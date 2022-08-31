Read full article on original website
Man arrested in San Bernardino after resident’s Ring camera caught him breaking into neighbor’s home
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) — A man who was caught on home surveillance video breaking into a resident’s home in San Bernardino was arrested thanks to a neighbor’s alert. According to the San Bernardino Police Department, the neighbor posted a photo of the suspect on the Neighbors...
Neighbors defend South LA property owner after city labels her building a gang hotspot
Tamika King, who goes by Nina Roza, was left in awe when she learned police labeled her apartment complex as one of the most dangerous gang hotspots in South Los Angeles. Joy Benedict reports.
Search continues for murder suspect after passengers forced off bus in San Fernando
SAN FERNANDO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — People on board a passenger bus in San Fernando were forced to exit as police searched for a murder suspect Friday morning. Officers stopped the bus in front of the Greyhound facility near Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Rinaldi Street around 5:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Woman charged in death of homeless man in South LA shot at another person days after, police say
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A woman arrested for murder in the shooting death of a homeless man in a wheelchair near a South Los Angeles McDonald’s allegedly shot at another homeless person several days later, police said. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, 37-year-old Rubi Aguiano-Salazar was...
Pilot rescued on Mount Baldy after helicopter goes down, officials say
MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) — A pilot was rescued Sunday morning on Mount Baldy after a helicopter went down, officials said. The incident was reported shortly after 8 a.m. Mount Baldy and Glendora Ridge roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The condition of the pilot was...
Boy, 8, seriously injured after being struck by car while on bicycle in Orange County community
An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured after being struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in the Orange County community of Coto de Caza, authorities said. The incident happened Thursday morning in the area of Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. A white Ford F-150 struck the boy as he made his way across a crosswalk on his bike.
Parts of San Fernando Valley see rain, lightning amid heat wave
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) — As a brutal heat wave continues in Southern California, parts of the San Fernando Valley Friday evening saw some unexpected rain and lightning. In Sun Valley, steady rain fell for a short time, much to the surprise of residents. Drivers were caught off guard by...
Smoke advisory issued due to Route Fire burning in Castaic
A smoke advisory is in effect Friday due to the Route Fire burning in Castaic, according to the South Coast AQMD. The wildfire, which started burning Wednesday afternoon off the 5 Freeway in Castaic, sent a giant plume of smoke into the air, visible from much of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The smoke advisory was issued Wednesday, and extended into Friday.
SoCal heat wave sets new records Sunday, with even higher temps expected on Labor Day
Excessive heat warnings will remain in place for the next few days, as searing temperatures continue to roast much of Southern California, increasing the risk of brush fires and putting a mounting strain on the state’s power grid. Los Angeles County was bracing for daytime highs of 110 degrees...
Millennials can’t afford to pay rent in these California cities because of the renter wage gap
Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and three other California cities have some of the biggest millennial renter wage gaps in the country — the gap being the difference between what the typical worker can afford versus the average rental costs. Of the California cities, L.A. has the biggest...
Route Fire damages 5 Freeway in Castaic, multi-lane closures expected to last through weekend
The massive Route Fire, which tore through 5,208 acres in Castaic has continued to cause extensive traffic delays and gridlock on the 5 Freeway, after Caltrans reported burn damage to the road’s retaining walls. Lauren Pozen reports.
