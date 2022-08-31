Read full article on original website
Parts of San Fernando Valley see rain, lightning amid heat wave
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) — As a brutal heat wave continues in Southern California, parts of the San Fernando Valley Friday evening saw some unexpected rain and lightning. In Sun Valley, steady rain fell for a short time, much to the surprise of residents. Drivers were caught off guard by...
Smoke advisory issued due to Route Fire burning in Castaic
A smoke advisory is in effect Friday due to the Route Fire burning in Castaic, according to the South Coast AQMD. The wildfire, which started burning Wednesday afternoon off the 5 Freeway in Castaic, sent a giant plume of smoke into the air, visible from much of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The smoke advisory was issued Wednesday, and extended into Friday.
High fire danger spurs temporary closure of hiking trails in Burbank
Authorities in Burbank were alerting the public as to several temporary closures of hiking trails. Due to high fire danger and hazardous conditions, the hiking trails of Stone Canyon and Wildwood Canyon were expected to remain closed. The closures were expected to remain in effect from 10 a.m. to sunset...
Conservationists want 96-acre wildlife corridor on Palos Verdes Peninsula
Conservationists are aiming to carve out nearly 100 acres on the Palos Verdes Peninsula to restore and protect native wildlife by shielding the area from development. The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy and the city of Rancho Palos Verdes are partnering on a $30-million fundraiser to create a wildlife corridor across the peninsula.
Glendale faces rolling black outs if residents do not conserve power
As people try to cope with this sweltering heat wave by blasting their air conditioning during a Statewide Grid Emergency Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked residents to conserve power for the third straight day. “We are anticipating this extreme heat to be a length and duration the likes of which...
Pilot rescued on Mount Baldy after helicopter goes down, officials say
MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) — A pilot was rescued Sunday morning on Mount Baldy after a helicopter went down, officials said. The incident was reported shortly after 8 a.m. Mount Baldy and Glendora Ridge roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The condition of the pilot was...
Los Angeles clinic diluted more than 2,000 doses of COVID vaccine
A Los Angeles clinic diluted more than 2,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and did not inform some patients until months later, according to a report. Clinica Romero, a federally qualified health center with six Los Angeles County locations, administered roughly 2,100 faulty doses at two of its centers, county health officials said.
Route Fire damages 5 Freeway in Castaic, multi-lane closures expected to last through weekend
The massive Route Fire, which tore through 5,208 acres in Castaic has continued to cause extensive traffic delays and gridlock on the 5 Freeway, after Caltrans reported burn damage to the road’s retaining walls. Lauren Pozen reports.
Millennials can’t afford to pay rent in these California cities because of the renter wage gap
Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and three other California cities have some of the biggest millennial renter wage gaps in the country — the gap being the difference between what the typical worker can afford versus the average rental costs. Of the California cities, L.A. has the biggest...
Neighbors defend South LA property owner after city labels her building a gang hotspot
Tamika King, who goes by Nina Roza, was left in awe when she learned police labeled her apartment complex as one of the most dangerous gang hotspots in South Los Angeles. Joy Benedict reports.
Search continues for murder suspect after passengers forced off bus in San Fernando
SAN FERNANDO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — People on board a passenger bus in San Fernando were forced to exit as police searched for a murder suspect Friday morning. Officers stopped the bus in front of the Greyhound facility near Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Rinaldi Street around 5:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Man arrested in San Bernardino after resident’s Ring camera caught him breaking into neighbor’s home
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) — A man who was caught on home surveillance video breaking into a resident’s home in San Bernardino was arrested thanks to a neighbor’s alert. According to the San Bernardino Police Department, the neighbor posted a photo of the suspect on the Neighbors...
2 men critically wounded in North Hollywood shooting
Two men were in critical condition Friday after being shot in North Hollywood during an apparent robbery, and police said they may have been targeted for having or wearing nice things. Officers responded to the 11100 block of Califa Street just after midnight and found the men suffering from gunshot...
