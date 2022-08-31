An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured after being struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in the Orange County community of Coto de Caza, authorities said. The incident happened Thursday morning in the area of Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. A white Ford F-150 struck the boy as he made his way across a crosswalk on his bike.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO