Kearney Hub
Kearney High alum reflects on graduating high school 80 years ago
KEARNEY — When Wendell Muller was a freshman in high school, he would ride his bike or a horse three miles to a neighbor’s home in order to catch a ride to school. Muller graduated from Kearney’s Longfellow High School in 1942. At the age of 97, Muller is one of the oldest living KHS alumni in Kearney.
Kearney Hub
Former Republican Wright could join Nebraska governor’s race as nonpartisan
OMAHA — Nebraska voters looking beyond the two major political parties and a Libertarian could have a fourth choice on November’s general election ballot for governor. Long-odds candidate David Wright of Ewing, a long-time conservative who has advocated replacing income and property taxes with a sales tax on goods and services called a consumption tax, is trying to get on — as a nonpartisan candidate.
Kearney Hub
GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the proposals,...
Kearney Hub
Women race political clock, cross state lines for abortions
DAYTON, OHIO — In the dim light of a clinic ultrasound room, Monica Eberhart reclines on an exam table as a nurse moves a probe across her belly. Waves of fetal cardiac activity ripple across the screen. “The heartbeat,” the nurse says. “About 10 weeks and two days.”...
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Northeast Elementary to participate in fresh fruit, veggies program
KEARNEY — Northeast Elementary in Kearney was recently chosen to receive fresh fruits and vegetables for students via the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program is a federally assisted program providing free fresh fruits and vegetables to children at eligible elementary schools during the school day.
Kearney Hub
Rebranded Antelope Bookstore ready to open doors as Loper Spirit Shop
KEARNEY — The Antelope Bookstore is no more, as the space in the Nebraskan Student Union is being rebranded into the Loper Spirit Shop. After creating the UNK online bookstore with Akademos, students can purchase their textbooks online, and the university will now oversee the apparel, gifts and merchandise in-house.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Newcomers Club busy in September
KEARNEY — The Kearney Newcomers Club has scheduled several events. They include:. • 10 a.m. Thursday: Second Thursday Get-Acquainted Coffee will meet at K-Town Cakery and Central Mercantile, 2206 Central Ave. Join us for fun and fellowship. • 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15: Lunch Bunch will gather at Suwannee Thai...
Kearney Hub
Drought expands in Nebraska
Drought expanded across Nebraska last week as extremely dry conditions continued. Almost the entire state is now considered abnormally dry, with nearly 85% in some level of drought, according to the latest Drought Monitor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. That includes Lancaster County, where most of the county, including Lincoln, is now in a moderate drought.
Kearney Hub
UNK volleyball team sweeps two foes in Kentucky tournament
OWNSBORO, Kentucky — The ninth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team used a balanced offense to sweep Shorter, Georgia, 25-15, 25-13, 25-23, and Kentucky State 25-8, 25-12, 25-15, Friday afternoon in Owensboro, Kentucky. The matches were part of the 13-team Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational. UNK (7-0) faces the Lincoln...
Kearney Hub
UNK volleyball finishes off 4-0 weekend at Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational
OWENSBORO, Kentucky — The ninth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team strode past Lincoln Memorial 25-12, 25-14, 25-14 and fought off St. Anselm 25-8, 25-23, 25-23 Saturday in Owensboro, Kentucky, to finish 4-0 in the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational. UNK (9-0) had a superlative effort in the morning against...
Kearney Hub
Summer’s last sweet gasp
The weather was superb — no, perfect — when I took a walk last week. It was 74 degrees, and the sun was as sweet as a warm bath. A few lazy clouds drifted by overhead. Breezes tickled the little sunflowers and black-eyed Susans along my path. When...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic, Kearney High tennis teams win dual meets
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic defeated Adams Central 4-1 in an unusual-format dual meet at Kearney’s Harmon Park. The teams played a state tournament-like format with three doubles and two singles entries squaring off. The Stars swept the singles with Riley Pierzina defeating Carter Lipovsky 6-4, 6-2 and Willam...
Kearney Hub
Ravenna girls win Gibbon cross country invitational; area XC round up
GIBBON — Ravenna sophomore Matti Lyions won the Ron Priebe Gibbon Invitational Thursday at Valley View Golf Course, leading the Bluejays to the team title. Lyions ran the hilly, 5-kilometer race in 24 minutes, 44.89 second. Alyssa Ferguson (25:27.24) finished second and Mayte Meza of Shelton was third. Freshman...
Kearney Hub
120 mph pursuit near Lexington sends Illinois man to jail
LEXINGTON — An Illinois man was arrested Wednesday morning following a pursuit on Interstate 80 near Lexington. Around 11 a.m. a Nebraska State Patrol trooper saw a Nissan Versa traveling in excess of 100 mph on I-80 near Lexington. An NSP news release said the trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (32) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Kearney Hub
Axtell-area teen the victim of car-school bus Thursday in Kearney
KEARNEY — An Axtell girl has been identified as the victim in a school bus-car crash Thursday night in south Kearney. Britney Royle, 17, of the Axtell area was the front seat passenger of a 1993 Cadillac that was traveling south on Second Avenue and collided with a Cozad Community School bus around 8 p.m. just south of the Interstate 80 interchange at Platte Road and Second Avenue/U.S. Highway 44.
Kearney Hub
Corvettes, Cadillacs and classic "big dolls" clothing in Kearney
KEARNEY —If you thought vintage cars were the only fascinating relics inside Kearney's Classic Car Collection, you haven’t walked through the museum with Jackie Purdy. Displayed among those 200 automobiles are a poodle skirt from the ‘50s, a flapper dress from the ‘20s, a furry white muff and an American Red Cross volunteer’s uniform from the 1950s.
Kearney Hub
Bearcats second in KHS Doubles Invitational
KEARNEY — The Kearney High tennis team finished second to Lincoln East at the KHS Doubles Invitational Saturday in Kearney. The Spartans scored 80 points, winning all four divisions. Kearney scored 57 points to finish second and Creighton Prep netted 52 points for third. Lincoln Southeast rounded out the top half of the team standings with 46 points.
Kearney Hub
Photos: Friday night football in Kearney and Bertrand
Kearney beat Fremont, 49-21, at Foster Field in Kearney. Kearney Catholic beat Hershey, 31-7, at Kearney Catholic. Elm Creek beat Bertrand, 44-32, at Bertrand.
Kearney Hub
Trash collection delayed, city offices closed for Labor Day
KEARNEY — Due to the Labor Day holiday Monday, changes are in effect for the city of Kearney sanitation collection system and the city landfill. — Trash collection will be delayed one day, except Friday’s collection, which will not be affected. — Yard waste collection will be delayed...
