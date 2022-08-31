Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1. Louisiana – On September 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 3:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. Bailey Barrios, 20, of Raceland, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Thompson Dr. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is looking for a suspect in this shooting.
KSLA
Manhunt for deadly shooting suspect underway in north Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A manhunt for a suspect in a deadly shooting is underway in north Shreveport. Caddo sheriff’s K-9 units are helping Shreveport police search an area around apartments in the 4500 block of North Market Street, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. Police detectives on...
Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 90
Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit and Run Crash on US 90. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on September 2, 2022, around 3:30 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a hit and run crash on the upper level of US 90B west (Westbank Expressway) near Ames Boulevard in Jefferson Parish. Two unidentified adult males were killed in the crash.
33-Year-Old Micah D Gehring Dead After Motorcycle Accident In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
Official coroner reports state that a man from Texas died in a motorcycle accident when the vehicle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner as 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of [..]
KTBS
Another fight among YCP cadets leads to more arrests
CAMP MINDEN, La. – For the second time in as many weeks, a host of law enforcement agencies had to respond to a fight among cadets in the Youth Challenge Program at Camp Minden. This time, however, two are accused of jumping a security guard and trying to disarm him, Sheriff Jason Parker said.
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities
A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
KSLA
Fire damages house on Shreveport cul-de-sac
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire damaged a house on a cul-de-sac a couple blocks east of Caddo Middle Magnet School. The fire in the single-story dwelling on Ballentine Circle in Shreveport was reported at 2:44 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. There’s no immediate word of...
KTAL
Small plane makes emergency landing in N. Shreveport cotton field
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews are checking on the small aircraft that made an emergency landing early Monday afternoon in a cotton field north of the Shreveport Downtown Airport. It happened just after noon in the 4000 block of George Road between Dixie Shreveport Rd. and the Red River....
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with August 28 Homicide in Baton Rouge
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with August 28 Homicide in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on September 1, 2022, that detectives with the help of the United States Marshals apprehended Marcus Earl Green, 42, for the shooting death of Rosalind Scott on August 28, 2022.
brproud.com
15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested and Charged with 2nd-Degree Kidnapping and Other Charges
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested and Charged with 2nd-Degree Kidnapping and Other Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that they arrested 40-year-old Wade Patrick Hill for 2nd Degree Kidnapping, Misdemeanor Sexual Battery, Obscenity, and Malfeasance in Office. According to authorities,...
Natchitoches Times
Grand Jury indicts murder suspect
District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington announced Tuesday, Aug. 30 that a grand jury considered evidence and allegations regarding a May 2022 homicide in Campti. As a result, the grand jury formally indicted Darrion Simmons, 20, of Campti with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Darnell Browder. Additionally, Simmons is charged with theft over $5,000 relating to two stolen all-terrain vehicles that were found near the homicide scene.
lakeexpo.com
UPDATE: Water Patrol Recovers Missing Boater After Two-Day Search In Party Cove
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed they found the body of a boater who went missing in Party Cove over the weekend. The body of 29-year-old Tyler Elliott was recovered from Anderson Hollow Cove, aka Party Cove, on Monday morning, Sept. 5.
Multiple Charges Announced Against Four Louisiana Teens Involved in August 30 Thefts and Shootout
Multiple Charges Announced Against Four Louisiana Teens Involved in August 30 Thefts and Shootout. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on August 31, 2022, that four juveniles arrested following a shootout on Tuesday morning had been charged for their multi-day crime spree. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s detectives discovered the teenagers,...
cenlanow.com
Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
Sheriff’s Deputies in Louisiana Capture Escapee Out of Texas Accused of Double Murder
Sheriff’s Deputies in Louisiana Capture Escapee Out of Texas Accused of Doubler Murder. Louisiana – On August 31, 2022, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an escaped inmate from Cass County, Texas was apprehended by Caddo deputies on LA 169 south of Moringsport, Louisiana. Charles Spraberry,...
Louisiana Man Indicted for Assaulting and Threatening Federal Officers
Louisiana Man Indicted for Assaulting and Threatening Federal Officers. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana reported that Keshawn Kelly, age 19, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was charged on August 26, 2022, in a two-count indictment by a federal grand jury with influencing federal officials by threat in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 115(a)(1)(B), and assaulting federal officers in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 111, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
KSLA
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) — These are the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch" — is the best of...
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
