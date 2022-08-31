Read full article on original website
Why Carvana Rose 13% in August
Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) soared 13.2% in the month of August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the online car seller missed analyst expectations on the top and bottom lines, but sold more vehicles than the prior quarter or year-ago period, and is making progress on its cost-cutting initiatives.
Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/3/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth. VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC (VSH) is a mid-cap value stock...
John Bean Technologies (JBT) Closes Bevcorp Buyout for $290M
John Bean Technologies JBT announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Bevcorp, a beverage processing and packaging solutions provider for $290 million. The acquisition augments JBT's capabilities in the carbonated beverage processing and packaging market. Established in 1992, OH-based Bevcorp provides equipment and aftermarket support for the...
Why Plug Power Shares Plunged 4% on Friday
Shares of hydrogen company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 4% on Friday, losing some of the momentum it had earlier in the week. Shares ended the week down 9%, and that's concerning given some big announcements. So what. Yesterday, Plug Power announced a deal with SK Plug Hyverse, Coupang Fulfillment...
Why Devon Energy Stock Surged 12% in August
Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) rallied 12.4% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Fueling the oil producer's gain was its second-quarter results and news it's buying more cash-gushing oil assets. That continued the oil stock's ferocious rally this year, with shares rocketing more than 50% higher thanks to higher crude prices.
Is This Monster Stock On Its Way to Another Multibillion-Dollar Drug?
In late July, the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended approval for one of Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) cancer drugs. More specifically, the CHMP recommended that Opdualag be approved to treat patients ages 12 and up who are diagnosed with unresectable or metastatic melanoma.
Why Global-e Online Shares Skyrocketed in August
Shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) gained 38.8% in August 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Israel-based provider of international e-commerce shopping and shipping services posted impressive results in the second quarter, followed by a surge of bullish analyst reports. The stock gained 34% in the span of two days.
Here's the Next Stock I'm Going to Buy
A small-cap stock called Evolv Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: EVLV) has vaulted to the top of my watch list. This is a company in the security industry, but unlike companies like Okta or Zscaler, it's not interested in providing security for data. It's focused on security for human beings in the real world.
Why Flying Car Stocks Fell in August
Few emerging industries seem more inspired by science fiction than battery-powered personal aircraft. So perhaps it is no surprise that in a market where investors are fleeing from pre-revenue, speculative investments, so-called "flying car" stocks have taken it on the chin. In August, shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL) fell...
Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) investors have a reputation for buying meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, presumably because they're fishing for quick gains instead of long-term returns. The average Robinhood account was also only worth $2,803 in the brokerage's latest quarter, and some investors might think that's not enough cash for a serious investment.
2 Software Stocks Bucking the Market's Drop Friday
Early Friday, it seemed as though Wall Street had gotten exactly what it wanted, with an employment report that signaled solid job growth without signs of an overheating economy. Yet even though the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all headed higher in the morning, they lost ground near the close, and all finished the day lower by more than 1%.
September Could Be a Crucial Month for These 2 Cryptocurrencies
Cryptocurrencies have had more downs than ups this year. Total crypto market value has dropped from more than $2 trillion to barely $1 trillion. But it's important to remember this is due to general market sentiment. In times of economic trouble, investors retreat from risky assets. If we look specifically...
Why Freeport-McMoRan Stock Was in Free Fall This Week
Shares of Freeport McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were holding up pretty well in August -- until this week, when they crashed. Although the copper stock gained some ground on Friday, it was still down about 11.6% for the week as of 2:20 p.m. ET, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Is It Time to Sell Etsy Stock?
The Federal Reserve's ongoing moves to raise interest rates in order to curb rising prices across the economy have no doubt had a major negative impact on equity markets. Consequently, some of the top growth stocks of the past several years have been crushed this year, as investors sour on high-multiple stocks in favor of safer companies they believe will do well in a potentially difficult economic environment.
1 Growth Stock To Buy and Hold in a Market Downturn
The broader market indexes have already seen meaningful declines in 2022. The pandemic led to supply chain shortages and widespread inflation. As a result, central banks have begun raising interest rates to slow economic activity and tame inflation. Typically, rising interest rates lead to stock price declines, and this time has been no different.
Why Veeva Systems Stock Stumbled This Week
Earlier this week, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) notched beats on both the top and bottom lines in its second quarter. Hooray!. But investors weren't breaking out the party favors and Champagne, as the company's guidance wasn't inspiring, and a clutch of analysts cut their price targets largely based on those fundamentals. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Veeva's stock suffered a nearly 18% decline over this week.
Why Light & Wonder Stock Went Dark This Week
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ: LNW), the digital gaming platform developer previously known as Scientific Games, had a bad turn at the roulette wheel this week. Across the five trading days, the company's stock lost more than 11% of its value, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence -- but that isn't an unusual occurrence when a leader steps down.
2 Growth Stocks Down 67% and 86% That Billionaires Are Buying on the Dip
High inflation and rising interest rates have made bears of many investors and sent the stock market into a downward slide. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is currently 26% off its high, and the broad-based S&P 500 is down 17%. But several billionaire hedge fund managers have used the downturn as a buying opportunity.
Could Vegas Cannabis Lounges Make This Stock a Buy?
State-level cannabis markets are changing rapidly, and new rules are to credit for the fresh opportunities that are emerging as a result. On June 28, the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board announced that it had given the green light for a package of regulations that established licenses for cannabis consumption lounges in the state.
