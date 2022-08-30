Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
NBC Bay Area
Train Strikes Vehicle on Tracks in Redwood City
A freight train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Redwood City Friday afternoon, officials said. No injuries were reported. The collision happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Seaport Boulevard and Blomquist Street, Union Pacific said. A man who was in the car was evaluated by first...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident on Highway 84 in Alameda County
A fatal car crash recently occurred on SR-84 near Newark in Alameda County, the California Highway Patrol said. The incident was reported at approximately 9:10 p.m. on eastbound State Route 84 in the vicinity of the Newark Boulevard on-ramp, CHP traffic officers reported. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on...
Cyclists fear loose gravel from San Mateo Co. resurfacing project makes roads unsafe
SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- Miles and miles of popular roads for cyclists in San Mateo County are getting resurfaced. The problem is, the riders complain the type of resurfacing being done means they can't use the roads safely.Riding along what should be some of the most enjoyable coastal roads in San Mateo County, Rob Waring is worried."This is not fun. It requires constant focus. And there's a fear factor because of the gravel," Waring said.Fifty rural roads on the west side of Skyline Boulevard are getting a chip-seal resurfacing in which a layer of tar is laid down on a...
KTVU FOX 2
Mountain View settles RV parking ban suit
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - The city of Mountain View has reached an agreement in a lawsuit over its RV parking ban. According to multiple reports, it means parking restrictions will once again begin on many streets starting Oct. 1. People living in RVs or other large vehicles across the city...
San Mateo County beaches beautiful — but dangerous
EL GRANADA, Calif. (KRON) – With the heat wave driving people toward cooler environments, San Mateo County fire officials are warning people who go to the beach there to be cautious. “San Mateo County is one of the most beautiful places to enjoy the water and the coastline inCalifornia,” Deputy Pillar Point Harbor Master Cary […]
CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
2 injured after food truck flips over on I-280
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were injured after a food truck flipped over Thursday afternoon on I-280 in Hillsborough, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. The truck was going southbound on the highway near Black Mountain Road. Traffic was expected to slow down due to the incident. No lane closures were reported […]
Where, when Bay Area residents can get updated COVID-19 boosters
Here’s an updating list of Bay Area public health departments that have announced how they will distribute the omicron-specific booster shots: Moderna’s, which is available to all adults, and Pfizer’s, for everyone who is at least 12 years old.
Bay Area city begins sweep of massive homeless encampment
The city has 30 days to remove nearly 300 people and their belongings from the area.
Missing San Jose girl arrested after fleeing from officers
A missing 15-year-old San Jose girl led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase across Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties, according to the CHP. The girl was arrested after she crashed a vehicle on Highway 84.
Rio Vista Bridge stuck in the up position
RIO VISTA - Highway 12 is blocked in both directions over the Sacramento River in Rio Vista after the bridge malfunctioned on Tuesday. According to Caltrans District 10, the bridge became stuck in the up position. The Rio Visa Fire Department tweeted that the bridge suffered a mechanical issue and that drivers should seek an alternative route. A ship is also anchored just north of the bridge because it too can't get by. Operators say it costs owners $20,000 for every day that a vessel sits idle.The bridge has its own share of problems over the years. Built in 1944, the aging bridge was also stuck in the up position a couple of times in 2018 after the gearboxes that controlled it broke. Unfortunately, the closest detour is an 80-mile route: Highway 160 towards Antioch, then State Route 4 onto I-680, then I-680 to Highway 12 to Rio Vista.Rio Vista police say engineers are working to fix the problem and that there is no estimated time of when the bridge will be operational again.
calmatters.network
New application filed for mixed-use project on Harrison Street that was previously denied by city
A revised application to construct a five-story, mixed-use building on the edge of downtown Pleasanton with no onsite parking was sent again to city staff for approval months after an initial rejection — and in light of recent state housing laws, residents and city leaders will likely not be able to push back.
NBC Bay Area
12 Displaced in 3-Alarm Structure Fire in San Francisco
Firefighters battled a three-alarm structure fire in the 700 block of Haight Street at Divisadero in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon. The structure is a multi-residential building over a commercial space, firefighters said. No one was injured, but 12 people were displaced, firefighters said. Emergency crews ask everyone avoid the area.
NBC Bay Area
Crews Control Brush Fire Near San Jose Golf Course
Fire crews in San Jose responded to a brush fire late Wednesday afternoon near the Cinnabar Hills Golf Club in South San Jose, according to Cal Fire. The blaze was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 23600 block of McKean Road. The fire burned 3 to 5 acres before...
calmatters.network
Bay Area braces for heat wave over Labor Day weekend
As high heat and heightened demand for electricity continues across California, the state’s Independent System Operator has issued a statewide call for voluntary electricity conservation, issuing a Flex Alert from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday. As daytime temperatures continue to soar past 100 degrees in most of the Golden...
In-N-Out location with massive drive-through may be coming to South Bay
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Long lines at Golden State favorite In-N-Out often mean the burger joint doesn’t live up to its name, with drive-throughs sometimes extending into the street. A new proposed In-N-Out in San Jose would at least avoid that pitfall: according to the San Jose Mercury News, the location would have a […]
Weather service adjusts SF Bay Area forecast as low pressure stalls over NorCal
The weather service bumped the start of the excessive heat warning for inland areas from Saturday to Sunday.
SF Bay Area heat wave: Here's a timeline of dangerously high temperatures
It will be dangerously hot, hot, hot in the Bay Area over the holiday weekend (except San Francisco, thanks Karl the Fog). Here's when and where you can expect the highest temps.
NBC Bay Area
Exclusive: Death of Another Atria Senior Living Resident After ‘Something They Ingested'
A second elderly resident living in a Bay Area Atria senior living facility has died after reportedly ingesting a substance. This latest case confirmed by NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit is out of Atria Walnut Creek. The resident there passed away Wednesday, nine days after the facility said the Walnut Creek resident "appeared to suffer a negative reaction to something they ingested."
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County Awaits Updated COVID-19 Booster Shot Shipment
Santa Clara County announced Friday all its mass vaccination locations and clinics will administer the updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shot once supplies arrive. The first shipment of the updated vaccine is expected to be delivered next week and new vaccine appointments will be scheduled starting Wednesday. The original COVID-19 booster...
