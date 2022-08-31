ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas recovery house to open soon

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Pathways to Recovery announces the soon-to-be opening of the Uncle Dale House that’s expected to open in the next thirty days. The home has the capacity of serving up to five men who have a desire to learn about recovery, faith and live a sober lifestyle.
EL DORADO, AR
KSLA

Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Fest being held at Festival Plaza

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Brought to you by Playaz & Playettes, the Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Festival is returning for its 11th year. Southern Soul was coined in Shreveport, Louisiana, the capital of Southern Soul music. The Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Fest brings the music that speaks to the heart of hard workers, letting them let loose the Sunday before Labor Day.
SHREVEPORT, LA
arkadelphian.com

Week in Clark County History: Sept. 4-10

For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Ritchie...
CLARK COUNTY, AR
City
Magnolia, AR
swark.today

Lloyd Bright bests all others at Watermelon Weigh-off

On Saturday, September 3, the Old Washington Farmer’s Market hosted an official watermelon weigh-off site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth in Washington, Arkansas. The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth provides official venues for growers to weigh several varieties of fruit and vegetables, including watermelons, across the country. The winners were: 1st...
WASHINGTON, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Giant salvinia prompts closure of Miller County boat ramp

The three boat ramps on Mercer Bayou in Miller County near Fouke have been closed by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for the Labor Day weekend due to the discovery on Friday of giant salvinia at one of the ramps and in the canal. Giant salvinia is an invasive...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
aymag.com

Arkansas-Produced Podcast to Examine Death of Texarkana Woman

Journalist Karen Tricot Steward and Attorney Stephanie Harris partner as cohosts for this podcast as they walk through the mysterious 1991 death of Billie Jean Letterman in Texarkana, Arkansas, and examine the Arkansas justice system. Letterman was 21-years-old at the time of her death. Season one of Burden will feature...
TEXARKANA, AR
arkadelphian.com

School board awaits light meeting

A student expulsion will highlight the Arkadelphia Board of Education agenda meeting this week. Aside from planning the next school board meeting, there are two items of discussion on the agenda: personnel and a student expulsion. The school board will likely meet in executive session to discuss any personnel matters....
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KSLA

Missing Texarkana teen found safe

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says a missing teen has been found safe. Police say the 17-year-old left his home on Monday, Aug. 29 around 11 p.m. He has been returned to his parents.
TEXARKANA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Friday, Sept. 2

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KTAL

City of Shreveport under system-wide boil advisory

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil advisory is in effect for all Shreveport water customers after a routine inspection found issues with the city’s water and sewerage system. According to a statement released at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the city’s Department of Water and Sewerage was required by the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
arkadelphian.com

Brownlee named HSU’s director of alumni services

Arkadelphia native Amber Bailey-Brownlee has joined Henderson State University’s Office of Advancement as director of alumni services. Bailey-Brownlee graduated from Henderson in 2014 with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and earned her Master of Business Administration in public and non-profit management from Henderson in 2019. “We are excited...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Bartender Assaulted by Unidentified Man (VIDEO)

Some serious moments at a local bar, when a male suspect acts a fool and assaults a bartender. According to employees and patrons at Ernie's on Wall Street in Shreveport, two females and one male showed up at to the bar in a dark red Chrysler. Some time after these three showed up, an altercation flared-up between the male suspect and the bartender.
SHREVEPORT, LA
hopeprescott.com

Kendaris Flowers Charged With Unlawful Discharge Of A Firearm From A Vehicle

On August 28, 2022 at approximately 1:33pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Kendaris Flowers, 24, of Hope, AR. Mr. Flowers was arrested and charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of North Main Street in Hope, AR. Flowers was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR

