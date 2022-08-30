Read full article on original website
Maryland Migratory Game Bird Hunting 2022-2023 Begins
Annapolis, MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the state’s 2022-2023 migratory game bird hunting seasons. Bag limits, season dates, and shooting hours can be found in the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping. “Maryland hunters wait for September with anticipation as this month marks the...
USNA Welcomes New Brigade Commander
ANNAPOLIS, MD. – Each academic semester, a new brigade commander is selected to lead more than 4,400 midshipmen within the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) Brigade of Midshipmen. Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Morgan Prigmore has been selected to lead the brigade for the fall 2022 semester. A native of Morgantown,...
