MCX: GAZP ) said on Friday that natural gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would remain shut off after the main gas turbine at the Portovaya compressor station near St Petersburg was found to have an engine oil leak during a joint inspection with Siemens Energy, which maintains the turbine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Huawei Launches African Digital Power Talent Development Programme To Drive Sector Growth
Huawei Digital Power recently launched its talent development programme in Sub-Saharan Africa. The programme aims to upskill 1 000 practitioners and tertiary students within the region with technical knowledge and skills in the digital power space. Announced at Solar Show Africa 2022, the programme is part of the tech giant’s...
investing.com
Russia warns on Nord Stream gas supplies, stoking European fears
(Reuters) -Russia said on Friday gas deliveries via one of the main supply routes to Europe, the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, remained at risk because just one turbine was operational, deepening European concerns as it struggles to secure enough fuel for winter. Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic...
investing.com
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
(Reuters) - Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over each others' actions around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Friday as a team of inspectors from the UN nuclear watchdog tried to check the safety of the facility. G7 finance ministers plan to implement a price cap on Russian-origin crude oil...
investing.com
EDF to restart all its nuclear reactors this winter - minister
PARIS (Reuters) -French state-owned utility EDF (EPA:EDF) will restart all its nuclear reactors, more than half of which are now closed for maintenance or technical issues, this winter, France's Energy Minister said on Friday. Pannier-Runacher spoke after President Emmanuel Macron held a special cabinet meeting to address the country's energy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
No Stream: EU gas markets brace for price surge after latest Russia gas cut
LONDON (Reuters) -European gas buyers already grappling with record-high prices face further pain when the markets open on Monday after Russia said one of its main supply pipelines to Europe would remain shut indefinitely, sparking fears over energy rationing. Lower gas flows from Russia ahead of and following its February...
investing.com
Explainer-Could Germany keep its nuclear plants running?
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German grid operators are close to releasing the results of power transmission system stress tests, factoring risks from an escalation in the Russian gas supply crisis, as the country considers longer lifespans for its nuclear reactors. Nuclear utilities have said they could operate the three remaining nuclear...
investing.com
Crypto's adaptability, openness key to ideal monetary system, say BIS execs
Governments across the globe see central bank digital currencies (CBDC) as a means to improve the existing fiat ecosystem. Cryptocurrency’s technical prowess supported by the central bank’s underlying trust is key to enabling a rich monetary ecosystem, suggests an International Monetary Fund (IMF) publication. “Digital technologies promise a...
investing.com
Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead
Investing.com -- The escalating energy row between Moscow and the West is set to occupy investors’ attention in the week ahead after Moscow vowed to keep its main gas pipeline to Germany shut. The European Central Bank is set to deliver a big rate hike to combat soaring inflation. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to make an appearance before the central bank goes into its blackout period before its next meeting. Stocks will likely remain volatile as traders return after the Labor Day holiday and OPEC+ is meeting Monday to discuss cutting output to support oil prices. Here's what you need to know to start your week.
investing.com
Hackers attempt to sell stolen passport of Belarusian leader as NFT on OpenSea
An eastern European cybercrime group known as the Belarusian Cyber Partisans has attempted to sell the passport information of its autocratic president Alexander Lukashenko and his close associates as NFTs. The hacktivist group insists that the move is part of a plan to raise funds for a grassroots campaign aimed...
investing.com
The Energy Report: Cap No Trade
Oil prices are bouncing back after the onslaught of Iran nuclear talk hopes and China lockdown news. Yet, none of that might matter if Russia decides to cut the oil and natural gas supply. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the brilliant Group of Seven finance ministers say they are finalizing...
investing.com
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Unit (AQNU)
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda. Its utilities provide distribution services to approximately 1,093,000 customer connections in the electric, natural gas, and water and wastewater sectors The Renewable Energy Group segment generates and sells electrical energy, capacity, ancillary products, and renewable attributes produced by its portfolio of renewable and clean power generation facilities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities; and owns and operates a portfolio of clean energy and water infrastructure assets. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.
investing.com
Next British PM to be revealed at 1130 GMT on Monday
LONDON (Reuters) - The result of the British Conservative Party leadership contest will be announced at 1130 GMT on Monday, the party said on Friday. Polls have projected foreign Secretary Liz Truss will beat former finance minister Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister. Explainer-Indonesia bites the bullet on...
Comments / 0