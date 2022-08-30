Fall 2022 Guide to navigating school and college visitations, plus extracurricular learning centers and programs. For parents and students, researching and visiting schools or colleges can be life-changing experiences. Gaining first-person perspective, on-site optics, and meeting the administrations of potential schools are instrumental to making one of life’s most important decisions—choosing the right school. This guide provides tips for navigating your school search, as well as a comprehensive list of regional schools, colleges, and learning centers offering open house, campus tours, virtual seminars, and programs for all ages.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO