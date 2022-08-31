Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
How many calories are in avocado and what are the nutritional benefits?
An avocado a day may keep the doctor away. This creamy green fruit (yes, it’s a fruit) known for its standout role in guacamole has a ton of health benefits. With nearly 20 vitamins and minerals and plenty unsaturated “good” fat, it’s no wonder that there’s an abundance of research linking avocados with heart health, weight management and skin health.
technologynetworks.com
Opinionated Science Episode 47: Pig Skin Corneas and Memory Repair With Electricity
On this episode of Opinionated Science, the team investigate two technologies that suggest that take the “fi” out of “scifi”. Listen now to find out how one research group is repairing blindness with an unexpected source of cellular help and another is using alternating electrical current to enhance memory performance.
Phys.org
Research team claims to have deciphered ancient Iranian Linear Elamite language
A team of researchers, with a member each from the University of Tehran, Eastern Kentucky University and the University of Bologna working with another independent researcher, has claimed to have deciphered most of the ancient Iranian language called Linear Elamite. In their paper published in the German language journal Zeitschrift für Assyriologie und Vorderasiatische Archäologie, the group describes the work they did to decipher the examples of the ancient language that have been found and provide some examples of the text translated into English.
technologynetworks.com
Anti-Insulin Signals Help Queen Ants Live Long and Prosper
Researchers have discovered that modified insulin signaling pathways in ant queens may be responsible for their astounding longevity and reproductive ability. The findings are published in the journal Science. Balancing reproduction and longevity. In many species across the animal kingdom, there is a compromise between reproduction and longevity. Higher rates...
technologynetworks.com
From Culture Plate to Dinner Plate – The Lingering “Promise” of Lab-Based Meat
With the rising need to combat the effects of climate change – or rather the root cause of climate change, one sector has found itself under the axe: the food industry or, more specifically, the meat industry. For decades, those fighting for the planet’s sustainability have fought against the practices of the meat industry; from inhumane breeding and slaughter practices, to increasing greenhouse gas emissions – they’ve questioned it all.
digg.com
How To Pick A Good Cut Of Steak
Expert butchers reveal how to identify the right kind of fat on your desired cut of meat, and why grinding things at home is always a better option. Feickert says you should know where the steak was sourced and pick one with the amount of marbling that you like. "The consistency and quality of the fat throughout the fibers of the meat is going to determine how good your steak is."
techeblog.com
Researchers Create Hydrogel Glass Windows That are Ultra Efficient at Blocking Heat
A team of researchers in China have created hydrogel glass windows that are ultra efficient at blocking heat without obstructing any light from entering the space. This special hydrogel-glass has a higher level of visible light transmission, stronger near-infrared light blocking, and higher mid-infrared thermal emittance than traditional panes. If...
