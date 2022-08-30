If both the Pro Farmer and DTN tours are even close to accurate, a rather large downgrade by the USDA is in store for this year’s U.S. corn crop. In the August WASDE report, the nation’s corn yield was forecast at 175.4 bushels per acre (bpa) for a total production estimate of 14.359 billion bushels. Pro Farmer is estimating yield at 168.8 bpa or total crop size near 13.759 billion bushels. DTN’s digital tour estimated corn yield at 167.2 bpa and total crop near 13.675 billion bushels. (Note we rounded our total estimates for easier reading.) These large drawdowns estimated by both Pro Farmer and DTN signal a potential major shift in production and a wake-up call to end users.

AGRICULTURE ・ 18 HOURS AGO