Kansas Governor candidate caught speeding, says ‘constitution’ protects him

By Rebekah Chung
 3 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. ( KSNT ) — Bodycam footage shows a Kansas lawmaker turned gubernatorial candidate caught speeding during session. During the stop, he told an officer he was protected under the state constitution.

Kansas Capitol Bureau obtained video from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office of state Sen. Dennis Pyle from Hiawatha.

On April 2, the former Republican, who’s now running for governor as an Independent, was pulled over by an officer in Brown County on his way back from a “late” night at the Capitol during the legislative session.

During the exchange, the senator asks the officer if he’s familiar with the state’s constitution and “advises” that he read it. Pyle can be heard telling the officer that the state constitution states that lawmakers are “not to be impeded” traveling to or from the session.

In the end, Pyle received a verbal warning.

In a phone call with Kansas Capitol Bureau, Pyle said that there is “no excuse” for speeding.

“I’m not above the law by any means, and like I said, I pay the tickets when I get ’em, and that officer was doing his job,” Pyle said.

Pyle is not the first lawmaker to use a “legislative immunity” clause detailed in Section 22 of Article 2 of the Kansas Constitution. According to the section, lawmakers are not to be subject to the service of any civil process during the session or in going to, or returning from, the place of meeting.

Last year, a resolution proposing a change to this section of the state’s constitution was introduced. However, it died in committee.

