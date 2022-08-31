ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Los Angeles, CA
Glendale, CA
Glendale, CA
Los Angeles, CA
nypressnews.com

Pilot rescued on Mount Baldy after helicopter goes down, officials say

MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) — A pilot was rescued Sunday morning on Mount Baldy after a helicopter went down, officials said. The incident was reported shortly after 8 a.m. Mount Baldy and Glendora Ridge roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The condition of the pilot was...
MOUNT BALDY, CA
nypressnews.com

Boy, 8, seriously injured after being struck by car while on bicycle in Orange County community

An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured after being struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in the Orange County community of Coto de Caza, authorities said. The incident happened Thursday morning in the area of Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. A white Ford F-150 struck the boy as he made his way across a crosswalk on his bike.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nypressnews.com

Parts of San Fernando Valley see rain, lightning amid heat wave

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) — As a brutal heat wave continues in Southern California, parts of the San Fernando Valley Friday evening saw some unexpected rain and lightning. In Sun Valley, steady rain fell for a short time, much to the surprise of residents. Drivers were caught off guard by...
BURBANK, CA
nypressnews.com

Smoke advisory issued due to Route Fire burning in Castaic

A smoke advisory is in effect Friday due to the Route Fire burning in Castaic, according to the South Coast AQMD. The wildfire, which started burning Wednesday afternoon off the 5 Freeway in Castaic, sent a giant plume of smoke into the air, visible from much of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The smoke advisory was issued Wednesday, and extended into Friday.
CASTAIC, CA
