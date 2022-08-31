Read full article on original website
msn.com
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
nypressnews.com
The food shown to cause vision loss – bought by 99% of Britons
Watching a sunset is one of life’s most pleasurable pastimes. It’s made pleasurable by the miraculous process of light hitting the retina (a light-sensitive layer of tissue at the back of the eye), which in turn sends signals through the optic nerve to the brain. The brain then turns these signals into the images you see. Unfortunately, many things can hinder this process, such as age. However, diet can also play a role in vision loss and there are some surprising associations.
archyworldys.com
What Is Aphtha, Why Does It Happen And How Does It Go? What Is Good For Aphthous Treatment?
What is aphtha, why does it happen and how does it pass?. Aphthae is the name given to ulcers that appear on the inside of the lips and cheeks, on the tongue, on the palate or on the gums. It usually has yellow or red margins. However, this condition is not contagious. It is known that it is also defined as mouth sore. It is observed that it can occur for many different reasons. Among these, there are reasons such as vitamin mineral deficiency, stress, impact. At the same time, it causes the person to be uncomfortable while eating because it occurs in sensitive points in the mouth. by many how to heal canker sore The question is among the curious ones. In general, it is observed that it heals spontaneously in an average of 7-8 days. However, in cases where it does not go away and in cases where the pain is excessive, it is absolutely necessary to pay attention.
Kratom is legal and will get you high, but may not be safe.
Kratom Leaves and Powdered.(addameer.info) You may not have heard of Kratom, I hadn’t before I researched this article, but a 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health estimates that 2.1 million people in the U.S. use it. Kratom is a plain-looking evergreen tree originating from Southeast Asia. It’s used as a stimulant in lower doses and a sedative and painkiller in higher doses. Kratom leaves can be chewed, and dry kratom can be swallowed or brewed. Kratom extract can be used to make a liquid product. The liquid form is often marketed as a treatment for muscle pain, or to suppress appetite and stop cramps and diarrhea. Kratom is also sold as a treatment for panic attacks.
Another COVID booster is here, and the CDC says you will need it.
Omicron Variant(theavtimes) Approved by the FDA and the CDC, this booster is designed to specifically be efficacious against the Omicron Variants. The omicron variant of COVID-19 keeps changing, creating newer, more contagious variants. BA.5 seems to be the most contagious version and is causing most of the current COVID-19 cases in the US especially reinfection in people who already had COVID-19. Omicron Variants seem to be able to evade the normal immune response generated by previous vaccines.
Medical News Today
Concerta vs. Adderall: What is the difference?
Concerta and Adderall are stimulant medications. A doctor may prescribe these drugs to someone with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or narcolepsy. Stimulants work by helping to regulate chemicals in a person’s brain that support thinking and paying attention. Stimulants can have various side effects. However, they are generally...
verywellhealth.com
Blood Clots
Blood clots form to stop excess bleeding from an injury. Usually, blood clots are beneficial but they can be harmful at times, blocking blood flow within the body’s organs, and potentially causing serious consequences, such as a heart attack or a stroke. In an emergency, the effects of a...
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Discover a Link Between a Certain Type of Diet, Depression, and Frailty
The impact of dietary inflammation on the development of frailty and other health problems may be more pronounced in middle-aged and older people who are depressed. According to recent research published in The Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, there is a link between depression, diet, and the development of frailty. Frailty affects 10-15% of elderly adults and often co-occurs with other medical conditions, such as depression. It is characterized as an identifiable state of heightened vulnerability brought on by a loss in function across multiple physiological systems. The development of frailty is thought to be significantly influenced by diet.
verywellmind.com
What to Expect From a Drug Detox
Drug addiction can happen more quickly than one might think, sometimes occurring within just weeks of initial usage. Seeking treatment is considered the first step to recovering from an addiction, but it can be a daunting idea. That's because, in order to get over drug addiction, you will first need to detox the drug out of your system. And as anyone who has watched one of the many movies that detail drug addiction knows that it's a painful process.
Medical News Today
What are some medications for joint pain?
Using medications may help relieve joint pain. Experts often recommend the use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) as the first line of treatment. Joint pain, swelling, and stiffness are the most common symptoms of arthritis, which affects about. adults in the United States. Medications for joint pain are available over...
technologynetworks.com
Cancer Cells That Survive After Treatment Lead to Relapse
Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have identified how some cancer cells cheat treatment-induced cell death. In doing so, they persist and lead to cancer recurrence. The findings may serve as the basis for drugs that prevent relapses by inhibiting cancer cells from gaining these persistence traits. The research was published today in Cell.
technologynetworks.com
Landmark Genetic Study Aims To Wipe Common Childhood Cancer Off the Map
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the most common childhood cancer. Now, researchers at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have created a roadmap of the genetic mutations present in patients with ALL. The study, published today in Nature Genetics, is the first to offer a thorough view of the...
technologynetworks.com
ADME 101 Drug Transporter Studies: Lysosomal Trapping Webinar
Presenter: Andrew Taylor, Ph.D., Services Technical Support Manager. This ADME 101 video discusses how compounds can become trapped by lysosomes, which can lead to high organ-to-blood ratios and mistaken for active drug transport, how concomitant administration of lysosomotropics could lead to elevated drug exposure levels, and how accumulation of lipophilic amines can lead to drug-induced phospholipidosis due to decreased phospholipid catabolism. This short, information-packed webinar features:
technologynetworks.com
CRISPR Screening: Studying Evolution in a Dish
CRISPR screening enables the rapid and unbiased identification of genes relevant to a specific biological pathway. We explore how researchers are using this cutting-edge tool to shape our understanding of biology and advance medicine. In 2012, the invention of CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology marked a new era in biology –...
technologynetworks.com
Tiny Brain Area Controls Work for Rewards
A tiny but important area in the middle of the brain acts as a switch that determines when an animal is willing to work for a reward and when it stops working, according to a study published Aug. 31 in the journal Current Biology. “The study changes how we think...
verywellhealth.com
Top of Foot Pain: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
With its 26 bones, 30 joints, and over 100 ligaments, muscles, and tendons, the foot is an extremely intricate structure. Because of this complex nature, it can be difficult to determine the exact cause of pain on the top (dorsal) part of the foot. Paying attention to the details of...
technologynetworks.com
Biosensor Protein Could Be Used To Detect Deadly Nerve Agent
A team that includes Rutgers scientists has designed a synthetic protein that quickly detects molecules of a deadly nerve agent that has been classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction and could be used in a chemical warfare attack. This development could pave the way for...
labroots.com
New Report Details Most Common Symptoms of Cardiovascular Diseases
The American Heart Associated has published a new report in the journal Circulation outlining the most common symptoms of six important cardiovascular diseases: acute coronary syndrome (including heart attacks), heart failure, valve disorders, stroke, heart rhythm disorders, and peripheral vascular disease. The report also noted important differences in the symptoms experienced by men and women. Below are the six cardiovascular diseases and a summary of the most reported symptoms for each.
technologynetworks.com
Inhibiting Key Enzyme Selectively Kills Melanoma Cells, Study Shows
Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys, led by Ze’ev Ronai, Ph.D., have shown for the first time that inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme selectively kills melanoma cells and stops tumor growth. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
