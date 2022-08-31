Read full article on original website
Related
onfocus.news
Marshfield Shows Dominance in Winning Home Invite
Marshfield won its own invite today, going 5-0 and not dropping a set in the tournament. Marshfield scores:. Marshfield’s overall record is now 15-2. 2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule Updates. Livestreaming Links. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?
onfocus.news
Wausau West Football Comes Back in Second Half to Down Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln
Ray Reineck’s 15 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave Wausau West its first lead of the game and the Warriors hung on to defeat VFA rival Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 20-17. Leo Brostowitz led Wisconsin Rapids with 226 yards on 30 carries. 2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules:...
onfocus.news
Abbotsford Volleyball Comes Back to Drop Waupaca
Abbotsford defeated Waupaca in nonconference volleyball 15-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14. 2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule Updates. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and...
onfocus.news
Medford Soccer Takes Down GNC Contenders Rhinelander and Lakeland
Medford Boys Soccer began the season with a pair of huge wins in the Great Northern Conference. The Raiders defeated Rhinelander on penalty kicks(6-5) after a 1-1 regulation tie. Medford then handled Lakeland, 4-1. Week 1 vs Rhinelander:. Goals – Zach Rudolph 1 (unassisted) Saves – 10 Wee...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onfocus.news
Auburndale Volleyball Goes 3-0 at Wausau West Quad
Auburndale defeated Lakeland (23-25, 25-17, 25-15), Wausau West (25-15, 25-19, 25-13)and Marathon (25-22, 24-21, 22-25) 2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule Updates. Livestreaming Links. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some...
onfocus.news
Spencer Volleyball Falls to Rib Lake
Rib Lake defeated Spencer in nonconference volleyball, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25 qne 25-14. Hallie Meyer had 27 assists and Alexa Stange collected 21 digs to lead the Rockets. Claudia Krause, Hayly Smith and Addie Foley had 10 kills apiece for Spencer. 2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule...
onfocus.news
Stratford Football Crushes Manawa
2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule Updates. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Nominate an athlete or...
onfocus.news
Thorp Football Outduels McDonell Central
Thorp defeated McDonell Central Catholic 50-27 to improve to 2-0 on the season. Logan Hanson rushed for 259 yards on 18 carries, collecting four rushing touchdowns and one touchdown reception. 2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule Updates. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great...
RELATED PEOPLE
onfocus.news
Mosinee Volleyball Outduels Lakeland
Mosinee defeated Northland Pines 25-21, 25-16, 13-25, 25-19 2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule Updates. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Volleyball Defeats SPASH in Straight Sets
Marshfield defeated SPASH in WVC Volleyball, 3-0. 2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule Updates. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in...
onfocus.news
Mosinee Football Handles Lakeland
Mosinee-Ethan Denesha 48 pass from Gavin Obremski (Noah Stencil kick), 9:03. Mosinee-Blake Nichols 30 pass from Obremski (Stencil kick), 7:15. Mosinee-Barnes Bunkelman 9 run (kick failed), 6:25. Mosinee-Davin Stoffel 39 pass from Obremski (run failed), 6:02. 3rd Quarter. Mosinee-Stoffel 27 pass from Obremski (Stencil kick), 5:54. 4th Quarter. Lakeland-Noah Bruckner...
onfocus.news
Columbus Catholic Soccer Defeats Amherst
Columbus Catholic defeated Amherst in boys soccer, 5-2. Shots:. 08:25 Columbus Alex Edwards (Grant Olson) 15:11 Columbus Alex Edwards (Grant Olson) 16:55 Columbus Grant Olson (Alex Edwards) 41:24 Columbus Alex Edwards (Grant Olson) 47:56 Amherst ??. 76:01 Columbus Grant Olson (Alex Edwards) 77:14 Amherst Drew Llewelyn. Lucas Kreklau had 2...
IN THIS ARTICLE
onfocus.news
SPASH Volleyball Battles at DCE Invite
The SPASH Panthers battled at the tough DCE Invite on Saturday, battling against tough competition from Tomahaw, Eau Claire Memorial, Menomonie and Edgar. 2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule Updates. Livestreaming Links. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can...
onfocus.news
Owen-Withee Ground Game Punishes New Auburn in Blackhawks’ Win
Owen-Withee throttled Prairie Farm 53-12 to move to 2-0. The Blackhawks turned in a dominating performance on the ground, rushing for 434 yards on 49 carries. Colin Dallman led O-W with 161 yards on 19 carries. 2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule Updates. ************************************************************************. Know some...
onfocus.news
W-F Races Past Nekoosa Football
Weyauwega-Fremont raced past Nekoosa in CWC Large play, 41-12. Jonathan Wenzel rushed for 168 yards on 22 carries for the Papermakers. 2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule Updates. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and...
onfocus.news
Edgar Volleyball Defeats Colby
26-28 – L “We were led by the defense of Hayden Wilner and Daelyn Rieck each with over 15 digs in the match against an amazingly talented Edgar team. We are still learning a new offense and defense and we took a big step forward tonight, I couldn’t be any more proud of the girls,” Oehmichen added.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
onfocus.news
Colby Football thumps I-Scan
The Colby Hornets throttled Iola-Scandinavia in nonconference football, 56-20. Caden Healy rushed for 100 yards on 7 carries. The Hornets outgained the T-Birds 489 to 269. 2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule Updates. Livestreaming Links. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Football Handles Oconto Falls
Marshfield handled Oconto Falls in nonconference play by a score of 42-8. Trevor Foemmel completed 5 of 5 passes for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns and ran for a 55 yard touchdown. 1ST QUARTER. OCFALL. MARSHD. Marshfield. Run, TOUCHDOWN by E. Colby for a 28-yard gain Extra Point...
onfocus.news
Wittenberg-Birnamwood Football Shuts Out S/C
Spencer/Columbus fell to 0-3 on the season with a 35-0 loss to Wittenberg-Birnamwood. 2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule Updates. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about...
onfocus.news
Second Half Onslaught Gives Athens Football Win over Lake Holcombe
Trailing 16-8 at the half, the Athens Bluejays stormed back to outscore Lake Holcombe 30-6 in the second half to claim a 38-22 win. Kyler Ellenbecker keyed the comeback with second half touchdown runs of 3, 1 andd 55 yards, and connected with Aiden Janke on a 38 yard strike.
Comments / 0