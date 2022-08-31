Read full article on original website
How to delete your Google search history
Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
How to switch from Samsung default apps to Google apps on Galaxy Watch 5
Thanks to Wear OS 3, you can finally ditch all of Samsung's apps and use Google's various apps as the default on the Galaxy Watch 5. Here's how you can make the switch on your own smartwatch.
CNET
7 Android Tips and Tricks to Improve Your Phone's Performance
Android 13 is finally here for supported Google Pixel devices, but if you can't currently update, there are other ways to improve your Android's performance without a major software overhaul. No matter if you have a Samsung Galaxy, Motorola or OnePlus -- you can optimize your battery life and speed up your phone by tinkering with the settings you already have.
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
How to block numbers on iPhone the right way
If you own an iPhone, you should know how to block numbers. The feature can help you reduce all of the spam calls you receive and improve your overall smartphone experience. But it will also help you control who can call and text your number. You can use the feature...
komando.com
5 ways to think like a hacker, starting today
The more we rely on our devices, the more vulnerable we are to attacks and scams. Your smartphone is a prime target. Tap or click here for three ways to secure it from hackers. It’s not just passwords and sensitive details you need to protect. Think about all the photos...
Apple iPhone 14's redesign and new colors revealed in leak
In a nutshell: As anticipation grows for the new iPhone 14 lineup, a new leak may have revealed the final design ahead of Apple's launch event. The leak shows the iPhone 14 Pro's dual punched-hole design and a new shimmering purple finish that changes color tones when viewed from different angles.
Digital Trends
How to fix the Google Drive refused to connect message
Google Drive is one of the best cloud storage providers, offering its users the flexibility to access data from almost any device, anywhere in the world. However, there are certain cases where it fails to load with the error message "Google Drive refused to connect" or "drive.google.com refused to connect."
5 Google Maps, Apple Maps and Waze tips and tricks you need to try
The convenience of GPS apps comes with a downside. Here’s how to see years of details everywhere you've used Google Maps. It’s a bit startling to see it all in one place. There are more private options. DuckDuckGo’s navigation service uses the framework of Apple Maps without all the tracking. Tap or click here to see how it works.
Phone Arena
Google agrees to $60 million penalty for tracking Android users against their will
Google will have to pay a fine of $60 million for misleading Australian consumers about its location data collection process between January 2017 and December 2018, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. Last year, the federal court sided with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on the complaint that Google continued...
CNET
Turn Your Android Into a Google Home and More. Here's How
If you typically get a new Android phone every year, your options are to either trade in your old phone or keep it. So if you choose to keep your older Android, what should you do with it? Some options are to stash it in a drawer or try to sell it. But you may like the idea of making it useful -- you did spend money on it, after all.
komando.com
Have an older iPhone or iPad? You need to update NOW
Zoom became popular during the onset of the pandemic and still has millions of daily users. Are you one of them? A security flaw was recently discovered that could put your computer at risk. Tap or click here for our report on the critical vulnerability and how to avoid it.
How to use the Google Assistant
Despite all the accidental triggering—seriously, even Google admits that its assistant is a little too eager—the Google Assistant still seems to be the preferred voice assistant on Android devices. You'll find the incessantly-helpful assistant all over—on your phone, Chromebook, Google's best smart home devices, and even your TV. So one can't help but wonder if Google Assistant's favorite status is because it's good or because it's the default on Android devices. Regardless, you can't deny that it is a spectacularly versatile assistant with a solid range of features.
technewstoday.com
Gmail Notifications Not Working Android? Here’s 9 Ways to Fix It
If you are someone who carries out emailing tasks from your phone, you know the importance of notifications. Through notifications, you can find out who has sent the mail and read the highlights without opening the app itself. However, if your Gmail notification is not working, the issue could stem...
komando.com
7 annoying iPhone problems and how to fix them
You love your Apple iPhone. It’s your constant companion. It wakes you up in the morning, keeps you in touch with your loved ones and entertains you when you have downtime. Apple’s smartphones are famous for their high level of security. While this doesn’t mean they’re unhackable, they’re typically at lower risk of being infected by malware compared to Android phones. Still, it never hurts to be more careful. Tap or click here for seven iPhone security settings to change right now.
How to measure distance in Google Maps
Google Maps has a robust feature set and is constantly improved, one update at a time. Most people use it for directions when moving from one place to another, but it can do much more. One of Maps' less obvious features is the ability to measure distances. I. Distances can...
Is Your iPhone Being Tracked? Here’s How To Know, According To Security Experts
Is there anything more anxiety-causing than thinking about your phone being tracked? Unfortunately, that’s the reality of having an iPhone these days. Hackers have become more sophisticated in their abilities to infiltrate devices and you could go weeks or even months before you realize it’s happening. In the meantime, someone can gain access to your data and files. But you can fight back. The more you know about the signs that your phone is being tracked, the better equipped you’ll be to combat the problem, take action, and keep hackers out of your personal business. Tech Expert Calvin Willis here at the software site moosoft.com, tells SHEFinds.com how to tell if your iPhone is being tracked — and what to do if you suspect it is.
Huge upgrade for new iPhone 14 ‘leaked’ that could save you money
APPLE could massively increase the amount of storage you get on an iPhone very soon. A new leak suggests that Apple is preparing to make a big change with this year's iPhone 14. The new iPhone is expected out at the beginning of September. We're tipped to get an iPhone...
TechCrunch
Google blocks Truth Social from the Play Store — Will Apple be next?
This could trigger a re-review of Truth Social’s iOS app at some point, as both Apple’s and Google’s policies are largely aligned in terms of how apps with user-generated content must moderate their content. Axios this week first reported Google’s decision to block the distribution of the...
How to use Google Pay on the Galaxy Watch 5
Gone are the days when you want to enjoy Samsung's hardware, but don't care much for its software. Now, you can use Google Pay on the Galaxy Watch 5 while you're out and about.
