Thermo Scientific TriPlus RSH SMART Robotic Autosampler
Expand automated sampling capabilities beyond liquid, headspace, and solid-phase microextraction (SPME) injections. The advanced, built-in robotics of the Thermo Scientific™ TriPlus™ RSH SMART Autosampler deliver exceptional precision, sample handling flexibility, and reliable unattended operation. Enabling SMART consumables tracking, it offers easier, safer and traceable operations. The TriPlus RSH SMART combines highly versatile sample injection capability with automated sample preparation procedures, eliminating typical GC-MS workflow bottlenecks. Daily operations ranging from sample/standard dilution to more complex derivatization protocols, can be fully automated and easily programmed with the Sampling Workflow Editor Software. Enhance data quality and laboratory efficiency by automating your entire sample handling workflow.
CRISPR Screening: Studying Evolution in a Dish
CRISPR screening enables the rapid and unbiased identification of genes relevant to a specific biological pathway. We explore how researchers are using this cutting-edge tool to shape our understanding of biology and advance medicine. In 2012, the invention of CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology marked a new era in biology –...
Quantist Luminex Data Analysis Software
Bio-Techne's Quantist Luminex data analysis software helps you extract insight from complexity. Use this software to evaluate the quality of your standards, controls, and unknowns. Evaluate the long-term consistency of your Luminex data by using Quantist to make inter-assay comparisons.
Policy Outlines a New Approach to Regulating Genetically Engineered Crops
A Policy Forum article published today in Science calls for a new approach to regulating genetically engineered (GE) crops, arguing that current approaches for triggering safety testing vary dramatically among countries and generally lack scientific merit – particularly as advances in crop breeding have blurred the lines between conventional breeding and genetic engineering.
Clinical Strategy and Development of CRISPR-Directed Gene Editing for Solid Tumors
The breakthrough gene editing technology, CRISPR/Cas, has moved rapidly from molecular analyses to clinical development and application, potentiating the well-known bench to bedside paradigm of biomolecular therapeutic development. Our laboratory has been advancing a CRISPR-directed gene editing platform technology as an augmentative therapeutic strategy for squamous cell carcinoma of the lung with follow-on applications to esophageal and head and neck cancer. In this talk, I will describe our rationale for developing this approach, what we learned from our failures in process including how we rerouted our scientific direction. I will also talk about how our choice of target (s) was influenced by unmet medical needs, by availability of an appropriate delivery systems and by input from frontline clinicians involved in cancer clinical trials. I will also describe our success through cell based and animal models and the challenges that we still face, both scientific and practical as we advance this protocol through FDA review panels. The talk will essentially be a case study describing the journey from bench to bedside of a remarkable novel technology that might eventually become a mainstay in the treatment of solid tumors.
