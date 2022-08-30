Read full article on original website
explore venango
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’
SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
wvlt.tv
Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
At least 1 dead, multiple injured in shooting at Maryland 7-Eleven
Authorities are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Prince George’s County, Maryland, that left at least one man dead and multiple others injured. Police say they are still searching for a suspect.Sept. 4, 2022.
whatsupmag.com
Top Class: Our Fall 2022 School Open House Guide
Fall 2022 Guide to navigating school and college visitations, plus extracurricular learning centers and programs. For parents and students, researching and visiting schools or colleges can be life-changing experiences. Gaining first-person perspective, on-site optics, and meeting the administrations of potential schools are instrumental to making one of life’s most important decisions—choosing the right school. This guide provides tips for navigating your school search, as well as a comprehensive list of regional schools, colleges, and learning centers offering open house, campus tours, virtual seminars, and programs for all ages.
whatsupmag.com
Maryland Migratory Game Bird Hunting 2022-2023 Begins
Annapolis, MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the state’s 2022-2023 migratory game bird hunting seasons. Bag limits, season dates, and shooting hours can be found in the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping. “Maryland hunters wait for September with anticipation as this month marks the...
Baltimore City Fire Captain Dies After Motorcycle Crash
A Baltimore City Fire Captain has died, authorities say. Anthony J. Workman passed away the morning of Friday, Sept. 2, after being involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to work the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31, announced the Baltimore City Fire Chief. "He was an outstanding First Responder...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Contractor Killed In Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Chambersburg Building Collapse: State Police
A 30-year-old contract worker has died following a building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Breads in Franklin County, according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police. The collapse happened at a construction project on the company's campus at 1000 Garber Road in Guilford Township on Tuesday, August...
Man Airlifted To Maryland Hospital After Dog Bites Off Thumb In Williamsport (DEVELOPING)
A man was airlifted to a Baltimore hospital after getting his thumb bit off by a dog in Washington County, according to an unconfirmed report. In Williamsport, a 73-year-old man reportedly had his right thumb completely bit off by a dog at approximately 4 p.m. on Drop Road on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Man ID'd After Being Found In Debris At Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Chambersburg
A 30-year-old man has died following a building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Breads in Franklin County, authorities say. Steven Garrett Graby, of Washington Borough, Lancaster County has been identified as the man found in the debris at the construction site by the Franklin County coroner's office. The...
Driver rescued from quickly sinking car in NE Ohio
Canfield Firefighters were called to the scene on Blueberry Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m.
Convicted Felon, Teen, Busted With Meth, Crack Cocaine, Gun During Frederick Speeding Stop
A sheriff's deputy in Frederick County got an assist from a police K9 to make a massive drug and weapons bust of a convicted felon and Virginia teen during a speeding stop in Maryland, authorities said. Michael White, 55, of Gerrardstown, West Virginia, and Rebecca Lorey, 19, of Stephens City,...
WCVB
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 on North Broadway in Pennsville Township. A medical helicopter was requested. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free...
Pennsylvania mom rips school district's 'double standard' for allowing 'Satanic Club' event
Pennsylvania parents are outraged after a school district allowed a "Satanic Club" event amid back to school festivities as students return to the classroom this fall. Northern York County School parent Ashley Lynn Crider joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss what she calls the district's "double standard" as it pertains to religious liberty.
Police Locate Family Of Infant Found Abandoned In Baltimore Alleyway
Police in Baltimore were able to track down the family of a baby girl who was found abandoned in a stroller in a Baltimore alleyway, according to officials. The little girl was found around 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 in the alleyway off of the 1500 block of Broening Highway, and was dropped off at the SED station.
Washington Fisherman Has Terrifying Staredown, Then Charges, A Mountain Lion: “I’m Prepared To Die”
Talk about a life or death situation. According to Kiro 7, Washington’s Bart Brown saw his life flash before his eyes after coming face to face with a mountain lion at the in Port Angeles, Washington. Brown was walking back from his favorite fishing hole when he noticed the...
whatsupmag.com
Drivers & Diamonds Golf Invitational
On June 3rd, Luminis Health hosted the Drivers & Diamonds Golf Invitational at Queenstown Harbor Golf. Sponsors and community partners who supported the event enjoyed a day on the golf course followed by an evening reception. All proceeds benefit mental health and addiction care services at both Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center and Doctors Community Medical Center.
whatsupmag.com
9th Annual Blazers . Bourbon . Cigars
Join Historic Annapolis for the 9th annual Blazers . Bourbon . Cigars on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 6 pm – 9 pm at the picturesque William Paca Garden. Blazers . Bourbon . Cigars offers the opportunity to meet community leaders and business professionals on a beautiful fall evening. As you network with the “who’s who” in Annapolis and the DC metro area, you’ll enjoy bourbon and whiskey tastings, creative small plates from 13 of the area’s top chefs, and fine cigars from local cigar vendors. Over 40 sponsors have partnered with the organization to present this premier fall event.
Washington woman shoots 2 burglars breaking into her home: police
A Washington woman shot two burglars who tried to break into her home early Thursday morning, according to police. Two males attempted gain entry into the woman’s residence in the 14600 block of 1st Ave S. in Parkland, Washington around 4 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.
