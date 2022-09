This is going to be a rough one, Buffs fans, especially for yours truly. I had bought into the changes made this offseason and for one half, my prediction of an upset win seemed to be ready to happen. The Buffaloes outgained the Horned frogs 197-62 in the first half and the defense held TCU scoreless. The only points the Horned Frogs could muster was a punt return touchdown. Then halftime came and went. The Buffaloes melted down on both sides of the ball in the second half. TCU could not be stopped on offense and the issues of last year’s offense...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 24 MINUTES AGO