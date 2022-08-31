ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWS: Heavy Rain & Flooding Possible in the Southern Counties of the Concho Valley

By Yantis Green
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO – Most of the thunderstorm activity that dumped almost two inches of rain in San Angelo Monday has moved south to the I-10 corridor from Ozona to Kerrville for Wednesday but there's still a good chance of afternoon Thunderstorms and flooding in the San Angelo area.

According to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, there is a 70% chance of rain across all of West Central Texas Wednesday.  Meteorologists say thunderstorm activity is occurring in Crockett County were a Flash Flood Watch is in effect all day.  Thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected to redevelop across the central Concho Valley including the City of San Angelo Wednesday afternoon.  With the ground already saturated, there is a possibility of localized flooding with any strong storms which develop.

Most of the rain and flooding will be confined to the southern Concho Valley counties along the I-10 corridor over the next three or four days.

There is a weak upper level low pressure system to the northwest of the Concho Valley which is acting as the catalyst for the storm activity.  It is expected to remain stationary for the next four days giving this are a good chance for shower and thunderstorm activity.

Thunderstorms will become more scattered as the week progresses.  The San Angelo area has seen anywhere from one to three+ inches of rain since Monday.

The forecast calls for a 70% chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday then dropping to 50% for Friday through Tuesday.   At this point, it appears most of the storm activity will be in the southern counties but afternoon scattered thunderstorms are possible across all of the Concho Valley.

There are no weather related watches, warnings or advisories in effect Wednesday except for the Flash Flood Watch for Crockett County.

We will update this information should any new weather related advisories be issued.

