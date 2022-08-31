ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky County, OH

Sandusky County schedules October flu shots

By The Blade
FREMONT — The Sandusky County Public Health department will offer flu shots from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Monday in October, with the exception of Oct. 10.

The department accepts the following health insurance carriers: Medicare, Medicaid, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medical Mutual, Paramount, Summa Care, Aetna, Health Scope, United Health Care, and Cigna.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu shots by the end of October for everyone 6 months of age and older, especially for those who are at high risk of serious complications from the flu, including older adults, pregnant women, young children, and those with chronic medical conditions, the department said.

In addition to offering flu shots, Bethany Brown, the county’s public health commissioner, announced Wednesday that the agency will conduct a random health survey in September of 2,000 county residents for the purpose of creating a community health improvement plan.

The Sandusky County Public Health Department is located at 2000 Countryside Dr., in Fremont.

For more information about the department, visit www.scpublichealth.com .

