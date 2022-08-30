ANNAPOLIS, MD. – Each academic semester, a new brigade commander is selected to lead more than 4,400 midshipmen within the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) Brigade of Midshipmen. Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Morgan Prigmore has been selected to lead the brigade for the fall 2022 semester. A native of Morgantown,...

NAVAL ACADEMY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO