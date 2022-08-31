ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

onfocus.news

Marshfield Shows Dominance in Winning Home Invite

Marshfield won its own invite today, going 5-0 and not dropping a set in the tournament. Marshfield scores:. Marshfield's overall record is now 15-2.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Abbotsford Volleyball Comes Back to Drop Waupaca

Abbotsford defeated Waupaca in nonconference volleyball 15-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
onfocus.news

Medford Soccer Takes Down GNC Contenders Rhinelander and Lakeland

Medford Boys Soccer began the season with a pair of huge wins in the Great Northern Conference. The Raiders defeated Rhinelander on penalty kicks(6-5) after a 1-1 regulation tie. Medford then handled Lakeland, 4-1. Week 1 vs Rhinelander:. Goals – Zach Rudolph 1 (unassisted) Saves – 10
MEDFORD, WI
onfocus.news

Auburndale Volleyball Goes 3-0 at Wausau West Quad

Auburndale defeated Lakeland (23-25, 25-17, 25-15), Wausau West (25-15, 25-19, 25-13)and Marathon (25-22, 24-21, 22-25)
AUBURNDALE, WI
onfocus.news

Spencer Volleyball Falls to Rib Lake

Rib Lake defeated Spencer in nonconference volleyball, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25 qne 25-14. Hallie Meyer had 27 assists and Alexa Stange collected 21 digs to lead the Rockets. Claudia Krause, Hayly Smith and Addie Foley had 10 kills apiece for Spencer.
SPENCER, WI
onfocus.news

Stratford Football Crushes Manawa

2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule Updates. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Nominate an athlete or...
STRATFORD, WI
onfocus.news

Thorp Football Outduels McDonell Central

Thorp defeated McDonell Central Catholic 50-27 to improve to 2-0 on the season. Logan Hanson rushed for 259 yards on 18 carries, collecting four rushing touchdowns and one touchdown reception.
THORP, WI
onfocus.news

Mosinee Volleyball Outduels Lakeland

Mosinee defeated Northland Pines 25-21, 25-16, 13-25, 25-19
MOSINEE, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Volleyball Defeats SPASH in Straight Sets

Marshfield defeated SPASH in WVC Volleyball, 3-0.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Mosinee Football Handles Lakeland

Mosinee-Ethan Denesha 48 pass from Gavin Obremski (Noah Stencil kick), 9:03. Mosinee-Blake Nichols 30 pass from Obremski (Stencil kick), 7:15. Mosinee-Barnes Bunkelman 9 run (kick failed), 6:25. Mosinee-Davin Stoffel 39 pass from Obremski (run failed), 6:02. 3rd Quarter. Mosinee-Stoffel 27 pass from Obremski (Stencil kick), 5:54. 4th Quarter. Lakeland-Noah Bruckner
MOSINEE, WI
onfocus.news

Columbus Catholic Soccer Defeats Amherst

Columbus Catholic defeated Amherst in boys soccer, 5-2. Shots:. 08:25 Columbus Alex Edwards (Grant Olson) 15:11 Columbus Alex Edwards (Grant Olson) 16:55 Columbus Grant Olson (Alex Edwards) 41:24 Columbus Alex Edwards (Grant Olson) 47:56 Amherst ??. 76:01 Columbus Grant Olson (Alex Edwards) 77:14 Amherst Drew Llewelyn. Lucas Kreklau had 2
AMHERST, WI
onfocus.news

SPASH Volleyball Battles at DCE Invite

The SPASH Panthers battled at the tough DCE Invite on Saturday, battling against tough competition from Tomahaw, Eau Claire Memorial, Menomonie and Edgar.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
onfocus.news

Owen-Withee Ground Game Punishes New Auburn in Blackhawks’ Win

Owen-Withee throttled Prairie Farm 53-12 to move to 2-0. The Blackhawks turned in a dominating performance on the ground, rushing for 434 yards on 49 carries. Colin Dallman led O-W with 161 yards on 19 carries.
NEW AUBURN, WI
onfocus.news

W-F Races Past Nekoosa Football

Weyauwega-Fremont raced past Nekoosa in CWC Large play, 41-12. Jonathan Wenzel rushed for 168 yards on 22 carries for the Papermakers.
NEKOOSA, WI
onfocus.news

Edgar Volleyball Defeats Colby

26-28 – L “We were led by the defense of Hayden Wilner and Daelyn Rieck each with over 15 digs in the match against an amazingly talented Edgar team. We are still learning a new offense and defense and we took a big step forward tonight, I couldn’t be any more proud of the girls,” Oehmichen added.
EDGAR, WI
onfocus.news

Colby Football thumps I-Scan

The Colby Hornets throttled Iola-Scandinavia in nonconference football, 56-20. Caden Healy rushed for 100 yards on 7 carries. The Hornets outgained the T-Birds 489 to 269.
COLBY, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Football Handles Oconto Falls

Marshfield handled Oconto Falls in nonconference play by a score of 42-8. Trevor Foemmel completed 5 of 5 passes for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns and ran for a 55 yard touchdown. 1ST QUARTER. OCFALL. MARSHD. Marshfield. Run, TOUCHDOWN by E. Colby for a 28-yard gain Extra Point
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Wittenberg-Birnamwood Football Shuts Out S/C

Spencer/Columbus fell to 0-3 on the season with a 35-0 loss to Wittenberg-Birnamwood.
WITTENBERG, WI
onfocus.news

Second Half Onslaught Gives Athens Football Win over Lake Holcombe

Trailing 16-8 at the half, the Athens Bluejays stormed back to outscore Lake Holcombe 30-6 in the second half to claim a 38-22 win. Kyler Ellenbecker keyed the comeback with second half touchdown runs of 3, 1 andd 55 yards, and connected with Aiden Janke on a 38 yard strike.
HOLCOMBE, WI

