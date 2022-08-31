ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Parts of San Fernando Valley see rain, lightning amid heat wave

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) — As a brutal heat wave continues in Southern California, parts of the San Fernando Valley Friday evening saw some unexpected rain and lightning. In Sun Valley, steady rain fell for a short time, much to the surprise of residents. Drivers were caught off guard by...
BURBANK, CA
Smoke advisory issued due to Route Fire burning in Castaic

A smoke advisory is in effect Friday due to the Route Fire burning in Castaic, according to the South Coast AQMD. The wildfire, which started burning Wednesday afternoon off the 5 Freeway in Castaic, sent a giant plume of smoke into the air, visible from much of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The smoke advisory was issued Wednesday, and extended into Friday.
CASTAIC, CA
High fire danger spurs temporary closure of hiking trails in Burbank

Authorities in Burbank were alerting the public as to several temporary closures of hiking trails. Due to high fire danger and hazardous conditions, the hiking trails of Stone Canyon and Wildwood Canyon were expected to remain closed. The closures were expected to remain in effect from 10 a.m. to sunset...
BURBANK, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Marina Del Rey, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Del Rey, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Glendale faces rolling black outs if residents do not conserve power

As people try to cope with this sweltering heat wave by blasting their air conditioning during a Statewide Grid Emergency Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked residents to conserve power for the third straight day. “We are anticipating this extreme heat to be a length and duration the likes of which...
GLENDALE, CA
Pilot rescued on Mount Baldy after helicopter goes down, officials say

MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) — A pilot was rescued Sunday morning on Mount Baldy after a helicopter went down, officials said. The incident was reported shortly after 8 a.m. Mount Baldy and Glendora Ridge roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The condition of the pilot was...
MOUNT BALDY, CA
Los Angeles clinic diluted more than 2,000 doses of COVID vaccine

A Los Angeles clinic diluted more than 2,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and did not inform some patients until months later, according to a report. Clinica Romero, a federally qualified health center with six Los Angeles County locations, administered roughly 2,100 faulty doses at two of its centers, county health officials said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2 men critically wounded in North Hollywood shooting

Two men were in critical condition Friday after being shot in North Hollywood during an apparent robbery, and police said they may have been targeted for having or wearing nice things. Officers responded to the 11100 block of Califa Street just after midnight and found the men suffering from gunshot...
LOS ANGELES, CA

