Read full article on original website
Donna Sweet
4d ago
A civil war wouldn't break out if Trump isn't president. A civil war will break out over the direction our country is going. Most Americans don't want to live in a socialist society and that's where the current administration is taking us.
Reply(7)
24
michael torres
4d ago
And out of those 54% 2 or 3% will be dumb enough to try something for their loser con man and pay the price. Trump just sits back and laughs at them🤣
Reply(3)
18
Jessiesgirl
4d ago
Yes! He would never actually be involved in any fighting. He would watch his puppets get killed and stand by with an Orange smirk on his face.DISGUSTING
Reply
12
Related
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Billionaire BMW heir urges Europe to do everything to help prevent Donald Trump’s reelection
Stefan Quandt, billionaire heir of luxury car brand BMW, urged Germans not to be fooled into thinking Trump’s first term was just a “historical aberration.”. The billionaire heir behind the BMW luxury brand urged the people of Europe to do whatever they can to prevent a second presidency under Donald Trump.
Trump or Biden? - a Slew of New Polls Reveal Today's Winner
The latest polls from numerous sources are in and each of them shows former President Donald Trump triumphing in a head-to-head rematch – either against Biden OR against VP Harris.
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
RELATED PEOPLE
“One of the worst offenders”: Palin spreads more misinformation than any GOP candidate, study shows
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During the George W. Bush and Barack Obama years, many Republicans steered clear of far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Infowars. Even Bill O'Reilly, then a Fox News host, was overtly contemptuous of Jones. But during Donald Trump's presidency, Infowars was granted White House press credentials; the Trump White House treated Infowars much more respectfully than it treated CNN or the New York Times. Conspiracy theorists, once shunned by Republicans, became much more accepted in the GOP — and some Republican members of Congress, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Lauren Boebert, have promoted QAnon conspiracy theories.
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024
A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
Rudy Giuliani says Trump will 'raid every one of Biden's houses' if the former president wins the 2024 presidential election
Giuliani says Trump will "raid every one of Biden's houses" if the ex-president runs and wins in 2024. "Breaking into the home of a former president is a political act," Giuliani told The New York Post. The FBI is probing Trump for potential violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction...
Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Revealed By New York Times
President Trump paid only $750 in income tax in the year he was elected president, according to a bombshell report by the New York Times. The investigation by the newspaper also revealed he had not paid taxes in 10 of the 15 years they obtained records for, with his businesses taking on substantial loans and suffering massive losses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Obamas to unveil White House portraits after Trump snub
Former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will finally unveil their official portraits at the White House next week after being denied the honor by Donald Trump. The norm-shredding Republican reportedly removed portraits of presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush from the White House's Grand Foyer, considered the most prominent position in the executive mansion.
Ex-RNC chairman calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'shitforbrains' Republican for demanding the FBI be defunded after Trump raid
Former RNC chairman Michael Steele called Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a "shitforbrains" Republican. Steele was reacting to Greene's call for the FBI to be defunded in response to the raid on Trump's Florida home. "For once try to be less stupid," Steele said in a tweet directed at Greene. Michael...
Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
Former Trump campaign official says Trump has already moved on from the Mar-a-Lago raid: 'It's business as usual for him'
Trump has "moved on" from the Mar-a-Lago search in his personal life, a former campaign official said. Trump may also use the raid as a springboard for his 2024 presidential campaign, sources told NBC News. Sources also expressed concerns that Trump was not taking the legal threat seriously enough. Former...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNN's Brian Stelter says Hunter Biden scandal 'not just a right-wing media story,' may prevent Biden 2024 run
During a segment on CNN's "Reliable Sources" Sunday, host Brian Stelter discussed Hunter Biden being under federal investigation with his guest Michael LaRosa, the former press secretary for first lady Jill Biden. The conversation was sparked when Stelter cited a New York Times column by Maureen Dowd urging the president...
Trump mocked for asking followers on Truth Social ‘Why are people so mean?’
Donald Trump was mocked after he asked his followers on Truth Social “Why are people so mean?”The one-term president, who has been infamously rude to his political opponents and critics over the years, asked the question during a 60-post spree on his social media website.Mr Trump, the subject of a recent FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, also shared a string of QAnon-linked conspiracy theory accounts as well as 4chan message boards.The ex-president posted a series of memes, “retruths”, and angry statements in the wake of the raid by agents who seized classified material at the Florida estate.The president has yet...
A Trump ally produced an unpublished letter meant to help him. It actually spells out even graver concerns over documents at Mar-a-Lago.
A conservative journalist posted a letter online between the NARA and a Donald Trump lawyer. The journalist pointed to the arm's-length involvement of President Joe Biden. It also showed the extent of classified information Trump took with him upon leaving office. An ally of former President Donald Trump triumphantly published...
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
Majority of American voters now agree that the FBI is 'Biden's Gestapo' after the controversial raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago, poll finds
The raid by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on former President Donald Trump’s home has damaged the agency's standing with Republican and independent voters, according to a new poll, which found that a majority agree with the idea that it has become 'Biden's Gestapo.'. The search of Mar-a-Lago has...
abovethelaw.com
Trump Lawyer Threatens 'Mayhem,' Demands To Know Who's Snitching To The Government
Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba is wilding out on TV again. The New Jersey attorney represents Trump in his RICO LOLsuit against Hillary Clinton and the DNC and also in his failed effort to fend off investigation by the New York Attorney General. Habba is no stranger to saying...
Washington Examiner
Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’
Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Comments / 76