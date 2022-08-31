A smoke advisory is in effect Friday due to the Route Fire burning in Castaic, according to the South Coast AQMD. The wildfire, which started burning Wednesday afternoon off the 5 Freeway in Castaic, sent a giant plume of smoke into the air, visible from much of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The smoke advisory was issued Wednesday, and extended into Friday.

