Agriculture Online
Corn set for biggest gain in six months on U.S. crop worries
SINGAPORE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chicago corn edged lower on Wednesday amid a broad decline in world markets, although the grain was poised for its biggest monthly climb in six months as declining U.S. and European crop prospects supported prices. Wheat and soybeans slid on expectations of higher global supplies.
Argentina could hike interest rate to 75% this month, source says
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank could hike the benchmark interest rate to 75% this month, a source with direct knowledge of the board's discussions said on Thursday, in a bid to support the embattled peso currency amid one of the world's highest inflation rates.
Agriculture Online
Corn jumps to 2-month high as heat, dryness hit U.S. crops
HAMBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose on Monday to their highest level in about two months after a U.S. crop inspection tour forecast smaller harvests following hot and dry weather. Soybeans fell after the crop tour forecast a large U.S. harvest. Wheat was pressured by cheap export...
Agriculture Online
Grains end day on upswing | Friday, September 2, 2022
December corn futures closed up 6¢. November soybeans closed up 25¢. CBOT wheat closed up 15¢. KC wheat is up 8¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 3¢. Livestock are mixed. Live cattle are up $1.75. Feeder cattle are up 60¢. Lean hogs are down $1.93.
beefmagazine.com
Rabobank beef report: Beef market is strong
Rabobank released their third quarter outlook for 2022. The global beef market remains strong. However, that could fall depending on consumers pocketbooks in the remainder of the year. Most beef retail prices continued their upward trend in the second quarter or remained steady. Although quarter two prices did not rise...
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
BBC
US chip makers hit by new China export rule
Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".
Digging For Dividend Gold? Check Out These 2 High-Yield Mining Stocks
With inflation running hot and the U.S. dollar becoming stronger, a solid hedge for an investor could be gold mining stocks. During times of recession, gold commodities tend to increase in value as the demand rises. Here are two gold mining stocks with generous dividend yields for a diversified portfolio.
US News and World Report
Bank of Canada Expected to Push Interest Rates Into Restrictive Territory
OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada is widely expected to deliver yet another oversized interest rate hike next week, lifting its policy rate into restrictive territory for the first time in two decades, but bets are split on whether or not a pause will follow. BoC Governor Tiff Macklem...
investing.com
Spot Gold Tumbles Beneath $1,700 Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data
Investing.com -- The bears in gold have been pushing and pushing and they’ve finally got what they wanted: The spot price of bullion tumbled beneath $1,700 for the first time in five weeks on Thursday, just ahead of the U.S. jobs report. Traders across markets have agonized for weeks...
srnnews.com
Peru inflation eases in August, remains near 24-year peak
LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s consumer prices rose 0.67% in August, the government said on Thursday, a slower pace than in the two previous months but the annualized rate remained near a 24-year peak reached in June. The rise in prices follows monthly inflation of 1.19% and 0.94% in...
Benzinga
Nasdaq Rises 80 Points; Crude Oil Moves Lower
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 80 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.01% to 31,795.50 while the NASDAQ rose 0.68% to 11,963.99. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 3,998.70. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 1.5%...
Canada house prices set for sharp fall in 2023; BoC to hike 75 bps on Sept 7
BENGALURU, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Canada's soaring house prices will decline sharply next year, but still not enough to make them affordable as the Bank of Canada is set to continue raising interest rates and keep them higher for longer, Reuters polls showed.
investing.com
Japan's Q2 capex rises 4.6% yr/yr, up for 5th straight quarter
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese companies increased spending on plant and equipment for a fifth straight quarter in April-June as business sentiment remained resilient despite rising costs, China's COVID lockdowns and supply chain disruptions. Robust corporate spending is offering some encouragement for Japan's growth outlook even as a global economic slowdown and...
Agriculture Online
Analyst expects downgrade in next WASDE yield estimate for 2022 corn
If both the Pro Farmer and DTN tours are even close to accurate, a rather large downgrade by the USDA is in store for this year’s U.S. corn crop. In the August WASDE report, the nation’s corn yield was forecast at 175.4 bushels per acre (bpa) for a total production estimate of 14.359 billion bushels. Pro Farmer is estimating yield at 168.8 bpa or total crop size near 13.759 billion bushels. DTN’s digital tour estimated corn yield at 167.2 bpa and total crop near 13.675 billion bushels. (Note we rounded our total estimates for easier reading.) These large drawdowns estimated by both Pro Farmer and DTN signal a potential major shift in production and a wake-up call to end users.
Investment spurs Irish domestic economy in second quarter
DUBLIN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Ireland's domestic economy grew by 4.3% quarter-on-quarter from April to June, data showed on Friday, mainly driven by a pick up in investment in items such as plant and machinery as consumers also began to spend again on services.
India quarterly growth rises to 13.5% after pandemic slump
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s economy grew by 13.5% in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, pushed up by a boost in agriculture and manufacturing as pandemic curbs eased, official figures released Wednesday show. The jump follows a 4.1% slump in the January-March quarter, but is lower...
beefmagazine.com
Feeder cattle prices gaining strength
The feeder cattle market has really flexed its muscles as we have moved through summer. The October CME© feeder cattle futures contract has increased by more than $10 per cwt since May and this can been seen in the market for heavy feeder cattle. Heavy feeders typically make their highs around this time of year, but calf markets are increasing counter-seasonally. A strong calf market going into fall is a good sign for cow-calf operators that calve in the spring and will be marketing calves in the coming months. The chart below shows steer calf prices in the Southern Plains, which have been increasing through July and August.
