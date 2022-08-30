ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’

SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wvlt.tv

Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
whatsupmag.com

Top Class: Our Fall 2022 School Open House Guide

Fall 2022 Guide to navigating school and college visitations, plus extracurricular learning centers and programs. For parents and students, researching and visiting schools or colleges can be life-changing experiences. Gaining first-person perspective, on-site optics, and meeting the administrations of potential schools are instrumental to making one of life’s most important decisions—choosing the right school. This guide provides tips for navigating your school search, as well as a comprehensive list of regional schools, colleges, and learning centers offering open house, campus tours, virtual seminars, and programs for all ages.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Secretary, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Montgomery County, MD
Traffic
Montgomery County, MD
Government
whatsupmag.com

Maryland Migratory Game Bird Hunting 2022-2023 Begins

Annapolis, MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the state’s 2022-2023 migratory game bird hunting seasons. Bag limits, season dates, and shooting hours can be found in the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping. “Maryland hunters wait for September with anticipation as this month marks the...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Baltimore City Fire Captain Dies After Motorcycle Crash

A Baltimore City Fire Captain has died, authorities say. Anthony J. Workman passed away the morning of Friday, Sept. 2, after being involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to work the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31, announced the Baltimore City Fire Chief. "He was an outstanding First Responder...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUPE

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Marylanders
WCVB

Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
NASHUA, NH
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 on North Broadway in Pennsville Township. A medical helicopter was requested. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free...
PENNSVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
whatsupmag.com

Drivers & Diamonds Golf Invitational

On June 3rd, Luminis Health hosted the Drivers & Diamonds Golf Invitational at Queenstown Harbor Golf. Sponsors and community partners who supported the event enjoyed a day on the golf course followed by an evening reception. All proceeds benefit mental health and addiction care services at both Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center and Doctors Community Medical Center.
QUEENSTOWN, MD
whatsupmag.com

9th Annual Blazers . Bourbon . Cigars

Join Historic Annapolis for the 9th annual Blazers . Bourbon . Cigars on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 6 pm – 9 pm at the picturesque William Paca Garden. Blazers . Bourbon . Cigars offers the opportunity to meet community leaders and business professionals on a beautiful fall evening. As you network with the “who’s who” in Annapolis and the DC metro area, you’ll enjoy bourbon and whiskey tastings, creative small plates from 13 of the area’s top chefs, and fine cigars from local cigar vendors. Over 40 sponsors have partnered with the organization to present this premier fall event.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy