myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas recovery house to open soon
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Pathways to Recovery announces the soon-to-be opening of the Uncle Dale House that’s expected to open in the next thirty days. The home has the capacity of serving up to five men who have a desire to learn about recovery, faith and live a sober lifestyle.
If You’re in The 903 Area Code, Get Free Food Saturday Sept 3
Did you know that tomorrow, Saturday, September 3 is 903 Day? It is the day to celebrate our area code 903 and is there any better way to celebrate the day than with free food? Not likely. There is a chain of restaurants that is celebrating the big day in...
KSLA
Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Fest being held at Festival Plaza
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Brought to you by Playaz & Playettes, the Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Festival is returning for its 11th year. Southern Soul was coined in Shreveport, Louisiana, the capital of Southern Soul music. The Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Fest brings the music that speaks to the heart of hard workers, letting them let loose the Sunday before Labor Day.
arkadelphian.com
Week in Clark County History: Sept. 4-10
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Ritchie...
This Burger Joint Just Closed Down For Good in Bossier
If I am craving a burger, a few places in town can always kill a craving. 5 Guys always comes up as an option when I am craving a cheeseburger. 5 Guys Burger and Fries Has Been A favorite Ever Since I Lived in California. I remember the first time...
swark.today
Lloyd Bright bests all others at Watermelon Weigh-off
On Saturday, September 3, the Old Washington Farmer’s Market hosted an official watermelon weigh-off site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth in Washington, Arkansas. The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth provides official venues for growers to weigh several varieties of fruit and vegetables, including watermelons, across the country. The winners were: 1st...
KTBS
Texarkana is first chapter in Arkansas of the Daughters of the American Revolution to induct an African American member
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Sharon Fort was presented her certificate of membership to the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) of the Texarkana chapter as the first African American inducted in Arkansas. Fort, 67, of Texarkana was joined by approximately 20 family members from across the...
magnoliareporter.com
Giant salvinia prompts closure of Miller County boat ramp
The three boat ramps on Mercer Bayou in Miller County near Fouke have been closed by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for the Labor Day weekend due to the discovery on Friday of giant salvinia at one of the ramps and in the canal. Giant salvinia is an invasive...
aymag.com
Arkansas-Produced Podcast to Examine Death of Texarkana Woman
Journalist Karen Tricot Steward and Attorney Stephanie Harris partner as cohosts for this podcast as they walk through the mysterious 1991 death of Billie Jean Letterman in Texarkana, Arkansas, and examine the Arkansas justice system. Letterman was 21-years-old at the time of her death. Season one of Burden will feature...
A Wing Favorite Opened Up Without Anyone Knowing in Bossier
I was driving down Airline Drive with my neighbor a few nights ago when we stumbled upon a random new restaurant. Since when do we have a Wing Stop on Airline in North Bossier?. "Oh my God, there is a Wingstop right next to PJ's Coffee? Since When?" I slammed...
arkadelphian.com
School board awaits light meeting
A student expulsion will highlight the Arkadelphia Board of Education agenda meeting this week. Aside from planning the next school board meeting, there are two items of discussion on the agenda: personnel and a student expulsion. The school board will likely meet in executive session to discuss any personnel matters....
KSLA
Missing Texarkana teen found safe
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says a missing teen has been found safe. Police say the 17-year-old left his home on Monday, Aug. 29 around 11 p.m. He has been returned to his parents.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Sept. 2
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
arkadelphian.com
Welch: HSU enrollment ‘remarkable’ despite ‘all they’ve been through’
MOUNTAIN HOME — Enrollment gains are being reported on most Arkansas State University System campuses for the fall semester, President Chuck Welch told the Board of Trustees this week during its regular meeting on the ASU-Mountain Home Campus. “I’m really pleased with where we are,” Welch said, “especially in...
Bossier City beauty school owner pleads guilty to misusing $250K in CARES Act funds
A Bossier City beauty school owner faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to making false statements to a federal agency and using CARES Act money meant to keep her business afloat during the coronavirus pandemic for personal use instead.
KTAL
City of Shreveport under system-wide boil advisory
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil advisory is in effect for all Shreveport water customers after a routine inspection found issues with the city’s water and sewerage system. According to a statement released at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the city’s Department of Water and Sewerage was required by the...
arkadelphian.com
Brownlee named HSU’s director of alumni services
Arkadelphia native Amber Bailey-Brownlee has joined Henderson State University’s Office of Advancement as director of alumni services. Bailey-Brownlee graduated from Henderson in 2014 with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and earned her Master of Business Administration in public and non-profit management from Henderson in 2019. “We are excited...
Shreveport Bartender Assaulted by Unidentified Man (VIDEO)
Some serious moments at a local bar, when a male suspect acts a fool and assaults a bartender. According to employees and patrons at Ernie's on Wall Street in Shreveport, two females and one male showed up at to the bar in a dark red Chrysler. Some time after these three showed up, an altercation flared-up between the male suspect and the bartender.
KSLA
1 dead, 1 injured in Texarkana wreck; driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas police responded to a wreck the night of Friday, Sept. 2 on State Line Avenue. Officials say a 2015 Ram driven by Christopher Telles, 42, was headed north near the 2000 block of State Line when he crossed into the southbound lanes. He struck a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Marolin Gardner, 63.
hopeprescott.com
Kendaris Flowers Charged With Unlawful Discharge Of A Firearm From A Vehicle
On August 28, 2022 at approximately 1:33pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Kendaris Flowers, 24, of Hope, AR. Mr. Flowers was arrested and charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of North Main Street in Hope, AR. Flowers was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
