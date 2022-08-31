Read full article on original website
Landmark Genetic Study Aims To Wipe Common Childhood Cancer Off the Map
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the most common childhood cancer. Now, researchers at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have created a roadmap of the genetic mutations present in patients with ALL. The study, published today in Nature Genetics, is the first to offer a thorough view of the...
CRISPR Screening: Studying Evolution in a Dish
CRISPR screening enables the rapid and unbiased identification of genes relevant to a specific biological pathway. We explore how researchers are using this cutting-edge tool to shape our understanding of biology and advance medicine. In 2012, the invention of CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology marked a new era in biology –...
Biosensor Protein Could Be Used To Detect Deadly Nerve Agent
A team that includes Rutgers scientists has designed a synthetic protein that quickly detects molecules of a deadly nerve agent that has been classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction and could be used in a chemical warfare attack. This development could pave the way for...
Portable NMR Spectroscopy Device May Be on the Horizon
Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool with a wide range of applications, including the magnetic resonance imaging that is used for diagnostic purposes in medicine. However, NMR often requires powerful magnetic fields to be generated, which limits the scope of its use. Researchers working at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) and the Helmholtz Institute Mainz (HIM) have now discovered potential new ways to reduce the size of the corresponding devices and also the possible associated risk by eliminating the need for strong magnetic fields. This is achieved by combining so-called zero- to ultralow-field NMR with a special hyperpolarization technique. "This exciting new method is based on an innovative concept. It opens up a whole range of opportunities and overcomes previous disadvantages," said Dr. Danila Barskiy, a Sofja Kovalevskaja Award winner who has been working in the relevant discipline at JGU and HIM since 2020.
Tiny Brain Area Controls Work for Rewards
A tiny but important area in the middle of the brain acts as a switch that determines when an animal is willing to work for a reward and when it stops working, according to a study published Aug. 31 in the journal Current Biology. “The study changes how we think...
Ferns Finally Get a Full-Length Genome
Ferns are notorious for containing massive amounts of DNA and an excessively large number of chromosomes. Defying all expectations, a fern no larger than a dinner plate currently holds the title for highest chromosome count, with a whopping 720 pairs crammed into each of its nuclei. This penchant of ferns for hoarding DNA has stumped scientists, and the intractable size of their genomes has made it difficult to sequence, assemble and interpret them.
Policy Outlines a New Approach to Regulating Genetically Engineered Crops
A Policy Forum article published today in Science calls for a new approach to regulating genetically engineered (GE) crops, arguing that current approaches for triggering safety testing vary dramatically among countries and generally lack scientific merit – particularly as advances in crop breeding have blurred the lines between conventional breeding and genetic engineering.
Inhibiting Key Enzyme Selectively Kills Melanoma Cells, Study Shows
Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys, led by Ze’ev Ronai, Ph.D., have shown for the first time that inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme selectively kills melanoma cells and stops tumor growth. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
Drug Combination Halts Tumor Growth and Resistance in Mice
An experimental combination of two drugs halts the progression of small cell lung cancer, the deadliest form of lung cancer, according to a study in mice from researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Grenoble Alpes University in Grenoble, France, and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
Opinionated Science Episode 47: Pig Skin Corneas and Memory Repair With Electricity
On this episode of Opinionated Science, the team investigate two technologies that suggest that take the “fi” out of “scifi”. Listen now to find out how one research group is repairing blindness with an unexpected source of cellular help and another is using alternating electrical current to enhance memory performance.
Scientists Eavesdrop on Communication Between the Brain and Fat Cells
What did the fat say to the brain? For years, it was assumed that hormones passively floating through the blood were the way that a person’s fat—called adipose tissue—could send information related to stress and metabolism to the brain. Now, Scripps Research scientists report in Nature that newly identified sensory neurons carry a stream of messages from adipose tissue to the brain.
Ancient Asteroid Sites Identified Using Crime Scene Technique
Analysing the charred remains of plants can confirm the locations of asteroid strikes in the distant past, new research shows. Based on estimates of crater-producing asteroid strikes in the last 11,650 years (known as the Holocene), only about 30% of impact sites have been located. Until now, there has been...
Clinical Strategy and Development of CRISPR-Directed Gene Editing for Solid Tumors
The breakthrough gene editing technology, CRISPR/Cas, has moved rapidly from molecular analyses to clinical development and application, potentiating the well-known bench to bedside paradigm of biomolecular therapeutic development. Our laboratory has been advancing a CRISPR-directed gene editing platform technology as an augmentative therapeutic strategy for squamous cell carcinoma of the lung with follow-on applications to esophageal and head and neck cancer. In this talk, I will describe our rationale for developing this approach, what we learned from our failures in process including how we rerouted our scientific direction. I will also talk about how our choice of target (s) was influenced by unmet medical needs, by availability of an appropriate delivery systems and by input from frontline clinicians involved in cancer clinical trials. I will also describe our success through cell based and animal models and the challenges that we still face, both scientific and practical as we advance this protocol through FDA review panels. The talk will essentially be a case study describing the journey from bench to bedside of a remarkable novel technology that might eventually become a mainstay in the treatment of solid tumors.
Lucica® Glycated Albumin-L Test for diabetes: Comparisons and Clinical Utility With Shane O’Neill
In this episode we are joined by Shane O’Neill, director of scientific affairs at EKF Diagnostics. Shane provides an introduction to the glycated albumin (GA) test for intermediate-term glycemic control in diabetic patients. The GA test is now FDA-cleared and available for use in the United States. It was...
Astrocyte Study Goes Beyond the Neuron To Understand Brain Disorders
Neurons often get most of the credit for keeping our brains sharp and functioning—as well as most of the blame when it comes to brain diseases. But star-shaped cells called astrocytes, another abundant cell in the human brain, may bear the brunt of the responsibility for exacerbating the symptoms of some neurodevelopmental disorders. Salk Institute scientists have now identified a molecule produced by astrocytes that interferes with normal neuron development in Rett, fragile X and Down syndromes.
Brain Changes Linked to Alzheimer's Risk Gene Revealed
Recent breakthroughs have revealed a great deal about Alzheimer’s disease, but researchers have yet to paint a complete picture of how genetic risk for the illness causes the brain damage that ultimately leads to memory loss and cognitive decline. A new study from the Keck School of Medicine of USC, just published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, adds a crucial piece to that puzzle. It documents, in real time, that APOE4, the main susceptibility gene for Alzheimer’s disease, leads to molecular changes in the brain’s blood vessels, which are then followed by changes in the synapses that connect brain cells. The study also suggests potential targets in blood vessels for treatment early in the disease process - before cognitive decline occurs.
Second Law of Thermodynamics Helps the Study of the Brain
Albert Einstein explained the following in his Autobiographical Notes of 1949: “A theory is more impressive the greater the simplicity of its premises, the more different things it relates, and the more expanded its area of applicability. Therefore the deep impression that classical thermodynamics made upon me. It is the only physical theory of universal content which I am convinced will never be overthrown, within the framework of applicability of its basic concepts.”
Circadian Rhythm Disruption Common Among Mental Health Disorders
Anxiety, autism, schizophrenia and Tourette syndrome each have their own distinguishing characteristics, but one factor bridging these and most other mental disorders is circadian rhythm disruption, according to a team of neuroscience, pharmaceutical sciences and computer science researchers at the University of California, Irvine. In an article published recently in...
